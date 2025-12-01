2026 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-round mock draft finally gives the Steelers a franchise QB

Week 13 of the NFL season is nearly in the books, as the only game remaining is on Monday Night between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots, as Jaxson Dart finally returns in a matchup of two rising star QBs. Thanksgiving weekend is always one of the best of the season, as it feels like there's constantly a game going on.

The biggest shakeup in the race for the top pick in the NFL Draft came as the New York Jets beat the Atlanta Falcons, which hurts the Jets' chances of landing a franchise quarterback. As the race for the Playoffs is the dream for half of the league, plenty of teams are going to be eliminated from the Playoff race in the coming weeks, starting the race for the 1st overall pick.

Week 13 NFL Mock Draft: The Steelers finally get their young quarterback

1. Tennessee Titans: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Tennessee Titans are in a prime position to land the first overall pick, and it would be irresponsible not to trade back, as this team has far too many holes to address. If the Titans for some reason decide to keep the first overall pick, they should sprint to the podium to pick Arvell Reese as he's far and away the best overall player in this class, and could give the team an elite linebacker or edge rusher.

2. New Orleans Saints: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

While it's still early, it's starting to look like Tyler Shough isn't the long-term answer for the Saints, and if they pick at the top of the draft, they'll have to pick a long-term option at quarterback. Fernando Mendoza has grown into an elite quarterback prospect in his lone season at Indiana, and he could instantly step into the Saints' offense and give the team a chance to start winning games.

3. New York Giants: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

The New York Giants won't play until Monday Night Football, where some of the Giants' biggest flaws will be exposed. While this team has an exceptional defensive front, the linebacker play and defensive back play have left plenty to be desired. Adding a defensive weapon like Caleb Downs, who can help in the box in addition to as a traditional safety, would give this Giants defense another key piece to build around.

4. Las Vegas Raiders: Dante Moore - Quarterback - Oregon

Things in Las Vegas have reached the point where the Raiders can't pass up on a quarterback, as the offense has been abysmal, leading to Chip Kelly's firing. Dante Moore is still growing as a prospect, but every week he shows you how impressive his skill set is playing without his top weapons, and he could continue to develop for some time behind a veteran in Geno Smith.

5. Cleveland Browns: Rueben Bain - Edge Rusher - Miami

The rest of the season will determine whether the Browns roll with their quarterback room next season or if they pick one at the top of the draft. If the Browns can roll with their quarterback room, adding an elite edge rusher in Rueben Bain Jr to a defensive line with Myles Garrett and Mason Graham would give the Browns a defense that's impossible to gameplan for.

6. Washington Commanders: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

Dan Quinn went for the win in overtime, and Marcus Mariota's pass was batted down, extending the Commanders' dreadful losing streak. It's clear that this offseason has to be all about surrounding Jayden Daniels with the pieces he needs to succeed. Daniels needs weapons, and landing an elite wide receiver like Jordyn Tyson would give this team an incredible duo for Daniels to work with.

7. New York Jets: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

The New York Jets were able to pick up a win on Sunday as they beat the Falcons, who are without Michael Penix Jr. The Jets have enough draft capital that they can move up if they fall in love with a quarterback, but they won't force a pick for that exact reason. This team will need to set their next quarterback up to succeed and giving him another elite receiver in Carnell Tate would give whoever plays quarterback all the pieces they need.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Arizona Cardinals are in an uncertain place as many think the team may move on from Kyler Murray this offseason without a clear plan at quarterback. Regardless of who the Cardinals play at quarterback, the offensive line needs to be addressed. Spencer Fano could step right in for the Cardinals at right tackle and give the team a pair of solid young offensive tackles to build around.

9. Los Angeles Rams: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The Los Angeles Rams trade with the Falcons continues to age better as the Rams will pick at the top of the draft while competing for Super Bowls. The top priority for the Rams has to be protecting Matthew Stafford as he ages, and landing an elite offensive tackle in Francis Mauigoa would give the team a piece to win with now while building for the future.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Bengals got Joe Burrow back on Thanksgiving, and the team could push for the Playoffs, but they also have some massive flaws. The team has to start addressing defense even if it comes at the expense of the offense, as they can't win with the level of defense they've played. Mansoor Delane has been the best cornerback in the Country at LSU while playing through injury, and he'd give the Bengals an elite cornerback to help this passing defense.

11. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

JJ McCarthy has struggled this season and has dealt with injuries most of the season, and the Minnesota Vikings need to do whatever they can to help his development. The Vikings' rushing attack hasn't given JJ McCarthy a ton of help, which will need to be addressed this offseason. McCarthy was at his best in college with an elite running back, and Jeremiyah Love can help take a ton of pressure off McCarthy with his big-play ability.

12. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

Mike McDaniel may be saving his job as the Dolphins have won 4 of their last 5 games, suddenly climbing back into Playoff contention. If Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa, who's too expensive to part ways with, stick around, the Dolphins should add more weapons to the offense. Tyreek Hill's future is uncertain, and the Dolphins could replace him with an elite receiver in Makai Lemon, who can be a safety valve for Tagovailoa.

13. Kansas City Chiefs: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Chiefs lost again on Thanksgiving, as it's starting to look like this team will shockingly miss the Playoffs. The Chiefs could use another elite cornerback, as the talent at quarterback in the AFC West has gotten incredibly strong, while other teams have picked apart their defense. When healthy, Jermod McCoy is a potential Top 5 talent and if he can get back on the field for Tennessee's bowl game, it could be a great pick for the Chiefs.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

Aaron Rodgers' injuries have raised a ton of questions about the Steelers, not only for the rest of the season, but for the future. Whether or not the Steelers roll with Rodgers again in 2026, it would be smart to pick a young quarterback to plan for the future. Ty Simpson has shown a ton of promise this season with some flaws, and he'd be best served by continuing to learn, especially behind a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers.

15. Carolina Panthers: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

The Carolina Panthers have become one of the most surprising teams of the season after picking up another big win over the Rams on Sunday. As the Panthers continue to win, Bryce Young is locked in for the future, turning this team's attention elsewhere. The Panthers could still use a premier pass rusher, and adding an elite pass rusher with all of the tools, like Keldric Faulk, would only bolster a young defensive front.

16. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

While everyone mocked Jerry Jones for going all-in at the trade deadline, the Cowboys are now 3-0 since the moves. Nailing this draft will be crucial for the Cowboys as they gave up a ton of capital in 2027 to land Quinnen Williams. Landing an elite edge rusher to help replace Micah Parsons' production will be key, and Texas Tech's David Bailey has proven he's capable of being an elite pass rusher this season.

17. Detroit Lions: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

The Lions continued their inconsistent season on Thanksgiving, falling to the Green Bay Packers. Detroit allowed Jordan Love to pass for 4 touchdowns, as this secondary still isn't at the level the team needs to compete for Super Bowls. Adding a cornerback in the NFL Draft will be key, and Clemson star Avieon Terrell could start to turn this secondary around.

18. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Houston Texans were able to battle for a win this weekend with their star quarterback CJ Stroud back in the fold. As the team continues to rebuild the offensive line, Caleb Lomu is a well-developed pass protector who would instantly upgrade this offensive line, allowing the team to try and give CJ Stroud more time.

19. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

The Baltimore Ravens have left everyone waiting for this team to turn it on, as the talent is clearly there, but they haven't met their potential. This team has been lacking a true elite pass rush threat, which has played a big part in their issues. Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods would command a ton of attention on the interior, and he would help young pass rushers like Mike Green hit their next level.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The Buccaneers were able to survive a test from the Arizona Cardinals, but this team is clearly missing Mike Evans. Baker Mayfield needs more weapons, and adding a tight end who can become a key target for Mayfield would be key. Oregon star Kenyon Sadiq has only been more impressive as the Ducks lost key wide receivers, and he'd give this team another incredible weapon.

21. Buffalo Bills: Chris Bell - Wide Receiver - Louisville

The Bills picked up a key win over the Steelers this weekend, but the offense struggled again as Josh Allen passed for just 123 yards. The offense hasn’t looked right the entire season, and this offseason, the Bills will need to land Josh Allen new weapons, as this group has underwhelmed. Chris Bell brings a great blend of size and speed, and would be a great compliment to the pieces in the room.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Line - Alabama

The Eagles have put together a solid season, but it's hard not to admit that this isn't nearly as good of an Eagles team as we've seen in past years. Part of the Eagles' problems has been that the run game hasn't been nearly as explosive. Nick Sirianni will likely need to tinker with the offensive line this offseason, and picking Alabama's Kadyn Proctor could provide a solution on the interior in the short term and a plan for when Lane Johnson retires at tackle.

23. New York Jets: AJ Haulcy - Safety - LSU

The New York Jets will need to continue adding young talent to build around, as they tore a good chunk of this roster apart this offseason. Aaron Glenn had a ton of success in Detroit using Brian Branch as a chess piece in the defensive backfield. LSU safety AJ Haulcy could be a Jamal Adams level player for the Jets, as he's always looking to blow someone up while he's a ballhawk in centerfield.

24. San Francisco 49ers: Isaiah World - Offensive Tackle - Oregon

The 49ers' offensive line has been a struggle this season, and at some point, they'll need to prepare for a life without Trent Williams. After starting his career at Nevada, Isaiah World has jumped into the Big Ten and has proved he's worthy of the preseason hype he received as a potential first round pick.

25. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

All of the injuries to the offensive line, and now Justin Herbert, have limited the Chargers' potential, but they'll need to have their roster set to push for a Super Bowl next season. Aside from the injuries on the offensive line, the Chargers have missed Poona Ford, who was a force on the interior. Ohio State star Kayden McDonald could step right into the Chargers roster and play nose tackle at an elite level, helping this defense.

26. Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

Regardless of what the Cleveland Browns do at quarterback, the team needs to add weapons to help the offense succeed. The best tool for a group of quarterbacks learning on the fly would be a receiver who can turn any play into a touchdown, which is what KC Concepcion could do for the Browns.

27. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

After using their first pick to lock the edge rush room into place, the Cowboys should look to solidify their linebacking core. Ohio State's Sonny Styles has a background as a safety, which makes him a solid player against the run and in pass coverage.

28. Seattle Seahawks: Olaivavega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The Seahawks added another dominant win to their resume, beating the Vikings 26-0 on Sunday. As the Seahawks look to build around Sam Darnold, solidifying the offensive line will be key. Penn State guard Olaiavavega Ioane would solidify another place on the offensive line, further locking this group into place.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Davison Igbinosun - Cornerback - Ohio State

The Los Angeles Rams have an elite defensive front, but this team could still use some improvements in the secondary. Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun has taken a massive leap after a shaky season in 2024, and he's now an elite playmaker capable of making an instant impact in the NFL.

30. New England Patriots: Kamari Ramsey - Safety - USC

The New England Patriots will look to continue their winning ways on Monday Night Football against the Giants. While this team looks to win in the short term, this offseason will be key for setting this team up to win with Drake Maye. Adding an elite defensive back like Kamari Ramsey, who can play nickel or safety, would make this secondary much stronger.

31. Chicago Bears: Matayo Uiagalelei - Edge Rusher - Oregon

Ben Johnson has the Chicago Bears clicking as they've won 9 of their last 10 games, taking over the NFC North. This team still needs to add an elite pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat to help elevate this defense. Matayo Uiagalelei has all the traits to develop into an elite pass rusher, and he'd greatly benefit from the 1-on-1s he'd get opposite Sweat on this defensive line.

32. Denver Broncos: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

The Denver Broncos continue to impress, picking up another win on Sunday Night Football. The biggest area this team needs to improve is on offense, as the Broncos' defense is far and away the best unit in the league. Adding another wide receiver would only make life easier on Bo Nix, and Denzel Boston's size and ability on 50/50 balls would give the team another elite weapon in the redzone.