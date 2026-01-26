2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fernando Mendoza's championship solidifies 1st-round mock draft

The Super Bowl is officially set as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face off in two weeks in Santa Clara. As the NFL season winds down, all eyes turn to the offseason as the coaching carousel is slowing down while everyone begins to start their scouting for the 2026 NFL Draft with the scouting events coming up.

This week also brought an end to the college football season as the Indiana Hoosiers knocked off the Miami Hurricanes. Fernando Mendoza had all the spotlight on him, and he delivered all, but securing himself as the 1st Overall Pick in this Spring's draft.

Fernando Mendoza locks in his status as 1st Overall Pick in latest mock draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders had a first hand look at their future quarterback as Mark Davis, Tom Brady, John Spytek, and others were in attendance for the National Championship Game. Fernando Mendoza is the clear 1st Overall Pick, and he’d give the team a quarterback that can help unlock Brock Bowers while unlocking the run game for Ashton Jeanty.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

The Jets are in the worst position as a team needing a quarterback without a player worth taking 2nd Overall. The team still needs to fill a ton of holes, and should take the best player available. Arvell Reese was a monster this season for Ohio State, and if the Jets made him a full-time pass rusher it would be a massive boost for this unit.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

As of Monday Morning, the Arizona Cardinals are still searching for their next head coach. Once a head coach is in place, the Cardinals have plenty of holes to fill on this roster starting with their decision at quarterback. At the top of the draft, the Cardinals would be wise to trade down, but if they pick at 3, landing an elite edge rusher in Rueben Bain Jr would help this defense instantly.

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

Now that the Tennessee Titans have their head coach in place with Robert Saleh, the rest of the offseason is going to be all about building around Cam Ward. The Titans have some talented wide receivers, but the offense really lacks a true top receiver. Carnell Tate can win at all three levels, and he’d help unlock the offense with his ability to stretch the field.

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

John Harbaugh declared that he wants to make the Playoffs next season, and if he’s going to do that he’ll need to nail the draft. Harbaugh’s defenses in Baltimore were always at their best with an elite safety. Caleb Downs could prove to be that defensive chess piece for a Giants defense that’s loaded with talent.

6. Cleveland Browns: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The Cleveland Browns are still looking for their next head coach on Monday morning as they hope this hire will go differently. The Browns have some major holes to fill, and if they pass on a quarterback, they’ll need to address the offensive line. Francis Mauigoa just had an incredible run in the College Football Playoff, and if he’s willing to flip over to left tackle, he’d be the perfect selection.

7. Washington Commanders: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

Dan Quinn is going to be under some pressure in 2026 as 2025 was a mess. The Commanders need to bring in a ton of young talent this offseason as trying to win now with veterans has its clear flaws. David Bailey would be the perfect addition for Dan Quinn’s defense as an elite pass rusher who can make life easier on the rest of the defense.

8. New Orleans Saints: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

Tyler Shough's emergence at the end of the season was massive for the Saints as it keeps them from looking for a quarterback. The Saints have some solid pieces on the defensive front, but as some of their veterans continue to age, they should look to get younger. While Keldric Faulk still needs to develop as a pass rusher, he'd step right in and give the team a difference maker against the run.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

Andy Reid and the Chiefs are going to need to undergo a level of a reset this offseason to help to get this roster back to competing for Super Bowls. The Chiefs defensive front has some solid pieces, and adding to it would only make the unit tougher. Adding Peter Woods next to Chris Jones would give this team a fearsome duo on the interior.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

Every offseason the Bengals defense has been a concern, and they continue to fail in their efforts to fix it. The Bengals desperately need to add pieces on defense to try and make another push for the Playoffs. Ohio State star Sonny Styles is arguably the best player in the draft, and while linebacker isn't a premium position, he'd make a massive impact on this unit.

11. Miami Dolphins: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

The Miami Dolphins hired Jeff Hafley as their new head coach, and he inherits as mess with this roster. The Dolphins have a ton of talent, but they don't have a quarterback, and with Tua Tagovailoa's massive cap hit, it's going to be hard to win unless they find a cheap quarterback in the Draft. Taking a risk on Ty Simpson may be the best move for this team as it'd give them a chance to strike gold before trying to rebuild the roster.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

This offseason has to be all about reloading on defense for the Dallas Cowboys as they have more than enough talent on offense. It was clear this season that Trevon Diggs regressed, and with his release, the Cowboys need to find a new cornerback. Mansoor Delane transferred into the SEC, and was arguably the best cornerback in the Country, and he'd give the team a great cornerback opposite Daron Bland.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

The Rams fell just short of making the Super Bowl, and now they'll need to nail their two first round picks to try and capitalize before Matthew Stafford retires. This offense adding another weapon at receiver would be scary for opposing defenses with Devante Adams and Puka Nacua on the outside. Makai Lemon would be elite out of the slot for the Rams, giving Matthew Stafford, yet another incredible weapon.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Jesse Minter era is set to begin in Baltimore as the Ravens brought the great defensive mind back. Minter inherits a ton on offense, but this defense has some aging pieces that will need to be replaced. Adding a talent like Jermod McCoy to this defense would bolster the secondary as he's a potential Top 5 pick when healthy.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The Buccaneers should be right back in the Playoffs next season as they dealt with far too many injuries this year. The weapons on offense are dealt with plenty of injuries, and the team will need to give Baker Mayfield more to work with in case they deal with more of the same. Kenyon Sadiq is an elite talent at tight end, and he'd give the team another threat making this unit almost impossible to stop.

16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

While the Jets won't be able to land their quarterback in the 1st round, they need to start building to make it easier when they do land that player. The Jets lack wide receivers outside of Garrett Wilson, and it needs to be addressed. Jordyn Tyson would give the team an elite playmaker on the outside setting this offense up for success.

17. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Lions may need to re-tool this offensive line as swing tackle Dan Skipper retired while Taylor Decker is considering retirement. If Taylor Decker doesn't return in 2026, Dan Campbell is going to need to find another offensive tackle. Spencer Fano has a ton of talent and could develop into one of the best tackles in the league with this staff.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

The Vikings just watched Sam Darnold who they let walk make it to the Super Bowl, and they're going to need to prove JJ McCarthy was worth it. McCarthy was at his best at Michigan with an elite run game, and giving him a star back in Jeremiyah Love would take a ton of pressure off McCarthy.

19. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Bryce Young proved this season that he's the man for the job in Carolina, and the Panthers now need to start building around him. Giving Bryce Young help on the offensive line would be smart as he does get flustered under pressure. Caleb Lomu may be the best in pass protection of the tackles in this draft, and he'd become an instant plug and play player with Ikem Ekwonu out for the season.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Hill Jr - Linebacker - Texas

The Cowboys missed the ability to move Micah Parsons around more than anything this season as offenses could easily gameplan against this defense. Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr was able to do-it-all at Texas either as a pass rusher or as a traditional linebacker, and he'd bolster this defense in a big way.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Trinidad Chambliss - Quarterback - Ole Miss

The Steelers found their next head coach after Mike Tomlin's retirement as they hired long time Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Given McCarthy's track record as an offensive mind, he'll liely look to find a quarterback that he can develop. Trinidad Chambliss showed a ton to be excited about this season, and he'd benefit a ton by landing with a head coach like McCarthy.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

Justin Herbert getting sacked time and time again against the Patriots was the ending everyone saw coming for the Chargers after they lost Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater to injury. As both tackles come back from injury, the Chargers need to add on the interior to improve this group. Vega Ioane is the top interior offensive lineman in this class, and he'd help solidify this unit.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Eagles had issues with their pass rush all season long even bringing Brandon Graham back from retirement. Akheem Mesidor is an intriguing prospect given his age, but for a team like the Eagles who are trying to win right now, a proven pass rusher of his caliber would be a home run to capitalize on this window.

24. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

The Browns need to continue to add pieces to this offense as the defense has been more than good enough to carry a competent offense. The offense could use more help at wide receiver to help whoever plays quarterback next season. Denzel Boston would be a great compliment to the Browns weapons as he'd bring size and an ability on 50/50 balls to the outise.

25. Chicago Bears: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

The Bears defense couldn't get enough pressure all season long as they lack a great pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat. This season, TJ Parker wasn't nearly as productive as everyone would've hoped, but he has all the tools to make a massive jump in the NFL.

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

The Bills weapons weren't nearly good enough this season, and after the end of season press conference where ownership bashed Keon Coleman, he likely won't be back next season. Josh Allen is going to need more weapons this offseason if the Bills are ever going to get over the hump. KC Concepcion has elite big play ability, and he'd help take a ton of pressure off Allen.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

The 49ers offense wasn't nearly good enough this season running the football despite having Christian McCaffrey. Kyle Shanahan is going to need to address the offensive line this offseason especially with Trent Williams aging. Kadyn Proctor can step right in either at guard or tackle giving this team a player with a high ceiling.

28. Houston Texans: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

This offseason the Texans are going to need to heavily address the offense to help CJ Stroud look like the player he was during his rookie season. The offensive line needs to continue adding pieces, and Georgia's Monroe Freeling can replace veteran Trent Brown to give this team it's offensive tackle duo for the future.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

The Rams secondary got carved up by Sam Darnold and the Seahawks wide receivers sending them into the offseason with a clear need. This defense could use an elite cornerback, and Avieon Terrell has looked the part during his time at Clemson.

30. Denver Broncos: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

The Broncos season ended in unfair fashion as Bo Nix's season ending injury in the Divisional Round made it almost impossible for them to win. The Broncos still have a ton of talent, and this team looks set up to compete every year. Adding to this defense would only make this unit stronger, and a defensive tackle like Kayden McDonald would be game changing for this front.

31.New England Patriots: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

In just the first season under Mike Vrabel, the Patriots are heading back to the Super Bowl. This team is only going to get better over the years as this is still the beginning of the roster retool under this regime. CJ Allen is the old school style of linebacker that the Patriots have always won with, and he'd be a great addition to the middle of this defense.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Emmanuel Pregnon - Guard - Oregon

The Seahawks made a massive gamble in the offseason moving on from Geno Smith for Sam Darnold, and it couldn't have panned out better. As the Seahawks now look like a yearly contender, the front office is going to need to continue hitting on their draft picks. The interior offensive line could use some upgrades, and adding Emmanuel Pregnon after drafting Grey Zabel would help bolster this front.