2026 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-round mock draft solves the Chiefs Travis Kelce problem

Week 14 of the NFL season is almost complete, as the only game remaining is on Monday Night between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers, as both teams need a win for their Playoff hopes. The Playoffs are right around the corner as the list of teams in the hunt gets thinner each weekend.

While plenty of teams are in the hunt for the Playoffs, the eliminated teams are all eyeing where they're projected to pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. This weekend, the draft order was shaken up in a big way as the Titans and Browns each picked up wins, shaking the Top 5 picks.

Week 14 NFL Mock Draft: The Chiefs find their Travis Kelce replacement

1. New York Giants: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

The New York Giants spent the weekend on the bye after getting embarrassed by the Patriots on Monday Night Football, but they leave the weekend with the 1st overall pick, which would make them a prime candidate to trade down. Despite the elite talent on the defensive line, holes at linebacker and defensive back have made this unit a mess. Landing an elite playmaker in Arvell Reese can give the Giants a do-it-all player who can fill their void at linebacker while rushing the passer at times.

2. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

Geno Smith left Sunday's game with an injury, but the Raiders' offense hasn't been good the entire season despite some of the exciting pieces they have. Pete Carroll needs to find the team a young quarterback this offseason, and the good news is they'll pick high enough to land one. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza has been the star of the college football season, and he could instantly give this team a quarterback to build around.

3. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

Cam Ward and the Titans picked up their second win of the season behind Tony Pollard's massive game. The goal for the Titans this offseason will be continuing to add building blocks to help Ward, along with improvements on the defense, which allowed the Browns offense to pick up 351 passing yards. Rueben Bain Jr is the most talented pass rusher in this class, and he'd give a team needing talent a blue-chipSh player to build the defense around.

4. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

Shedeur Sanders is starting to show serious promise as he continues to get valuable experience for the Browns. The team will likely pass on drafting a quarterback this offseason, but they'll need to surround whoever starts with a ton of talent. Jordyn Tyson is the most gifted receiver in the class, and he'd give this team the threat they lack at receiver.

5. New Orleans Saints: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

Tyler Shough is starting to look like a quarterback that the Saints could head into 2026 with as he led the team to a win over the Buccaneers with 2 rushing touchdowns. If the Saints choose to stick with Shough, they should go with the best player available to continue adding blue-chip pieces. Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk had a down season, but he has all the tools to blossom into an elite pass rusher in the NFL.

6. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

This season has been a mess for the Commanders with the injuries to Jayden Daniels paired with the veterans they won with last year taking a step back. The Commanders need to add impactful young pieces, especially on the defense, which lacks a star. Adding the ultimate chess piece in Caleb Downs to a Dan Quinn led defense would go a long way, as he could help mask some of their weaknesses.

7. New York Jets: Dante Moore - Quarterback - Oregon

The New York Jets quickly found themselves in a 21-0 hole on Sunday with their 3rd string quarterback in the game after Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury. Woody Johnson made it clear earlier in the season that Justin Fields isn't the answer, and this offseason, the Jets will be looking for a new quarterback. Oregon star Dante Moore is still developing, but he makes throws each weekend that some NFL quarterbacks couldn't make, and he'd give the team a clear star to build around.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Regardless of who the Cardinals play at quarterback in 2026, the offensive line needs to be addressed. Spencer Fano could step right in for the Cardinals at right tackle and give the team a pair of solid young offensive tackles to build around.

9. Los Angeles Rams: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Rams will have a chance to add a Top-10 talent in the draft to a team contending for Super Bowls thanks to a terrible trade by the Falcons. Mansoor Delane has been the best cornerback in the Country this season, and he'd give the Rams an elite young piece in the secondary to pair with their loaded defensive front.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

The Bengals looked poised to pick up back-to-back wins with Joe Burrow back in the lineup before a pair of disastrous interceptions cost the team the game. Next season is going to be a pivotal year for the Bengals, and they'll need to ensure they have enough talent on defense. The defense is going to lose a star in Trey Hendrickson, but they can restock on the defensive line adding a disruptor in the middle in Peter Woods.

11. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

The Vikings offense had a solid bounce back performance after JJ McCarthy's struggles, scoring 31 points on the Commanders. JJ McCarthy is going to need more time to develop, and the Vikings should do whatever they can to ensure that they have all the pieces in place around him to help him succeed. Adding Jeremiyah Love, who can replicate the elite backs McCarthy won with in college, would go a long way in helping McCarthy take the next step.

12. Miami Dolphins: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

Mike McDaniel is ensuring he'll have his job next season as the Dolphins have won 5 of their last 6 games after thumping the Jets. If Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa, who's too expensive to part ways with, stick around, the Dolphins should add more weapons to the offense. Carnell Tate has the speed and ability to be the perfect fit in McDaniel's offense as Tyreek Hill's future is uncertain.

13. Baltimore Ravens: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

The Ravens' season has been a mess, as even since Lamar Jackson returned, this team hasn't looked the same. The defense desperately needs an elite pass rusher to help them in these hunts for a Super Bowl. David Bailey arrived at Texas Tech as a man on a mission, and he'd give the Ravens a star pass rusher.

14. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

On Sunday Night Football, it became clear that Travis Kelce isn't the player he once was, as he was invisible on a night where Patrick Mahomes needed anyone to step up. This offseason, the Chiefs will need to address the position, whether Kelce returns or not. Adding Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq would give Mahomes an elite target and a player who can bring a ton to a struggling offense.

15. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

As the Lions shredded the Cowboys' defense on Thursday Night, it became clear that the band-aid this team put on the unit at the Trade Deadline wasn't enough. Among the needs for this team is a reliable middle linebacker, and Ohio State star Sonny Styles would be a great solution for what this team lacks.

16. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Panthers are in first place in the NFC South, which is great news for Bryce Young as he'll likely return next season. As Young continues to show signs of development, the Panthers will most likely roll with him in 2026. If Carolina keeps Bryce Young, the team needs to land him some help on the offensive line, and Caleb Lomu can step in and make an immediate impact at either tackle position.

17. Detroit Lions: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Lions picked up a crucial win over the Cowboys on Thursday Night in an important game for their hopes of making the Playoffs. One of the clearest flaws with this team is its secondary, which will need to be addressed this offseason. Jermod McCoy is a top-10 talent when healthy, and if he's able to show he's healthy before the draft, he'd be a great pick for this defense.

18. New York Jets: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

If the New York Jets are going to take a swing at drafting a quarterback, they're going to need to ensure he has all the pieces around him to succeed. Adding another reliable receiver to this offense should be a top priority, and USC's Makai Lemon would be the ultimate safety valve for a fellow rookie.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

Aaron Rodgers' injuries and this offense's struggles have raised a ton of concern for the future of this team. Even if the Steelers roll with Rodgers again in 2026, it would be smart to pick a young quarterback to plan for the future. Ty Simpson has shown a ton of promise this season with some flaws, and he'd be a perfect player to develop behind Aaron Rodgers.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

After such an exciting start to the season, the Buccaneers have fallen apart, losing 4 of their last 5 games. Todd Bowles' defense could use some reinforcements, and adding another talented player to the defensive line would be a key upgrade. Ohio State's Kayden McDonald has been a monster this season, and adding him next to Vita Vea would be a nightmare for opponents.

21. Houston Texans: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

The Houston Texans' defense may be the best unit in the entire league, but the offense is still such a struggle. Adding another weapon for CJ Stroud would only make this unit better, and adding a big play receiver would take a ton of pressure off Stroud. KC Concepcion is incredible after the catch, and he'd help elevate this group to the level they need to reach to win a Super Bowl.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Olaivavega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The Chargers may still make the Playoffs, but their offensive line getting decimated by injuries will keep them from making a deep run. Adding an elite player to the interior would only take this group to the next level with two All-Pro caliber Offensive Tackles. Olaivavega Ioane would help solidify this group giving Justin Herbert all the time he needs in a division with elite defenses.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Bell - Wide Receiver - Louisville

The Eagles' offense hasn't looked right all season long, and they may be heading toward a breakup with AJ Brown this offseason. Adding another wide receiver to this offense would only help, as Jalen Hurts could use all the weapons he could get. Chris Bell could bring size and speed to this unit, giving opponents even more to worry about.

24. Chicago Bears: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

As the Bears watched how dominant Micah Parsons was, they likely realized they need another pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat. While TJ Parker hasn't had the sack production many thought he would, he still played at an elite level this season and could take the next step in the NFL.

25. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

If not for the Bengals falling apart in the 4th quarter, the Bills' struggles would've continued, but they instead stay in the hunt for the Playoffs. Josh Allen's weapons haven't been impressive this season, and it's clear this team needs to keep adding pieces. Denzel Boston would give Allen a player he can go to on 50/50 balls and in the redzone, helping fix some of their issues.

26. San Francisco 49ers: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The 49ers' offensive line has struggled this season, especially opening holes in the rushing attack, and at some point, they'll need to prepare for a life without Trent Williams. Francis Mauigoa has a ton of talent, and he could instantly upgrade the offensive line, while his potential could make him an elite player down the line.

27. Cleveland Browns: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

If Shedeur Sanders is going to be at quarterback next season, the Browns will need to address the offensive line as he holds onto the ball too long at times. Alabama's Kadyn Proctor has exciting upside as he could develop into a monster at tackle, but you can plug him in at guard if he never takes the next step at tackle.

28. Dallas Cowboys: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

After addressing other needs earlier in the draft, the Cowboys should turn to addressing their hole at cornerback. While Clemson had a terrible season, Avieon Terrell played at an elite level and should hear his name called as a First-Round pick.

29. Seattle Seahawks: Isaiah World - Offensive Tackle - Oregon

The Seahawks added another dominant win to their resume, beating the Falcons 37-9 on Sunday. As the Seahawks look to build around Sam Darnold, solidifying the offensive line will be key, as he has the weapons around him. After making the jump to Oregon, Isaiah World has been one of the best tackles in the Country, and has the traits to blossom into an All-Pro caliber player.

30. New England Patriots: AJ Haulcy - Safety - LSU

The Patriots continue to look like a Super Bowl contender as this team demolished a Giants team that's given several contenders a test. The Patriots will look to keep adding young talent to this roster to try and win while Drake Maye is on his rookie contract. AJ Haulcy transferred to the SEC, and looked like an elite ballhawk while he has the ability to play in the box.

31. Los Angeles Rams: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

The Rams will continue to build up this exciting young defense this offseason, as the offense has been incredible. Adding a monster linebacker like CJ Allen to the middle of this defense would only take it to the next level. Allen plays like a throwback linebacker with exciting athleticism in Kirby Smart's defense, making him an easy player to plug-and-play.

32. Denver Broncos: Germie Bernard - Wide Receiver - Alabama

The Denver Broncos handled the Raiders with ease, moving to an incredible 11-2 on the season, pulling further ahead in the AFC West. The defense has been the dominant force all season while the offense hasn't hit its full potential. Adding a weapon like Germie Bernard to this offense, who can create a ton of separation would help Bo Nix take a leap in Year 3.