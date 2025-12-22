2026 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-round mock draft ends the Shedeur Sanders experiment

The NFL season is coming down to the final games as only the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts are left to play this week in a pivotal game for the Playoff race. This weekend had a massive impact on the race for the Playoffs, as there was a ton of jockeying for positioning this weekend, while Monday Night Football could help several teams clinch.

While others are preparing for a Championship push, almost half the league has already turned its attention to the offseason. Next weekend brings the biggest game in the race for the 1st overall pick as the two worst teams in the league will face off as the Giants make the trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

Week 16 NFL Mock Draft: Dante Moore's surge lands him in Cleveland

1. New York Giants: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

The New York Giants found another way to lose this weekend as they couldn't beat the Minnesota Vikings, who were without JJ McCarthy in the 2nd half. As things currently stand, the Giants hold the 1st overall pick, which would make them a likely trade candidate. Whether the Giants move down a few picks or stand pat, Arvell Reese should be the pick as he'd add another elite piece to this front 7.

2. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

If the Giants didn't trade out of the top pick, the Raiders would be in the best position to land their franchise quarterback, and they'll play them next week with a chance to earn the 1st overall pick. Fernando Mendoza has taken a massive leap at Indiana, and he's become the clear top quarterback in this class.

3. Cleveland Browns: Dante Moore - Quarterback - Oregon

Both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have had a chance to prove they're the quarterback of the future for the Browns, but neither has locked down the role. Dante Moore has shown the elite traits to be a Top 5 pick, and in a class short on quarterbacks, he'll be the biggest benefactor. Moore would be best suited by learning behind another quarterback, and Cleveland can provide that.

4. New York Jets: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

The New York Jets should be in no rush to take a quarterback, as this class is weaker, while they'll have two first-round picks next season. Caleb Downs may be the best overall player in the class, but the safety position always scares teams away. Aaron Glenn's defense would be the perfect fit for Downs as he could be deployed as a supercharged version of Brian Branch.

5. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Titans continue to show signs of improvement as they just picked up their 2nd win in the last 3 games. This offseason, one of the top priorities will be surrounding Cam Ward with more talent, but they can't afford to pass on the best player available. Rueben Bain Jr just racked up 3 sacks against Texas A&M in the Playoff, and he'd become the blue-chip player to build around on defense.

6. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

Arizona continues to free-fall as the Cardinals lost their 7th game in a row on Sunday against the Falcons. This team may undergo a ton of change this offseason, which could lead the draft to go several directions. Regardless of who's in charge, the offensive line needs to be upgraded, and Miami's Francis Mauigoa has the athleticism to blossom into one of the league's best tackles.

7. Washington Commanders: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

The Commanders' miserable season continued on Saturday Night as Marcus Mariota left with an injury, leaving the team on its 3rd quarterback, allowing the Eagles to pick up the win. Jayden Daniels didn't have nearly enough talent on offense, and one of the top priorities this offseason should be upgrading his receiving room.

8. New Orleans Saints: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

Tyler Shough is starting to look like the biggest steal of the 2025 Draft as he's now led the Saints to three straight wins. Given how well Shough has played, the team will no longer need to look for a quarterback at the top of the draft. Keldric Faulk would be a great addition to this team as a raw pass rusher with elite traits while he's already a great run defender.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

10. Miami Dolphins: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

The Miami Dolphins benched quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as it's becoming clear that his time in Miami is coming to an end. The team clearly has great pieces for the next quarterback to succeed, and with Mike McDaniel on the hot seat, he'll be pushing for a signal-caller. Ty Simpson has shown the elite traits this season, but he'd benefit from a scheme like McDaniel's, while sitting behind another QB would be best.

11. Los Angeles Rams (Via Atlanta): Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Los Angeles Rams were gifted a great pick by the Falcons when they made the stunning move to trade back into the 2025 1st round for James Pearce Jr. This team doesn't have a ton of needs, but they could improve greatly by adding an elite cornerback. Mansoor Delane was the best cornerback in college football this season, and he can step right in and help this team compete for Super Bowls.

12. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

After losing Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL last weekend, Gardner Minshew suffered the same fate this weekend. When Mahomes returns next season, the Chiefs can't put all of the pressure on him to carry the offense. Adding Jeremiyah Love to this offense would give the Chiefs the level of rushing attack that they had with Kareem Hunt and Isaiah Pachecho leading to Super Bowls.

13. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

The Cowboys' trade deadline upgrades on defense looked like they helped solve the problem for a few weeks, but it's become clear that Jerry Jones has to continue adding this offseason. The lack of an elite pass rusher continues to haunt this team after losing Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence. Dallas could instantly upgrade off the edge by landing Texas Tech star David Bailey, who's totaled 20.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

Lamar Jackson left Sunday Night's game with a back injury, and the Ravens' hopes of making the Playoffs are now hanging on by a thread. Next season, the Ravens are going to need to be ready to make another push in the playoffs. Adding a receiver with the skill set of Jordyn Tyson would be a massive addition, as he'd give Lamar Jackson a target with size on the outside.

15. Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

Despite losing JJ McCarthy to injury in the first half, the Vikings found a way to win as the defense was incredible. If Brian Flores returns next season, the Vikings should continue giving him pieces to build this defense as it's the clear identity. Jermod McCoy was a Top 5-10 talent when healthy, and he'd give this team another great cornerback to help in man coverage.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

Whether it's the injuries or a regression, this Buccaneers team has been in a free fall throughout the second half of the season. A ton of the Buccaneers' pieces on offense have uncertain futures as they've dealt with plenty of injuries. Adding a freak athlete at tight end in Kenyon Sadiq would give this team a young nucleus of receiving threats while Mike Evans and Chris Godwin age.

17. Detroit Lions: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Detroit Lions' push to win the game late fell just short as the team is now on the brink of missing the Playoffs. The Steelers gashed this defense with their rushing attack, picking up 230 yards on the ground, averaging 8.5 yards per carry. Adding an elite linebacker to the middle of this defense should be a must, and Sonny Styles would allow Alex Anzalone to attack in a variety of ways.

18. New York Jets (Via Indianapolis): Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

As the Jets start another rebuild, this team needs to start laying the foundation for its next quarterback. Adding Carnell Tate to this offense would be a great addition, as he has the speed to stretch the field for Garrett Wilson, while he excels in every area of the field.

19. Carolina Panthers: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Bryce Young delivered another game winning drive for the Carolina Panthers as they now control the NFC South with two weeks to go. Young has shown enough promise this season that he's certainly going to be back next season. If the Panthers keep it rolling with Bryce Young, they need to add upgrades on the offensive line, and Spencer Fano can instantly upgrade this group while having incredible upside.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

Mike Tomlin went on the road and led his team to an impressive win over the Lions to secure another winning season. As this team looks to be on its way to the Playoffs, it seems more likely that Aaron Rodgers will be back next season. This offense has to fight for every score, and adding an elite playmaker like KC Concepcion, who can create massive plays after the catch, would help this offense a ton.

21. Dallas Cowboys (Via Green Bay): Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

This offseason is going to be filled with defensive upgrades for the Dallas Cowboys, as the group hasn't been nearly good enough. One of the positions of need is cornerback, as Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland have dealt with injuries. Clemson star Avieon Terrell has been one of the best corners in the country during the last two seasons, and he'd give this team a young piece in the secondary to build around.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

Losing Mekhi Becton this offseason has dealt a massive blow to the Eagles as their rushing attack hasn't been nearly as effective this season. Vega Ioane has been the best guard in college football, and adding him to an offensive line with elite pieces around him would only help him hit the ground running.

23. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

It wasn't pretty for the Texans, but they held off the Las Vegas Raiders to remain in a great place to make the Playoffs. This team is still trying to find the right offensive line for CJ Stroud, and this offseason, they can continue to build up the unit. Caleb Lomu would give CJ Stroud a cornerstone offensive tackle to help give him time and keep him healthy.

24. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

The Buffalo Bills picked up a critical win over the Browns on Sunday staying in the mix for the Playoffs. Keon Coleman was inactive once again on Sunday, and it's becoming clear that this team needs to keep adding wide receivers. Denzel Boston has an elite ability on 50/50 balls, and he'll have a great chance to develop into the player they hoped Coleman could be.

25. San Francisco 49ers: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Line - Alabama

While the 49ers have an elite running back in Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers have struggled to run the football. Adding a mauler in Alabama's Kadyn Proctor to the offensive line would give the team a piece that could play right away, either at tackle or guard, where he may fit best, while his upside is incredibly high.

26. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Banks - Defensive Tackle - Florida

The Chargers continue to stack wins despite all of the losses to injury on the offensive line, making strides toward the Playoffs. Next season if this team can stay healthy, they'll have a serious chance at winning the Super Bowl. One of the things this team has missed the most is star defensive tackle Poona Ford, and taking a flier on Caleb Banks, who's a Top 10 talent when healthy, would be a great addition.

27. Cleveland Browns (Via JAX): Germie Bernard - Wide Receiver - Alabama

Regardless of what the Browns do at quarterback this offseason, they need to continue adding playmakers on the outside. Alabama star Germie Bernard has made plays out of the backfield and has been a star at wide receiver. Adding Bernard's skillset to the rookie class with Harold Fannin, Isaiah Bond, and Quinshon Judkins would give this team an exciting young nucleus.

28. Los Angeles Rams: Isaiah World - Offensive Tackle - Oregon

One of the biggest benefits of having two First Round picks for the Rams is that they can take a risk on players with high upside. Isaiah World jumped from Nevada to the Big Ten and has shown a ton of promise, but he still needs time working on his technique to take advantage of his frame and talent level.

29. Chicago Bears: T.J. Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

Ben Johnson delivered one of the biggest wins of the season for the Bears on Saturday Night as Caleb Williams found DJ Moore for a walk-off 46-yard touchdown. Johnson has made it clear that the offense is going to be elite when healthy, and the defense should be the biggest focus. This team still lacks a pass rush threat opposite Montez Sweat, and TJ Parker has all the traits to develop into that level of threat.

30: New England Patriots: AJ Haulcy - Safety - LSU

Mike Vrabel's team pulled off an incredible comeback in the 4th quarter to pick up a key win over the Ravens, keeping them in the race for the top seed. This team is still so early in their rebuild that this offseason will be about continuing to add building blocks. LSU safety AJ Haulcy is a ballhawk and an enforcer, and he'd help establish the Mike Vrabel toughness on this defense.

31. Denver Broncos: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

The Broncos took their first loss in 11 games as the Jaguars were able to gash the defense for 34 points, which is the most they've allowed this season. This team is still one of the league's best, and it'll be hard to tell just where they need to upgrade until after the season. Adding a linebacker with the athletic traits of CJ Allen to this defense would only make one of the most feared defenses in the league tougher to face.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off an incredible comeback, knocking off the Rams on a 2-point conversion in overtime, taking control of the NFC West. This team did an incredible job with their offseason pivot, and now they'll look to continue building up this roster. Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood was forced into being the top cornerback for the Vols, and he had an incredible season making himself a 1st round talent.