Oregon exploring transfer QBs sends a loud message about Dante Moore's future

The current landscape of college football has a ton of moving parts as the College Football Playoff is set to begin this week, while players are making NFL Draft declarations and others are announcing their intentions to transfer. Among the programs with a ton going on are the Oregon Ducks, as they're set to play in the Playoff, but they need to quickly figure out the future at quarterback.

Dante Moore has become one of the biggest dominoes this offseason as everyone asks if he'll stay at Oregon or leave for the NFL Draft. Moore has looked like one of the best quarterbacks in this draft class, being picked as the 5th overall pick in our latest NFL mock draft.

While Dante Moore could leave and be a Top 5 overall pick, we've already seen that Moore doesn't always make the best decision for his short-term future. Spending last season as the backup to Dillon Gabriel after starting at UCLA proves he's able to see the bigger picture.

Oregon may be signaling where Dante Moore is leaning

As some of the top quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal start to evaluate their options, everyone will have a close eye on Moore and Oregon. If Dante Moore heads to the NFL, their quarterback job becomes one of the most attractive in the country while if he stays, quarterbacks will look to start elsewhere.

On Monday, we saw the Transfer Portal chaos start to begin as quarterbacks DJ Lagway, Dylan Raiola, and Brendan Sorsby all announced their intentions to transfer. As everyone tries to figure out where these quarterbacks may land, Oregon is signaling that Dante Moore may leave for the NFL.

When Dylan Raiola entered the Transfer Portal, Oregon was quickly named a school of interest.

Sources have mentioned Oregon as an early school of interest for Dylan Raiola and his camp. https://t.co/kGJ1S22Kpi pic.twitter.com/BXG37kXzHx — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 15, 2025

While Raiola's camp appeared to be the side with the interest, a similar story emerged regarding Arizona State's Sam Leavitt.

NEW: Oregon, Indiana, Miami, and LSU are early schools to watch for Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt, @PeteNakos reports👀https://t.co/Wv4pIiNkOw pic.twitter.com/9VUjZN39kS — On3 (@On3sports) December 15, 2025

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have shown that they're one of the biggest players in the NIL and Transfer Portal space time and time again. If Dante Moore is off to the NFL, the Ducks aren't going to spend a season rebuilding as they reload. The timing of the College Football Playoff and the Transfer Portal creates a unique situation which Oregon will need to manage behind the scenes.