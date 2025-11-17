2026 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-round mock draft sends the Browns their long-awaited savior

Week 11 of the NFL season is almost in the books, as the only game left this week is a pivotal clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. This weekend brought a ton of thrilling finishes and just as many blowout wins as the race for the Playoffs has truly taken shape.

This weekend saw a massive shakeup in the draft order as the New Orleans Saints bye week dropped them to 4th overall allowing the Giants and Browns each to take a leap. While more than half the league is battling for Playoff seeding, another group of teams is battling for draft positioning whether they want to or not.

Week 11 NFL Mock Draft: Ty Simpson's regression shakes first round

1. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Tennessee Titans are most likely going to finish with the first overall pick, and based on what their needs are, they'll be a great candidate to trade down in the draft. For now, the Tennessee Titans need to add blue-chip pieces to this team, and the best edge rush prospect in Rueben Bain Jr would give this team a great building block on defense.

2. New York Giants: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

Injuries all over the New York Giants' offense have derailed what was starting to be an exciting season for their young core. The Giants will most likely finish with a Top 5 pick, which makes them a candidate to trade down after trading up to pick Jaxson Dart last season. Building around Dart will be the Giants' top priority, and adding a wide receiver like Jordyn Tyson on the outside would be a great addition for this team.

3. Cleveland Browns: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

On Sunday, the Browns were able to see both of their rookie quarterbacks in action, and Shedeur Sanders struggled, going 4-16 with an interception. Given how both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel have looked, albeit in limited playing time, the Browns will likely look for their franchise quarterback at the top of the draft. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has looked the best of the draft-eligible quarterbacks this season and could spend time behind either quarterback before taking over as the starter.

4. New Orleans Saints: Dante Moore - Quarterback - Oregon

The New Orleans Saints spent the weekend on the bye and saw their projected draft pick fall two places. The rest of the season will determine whether or not the Saints keep Tyler Shough in place or look for a quarterback in the draft. Dante Moore is still developing, but it's clear that the talent is there, and Kellen Moore would be a great coach to help him develop.

5. New York Jets: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

The New York Jets signaled that they're entering a rebuild with their decision to move Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline. This team has enough draft capital to trade up for a quarterback or wait until next year's cycle. The best player in this draft may be Ohio State star Arvell Reese has had an incredible season and is the type of player a defensive minded head coach in Aaron Glenn can build around.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team lacking some of the top-end talent needed to get over the hump, but they also aren't far off from being competitive. Adding a game-changing defensive chess piece in Caleb Downs would give this team another player who can help slow the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix while the offense looks for its own answer at quarterback.

7. Washington Commanders: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

This season has quickly gone from one where the Washington Commanders hoped to make another deep run in the Playoffs to a disappointment. The Commanders tried to rush their rebuild after hitting on Jayden Daniels, and this season should allow them to focus on surrounding him with young talent now. The biggest need remains an edge rusher who can win consistently, and there isn't a better pass rusher this season than Texas Tech's David Bailey, who has 12.5 sacks this season.

8. Los Angeles Rams: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The head-scratching draft-day trade for James Pearce Jr by the Atlanta Falcons is working to the Rams' benefit as they'll have a Top 10 pick to help add a blue-chip piece to a roster looking to win Super Bowls. As Matthew Stafford continues to age, keeping him protected should be the Rams' top priority. Miami Offensive Tackle Francis Mauigoa could step right into the lineup and instantly replace veteran Rob Havenstein at right tackle.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

The Bengals' defense continues to be a problem, and with Trey Hendrickson likely leaving this offseason, it creates another hole to fill. The Bengals drafted Shemar Stewart in the first round last year, and they can pair him with another elite player in this draft. Keldric Faulk hasn't had the most productive season, but the Bengals showed drafting Stewart they're willing to bet on the talent.

10. Arizona Cardinals: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

The Arizona Cardinals are in a strange place as they appear to be willing to move on from Kyler Murray with no clear answer at quarterback. Regardless of what the Cardinals do at quarterback, the team needs to make sure they have enough weapons to succeed. The Cardinals should turn to Marvin Harrison Jr's former Ohio State teammate Carnell Tate who can stretch the field for Harrison and Trey McBride.

11. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

The Miami Dolphins keep winning games, which may keep Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel in place. Given how hard it's going to be to move on from Tua Tagovailoa with his contract, the Dolphins need to make sure he's surrounded by weapons, and with Tyreek Hill's future being uncertain, the team may turn to the draft. Makai Lemon is proving each week that he's in the conversation to be the first receiver off the board, and he'd be a great compliment to Jaylen Waddle.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

On Monday Night, Jerry Jones finally gets to unveil his new defense after shockingly going All-In at the trade deadline. The Cowboys have to nail their picks in this draft after trading a ton of capital in 2027 for Quinnen Williams. Adding pieces to the back end of the defense should be the top priority for Jerry Jones, and LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane would give this team a potential star who can help slow the likes of Malik Nabers, Terry McLaurin, and AJ Brown.

13. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

The Minnesota Vikings are still developing JJ McCarthy, and with that are going to come some growing pains, like we saw on Sunday against the Bears. The Vikings could've greatly used an elite running back on Sunday as they struggled to move the ball. Drafting an elite running back talent like Jeremiyah Love would take a ton of pressure off of McCarthy while giving the team a big play threat every time he touches the ball, giving this team a new dynamic.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

The Ravens have ripped off 4 wins in a row as they continue to trend closer to where they'll likely pick in the NFL Draft. For now, drafting an elite defensive tackle like Peter Woods would give this team a key piece in the middle of the defense, and a player this team could really use when the Playoffs roll around.

15. Kansas City Chiefs: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

After going to the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are shockingly 5-5 and will need to do some retooling this offseason. The Chiefs could use another elite cornerback, as the talent at quarterback in the AFC West has gotten incredibly strong. When healthy, Jermod McCoy is a potential Top 5 pick, and if he returns to the field this season and looks well, he'd be a home run.

16. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Houston Texans were able to battle for a win this weekend without their star quarterback CJ Stroud. As the team continues to rebuild the offensive line, Caleb Lomu is a well-developed pass protector who would instantly upgrade this offensive line, allowing the team to try and give CJ Stroud more time.

17. Carolina Panthers: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Sunday was another great day for Bryce Young's future as he threw for the most yards in a game in Panthers history, picking up a win. As Young continues to show signs of development, the Panthers will most likely roll with him in 2026. Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano has the most upside of any tackle in this class, and even while he develops, he'd be an upgrade over some of the current pieces on this offensive line.

18. Detroit Lions: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

The Detroit Lions haven't looked like the same team we saw run through the regular season in 2024, and they'll need to keep adding talent this offseason. This team could still use a ton of pieces in the back end of the defense, and Avieon Terrell has all the traits to be a top cornerback in the NFL.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got shredded by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, exposing some of this team's biggest weaknesses. As Lavonte David continues to age, the Buccaneers adding a younger linebacker next to him would make a ton of sense, and Sonny Styles could bring another explosive player to the middle of this defense.

20. Cleveland Browns: Chris Bell - Wide Receiver - Louisville

While the Browns' quarterbacks haven't been good this season, the weapons haven't given them a ton of help. If the Browns are going to take a quarterback with their first of two picks, they need to pair him with a young wide receiver. Chris Bell has a great blend of size and speed, which would give this team another threat on the outside.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

Aaron Rodgers' injury on Sunday raises some questions about the Steelers for the rest of the season depending on how much time he'll miss. If the Steelers choose to roll with Rodgers again in 2026, it would be smart to pick a quarterback to learn behind him. Ty Simpson has shown a ton of promise this season, and he'd be best served by continuing to learn, especially behind a quarterback like Rodgers.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The Chargers' offense was shut down on Sunday, as some of the injuries are starting to show cracks in this team. Next season will give the Chargers a great chance to go on a run, and they'll need to make sure Justin Herbert has all the weapons he needs to take the team on a deep run. Oregon star Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete, and he'd give Justin Herbert another exciting playmaker to work with.

23. San Francisco 49ers: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

The San Francisco 49ers keep battling through injuries, but it's also clear that this team has some other holes they can't blame on injuries. Kyle Shanahan's offense could use some young talent on the offensive line, especially as the rushing attack struggled again even with Christian McCaffrey. Alabama star Kadyn Proctor could play tackle or guard in the NFL, but he has the raw talent to become an elite player at the next level, and could open holes in the run game as a rookie.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Hill Jr - Linebacker - Texas

Nailing this draft is going to determine the next few years for the Cowboys after the Micah Parsons and Quinnen Williams trades. We'll see on Monday Night if the Logan Wilson trade is the answer at linebacker, but it may still be a need. Anthony Hill Jr would be a home run pick for the Cowboys, as he could fill the Parsons role, either playing on the inside at traditional linebacker, where he's excelled, or rushing the passer, where he's had a ton of success.

25. Chicago Bears: Cashius Howell - Edge Rusher - Texas A&M

Ben Johnson has the Chicago Bears clicking as they've won 7 of their last 8 games, taking control of the NFC North. This team still needs an elite pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat to help elevate this defense. Cashius Howell has 11.5 sacks on the season as a breakout star in the SEC, and he could help this team slow some loaded offenses.

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

The Buffalo Bills' wide receivers have been a bit of a disappointment this season putting a ton of pressure on Josh Allen to make big plays. The Bills need a big-play threat, and KC Concepcion has proven to fit the billing throughout his career. Concepcion is great at making defenders miss, and he can help take a ton of pressure off Josh Allen by turning short passes into big gains unlike any receiver on this team.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks finally hit a road bump on Sunday, as Darnold threw 4 interceptions in a loss. As Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to look like the best receiver in the NFL, defenses are going to start doing whatever they can to take him away. Adding a receiver like Denzel Boston to this offense would help a ton giving Sam Darnold a young weapon he can count on to win 50/50 balls.

28. New York Jets: Davison Igbinosun - Cornerback - Ohio State

The New York Jets traded away one of their elite cornerback, Sauce Gardner, at the trade deadline, and they'll need to add young pieces in the defensive back room to replace him. After an up-and-down 2024 season, Davison Igbinosun has grown leaps and bounds in this Ohio State defense and would make for a great addition to this secondary, giving Aaron Glenn a piece to build with.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Rams' defense was dominant on Sunday, forcing Sam Darnold to throw 4 interceptions, helping the team win 21-19. As this defense continues to look dominant, the Rams should continue to add exciting young pieces to the room. Colton Hood has been impressive as Tennessee's top corner, while Jermod McCoy was injured, which makes him an exciting prospect this year.

30. New England Patriots: Kamari Ramsey - Safety - USC

The New England Patriots keep on rolling as Drake Maye is thriving, while Mike Vrabel has turned this team's identity around. With a star in Christian Gonzalez at corner, the Patriots could further solidify this secondary by landing USC safety Kamari Ramsey, who can play a ton of traditional safety or nickel, which will come in handy once this team is back in the Playoffs.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Matayo Uiagalelei - Edge Rusher - Oregon

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to keep on rolling even despite some of the weaknesses this team has in the roster. The Eagles desperately need to add pass rushers as the room has been depleted over the past few offseasons. Matayo Uiagalelei has all the traits to develop into an elite pass rusher, and he'd greatly benefit from the 1-on-1's he'd get on this defensive line.

32. Denver Broncos: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

The Denver Broncos' defense continues to dominate, as it helped the team pick up a big divisional win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos should continue to build on their strength, especially in a division where they play Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes twice a year. Adding Ohio State star Kayden McDonald would give the team a nasty nose tackle who can eat up blockers, allowing this team to win with its pass rushers.