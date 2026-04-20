2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fallout from Giants’ Dexter Lawrence trade shake Round 1

NFL Draft week is upon us as Thursday Night will kick off the 1st Round of the NFL's biggest offseason event. The chaos of the draft is already underway as the New York Giants traded away All Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals which returned the 10th Overall Pick.

Given the lack of great quarterbacks, this draft cycle could be filled with trades when Thursday rolls around. After picking up a 2nd Top 10 pick, the New York Giants will be the focus of the draft as John Harbaugh looks to build his first roster.

The New York Giants reload in NFL Mock Draft after the Dexter Lawrence trade

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

The only pick anyone knows with certainty heading into the draft is Fernando Mendoza being picked 1st Overall. Las Vegas has done a solid job starting to build this roster bringing in plenty of talent to help Mendoza once he takes over as the starter for Kirk Cousins.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

The draft starts at 2 with the New York Jets where Aaron Glenn will need to make a decision on who's the best edge rusher for his defense. When Aaron Glenn was in Detroit, he benefitted greatly from the Lions taking the more traditional edge rusher in Aidan Hutchinson rather than taking Travon Walker. David Bailey presents a similar debate as he'll give the Jets far more early on while Arvell Reese will be changing positions.

3. Dallas Cowboys: Arvell Reese - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

The Cardinals need to add more picks in this draft while the Dallas Cowboys need a defensive star making the two perfect trading partners. After the Micah Parsons trade, the Cowboys defense was the leagues worst which will need to be addressed. Arvell Reese is a lot like Parsons as a prospect, and he could be deployed in a similar way to mask the issues this unit will have.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

Robert Saleh and his staff used free agency to start building around Cam Ward bringing in exciting pieces on both sides of the ball. The NFL Draft could help Ward the most as the Titans can bring in pieces that he can grow with. Jeremiyah Love would instantly take this offense to another level as a game-changing back who can take a ton of pressure off Ward.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

After trading away Dexter Lawrence, the Giants are going to need to level up on defense, especially in the middle. Signing Tremaine Edmunds helped solidify the linebacker position, but the team needs to add a piece next to him. Sonny Styles looks like he was built in a lab to play linebacker in this modern era, and he'd quickly give this unit another exciting piece to build around.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

The Browns won't find their franchise quarterback in this class, but they can help the 3 they have on their roster this year. Last offseason, the Browns found some exciting young weapons, but this offense could use a true WR1. Carnell Tate brings an ability to win at all three levels, but his speed to stretch the field would have a great impact on this offense.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

Dan Quinn is going to be under a ton of pressure to turn things around in Washington after the Commanders disappointing season. Quinn needs to add a true difference maker to the defense to help mask some of the areas where the unit struggles. Caleb Downs is the ultimate chess piece who plays a style that can instantly make him a star in an NFL defense.

8. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Saints appear to be heading in a new direction this offseason as veteran edge rusher Cameron Jordan remains a free agent. While the Saints have solid pieces on the defensive front, they could use a player with the potential to rack up 10+ sacks a season. Rueben Bain Jr was a game wrecker at Miami, and he could even kick inside to tackle to give the team more options rushing the passer.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - Miami

Free agency and trades have wiped out the Chiefs cornerback room which will need to be addressed in the draft. If the top edge rushers go off the board before the 9th pick, the Chiefs should look to rebuild this secondary. Mansoor Delane was the best cornerback in the country this season after his move to LSU, and he'd be a major upgrade over what the depth chart currently looks like.

10. New York Giants: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The Giants hold the 10th pick in the draft after trading Dexter Lawrence, and the team will now likely use one of their two picks to help Jaxson Dart. In free agency, the Giants took swings at top tier guards, but the team ended up spending elsewhere. Vega Ioane can instantly step in and solidify this offensive line helping protect Dart while opening holes for everyone else in the running game.

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive - Miami

Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel struggled to pick the right offensive linemen in the NFL Draft setting the Dolphins back. As Jeff Hafley takes over, the Fins need to add a ton of talent to the line if Malik Willis is going to succeed. Francis Mauigoa comes with concerns over if he'll be a better fit at guard, but with the holes in this offensive line, the Fins could easily move him inside.

12. Arizona Cardinals: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

Given that this is a deeper offensive line class, trading down in the 1st Round makes a ton of sense for the Arizona Cardinals. After moving down in a mock trade with the Cowboys, several of the top offensive tackles should still be on the board. Monroe Freeling would make a ton of sense for the Cardinals as he has all the traits and talent to develop into an elite tackle, and he'll have time to do so as the team continues to build for the future.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Omar Cooper Jr - Wide Receiver - Indiana

The Rams have gone all-in on winning the Super Bowl meaning their pick will have an emphasis on helping them win right away. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are a great duo, but both have concerns heading into the year. Omar Cooper Jr can be a monster after the catch, and can help give Stafford a weapon to lean on.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

The Ravens kick off a new era in 2026 as John Harbaugh is in New York and Jesse Minter takes over at the helm. While Minter is a defensive minded head coach, his top priority is going to be helping Lamar Jackson. Makai Lemon could give the Ravens another wide receiver that can win in a ton of ways as he could quickly become Lamar Jackson's go-to target.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

Todd Bowles is under the most pressure of any coach as the Buccaneers will need to make the Playoffs or he'll likely be fired. Improving on defense is the best way for Bowles to prove he's still the right man for the job. When healthy, Jermod McCoy looked like the most talented cornerback in this class, and after proving he's healthy at Tennessee's Pro Day, he'll be a top 15 pick.

16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

While the Jets won't be drafting their franchise quarterback on Thursday, they can put the pieces in place for 2027's draft. Garrett Wilson has been the Jets only reliable receiving threat, and the team will need to add weapons to the offense. Jordyn Tyson is the most talented receiver in this class, but he comes with some injury concerns that teams will need to be comfortable with.

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Line - Alabama

Taylor Decker requesting his release along with Dan Skipper's retirement makes offensive tackle a need for the Lions. Kadyn Proctor seems like the perfect Dan Campbell prospect as a massive offensive lineman with 3 years of experience who can instantly become a mauler in the rushing game for the Lions.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman - Safety - Oregon

After signing Kyler Murray, the biggest need for the Vikings is adding defensive back talent which is their biggest weakness. Harrison Smith is still a free agent making safety the clear biggest need for this unit. Dillon Thieneman can be deployed in a variety of ways, and he'd become a chess piece for a great defensive mind in Brian Flores.

19. Carolina Panthers: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Ikem Ekwonu's injury is such a disappointing for the Panthers as it makes offensive tackle a need this season and maybe even long term. Spencer Fano could be the perfect pick as a stopgap as he could spend this season at tackle before moving inside where he's likely best suited.

20. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

Trading down to get an extra 1st Round pick should be appealing for the Cardinals as it'd give them the chance to add a quarterback. Ty Simpson is a divisive prospect as some feel he's on the same level as Mendoza while others are out on him. Simpson could learn behind Jacoby Brissett before being given the chance to prove he's worth building around long term.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety - Toledo

Last season the Steelers spent far too much on their defense, and as the team will soon build around a young quarterback that should shift. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is one of the most exciting prospects in this class with a large frame for a safety to pair with an exciting ability against the run to pair with solid coverage traits.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

The injuries on the offensive line shouldn't be nearly as bad as they were this past season allowing the Chargers to push for a deep run in the Playoffs. Free agency saw the Chargers bring in veteran defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, but the team should look to further build up the defensive front. Kayden McDonald is an absolute monster against the run, and he should only get better as his career continues as a pass rusher.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

Dallas Goedert is back for another season, but the Eagles should look to find a long term option at tight end. Kenyon Sadiq is an exciting athlete at the position who could instantly become a big play threat for the Eagles before eventually becoming the starting tight end.

24. Cleveland Browns: Max Iheanachor - Offensive Tackle - Arizona State

The Browns could look to land a tackle at the top of this class, but given the depth they should wait until the later pick of their two. Max Iheanachor is an exciting offensive tackle who's still new to football, but he has all the traits to continue developing into a Pro Bowl caliber player.

25. Chicago Bears: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

After making the Playoffs in Ben Johnson's 1st season, the Bears will look to build toward a Super Bowl. A lack of edge rushers was an issue for the Bears last season as Montez Sweat was the only one who would consistently win. Akheem Mesidor is an older prospect, but for a team like the Bears he should be appealing as he's physically ready to make a major impact at this level.

26. Buffalo Bills: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

The Bills keep pushing for Super Bowls with veteran edge rushers rather than drafting and developing players. This offseason, the Bills should look to finally develop an edge rusher that they can build the defense around. Keldric Faulk needs to grow as a pass rusher, but he has all the talent and ability to blossom while he'll instantly upgrade the run defense.

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

Over the last several years, the 49ers wide receiver room has been decimated with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings all leaving. Kyle Shanahan's offense needs an infusion of young talent, and they could get it at the end of the 1st Round. KC Concepcion can be used in a variety of ways and his ability to create big plays will be appealing for any team.

28. Houston Texans: Chase Bisontis - Guard - Texas A&M

The Texans have done a solid job turning over their offensive line, but CJ Stroud can still use all the help he can get. While it may be a reach, Chase Bisontis could help solidify the interior which would only help Stroud and the running backs as the Texans look to rebound offensively.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

While the unit should be better this season, Patrick Mahomes' pass catchers were wildly underwhelming this past season. The Chiefs have a ton of speed, but giving Mahomes a bigger target could help especially in the redzone. Boston is bigger than most of the early prospects while his reliable hands would be welcomed with how many drops the Chiefs have had.

30. Miami Dolphins: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

Jeff Hafley is going to need to do a ton in order to rebuild this Dolphins defense up to his image. Drafting Kenneth Grant was a step in the right direction, but this unit needs to keep adding difference makers. Peter Woods had a down season, but he has the exciting athletic ability on the interior to develop into a monster.

31. New England Patriots: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

The upgrades on defense last offseason helped the Patriots instantly become a Super Bowl contender, and continuing to bolster the unit should be a priority. The Patriots have a solid veteran linebacker group, but the team doesn't have an elite athlete at the position. CJ Allen brings all the exciting athletic traits to pair with an old school style of play while he's a high-IQ player who called the Bulldogs defense.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price - Running Back - Notre Dame

Having the duo of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet took a ton of pressure off Sam Darnold allowing the Seahawks to go on a run to win the Super Bowl. Losing Kenneth Walk in free agency hurts the offense, and will likely be addressed in the draft. Jadarian Price has experience in a similar duo, and he could give this offense an exciting playmaker who has a ton of potential to continue evolving.