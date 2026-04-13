2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jerry Jones swings major trade for the Cowboys defensive savior

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, as the first round will officially begin in just ten days on April 23rd. The dust from free agency has settled, and as each team is seemingly done signing players, the draft is becoming easier to project. While the prospects in this year's draft class aren't the most exciting, we could see one of the most action packed draft nights in a long time.

Given the makeup of this year's draft class, there could be far more trades than we typically see, especially near the top of the class. Teams like the Cardinals and the Giants seem like perfect candidates to trade down, creating the potential for a thrilling night of action.

2026 NFL Mock Draft sees Jerry Jones swing a major trade for Arvell Reese

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback- Indiana

The best part of the draft moving from 10 minutes to 8 minutes per pick is that we’ll save time when the Raiders pick Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders have built up the roster in free agency, and Mendoza will have the chance to learn behind Kirk Cousins rather than being thrust into action right away.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

The draft truly starts with the second overall pick, as the Jets will have a decision to make over who they feel is the best edge rusher. Early on, it appeared that Arvell Reese would be the pick, but as of late, it appears David Bailey has all the momentum. David Bailey can instantly give the Jets an elite pass rusher, helping Aaron Glenn improve the defense in a pivotal season.

3. Dallas Cowboys: Arvell Reese - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' defense was the worst in the NFL, which will be the focus of the draft. The Cardinals would be best suited by trading down and building up the roster, and the Cowboys could use a star on defense, making the two perfect partners. Arvell Reese is a lot like Parsons was coming out of college, and he can be deployed in a variety of ways to give this defense a lift.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

Robert Saleh and the Titans are clearly pushing to win right away after spending big in free agency. The Titans offense will be geared for instant success with the signings, but helping Cam Ward is still the top priority. Jeremiyah Love is the best player in the draft, and Brian Daboll knows first hand how much an elite running back can change an offense after coaching Saquon Barkley.

5. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

The New York Giants are short on draft picks this year as a result of the Jaxson Dart trade, and John Harbaugh could look to fall back a few picks to restock. Mickey Loomis has shown that he's willing to make a trade up in the draft, and that could be the case for Carnell Tate. Giving Tyler Shough another weapon on the outside would set this offense up for a thrilling season, and jumping the Browns should ensure they land Tate.

6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

If Carnell Tate isn't available when the Browns are on the clock, the pick will most likely be an offensive lineman. While some of the other tackles in this class may project as guards in the NFL, Georgia star Monroe Freeling has the perfect frame to become a cornerstone

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

Dan Quinn will be tasked with rebounding this season, the Commanders may look to find an offense-minded head coach to pair with Jayden Daniels. The Commanders improved the defense a ton in free agency, but the unit could use some help on the back end. Caleb Downs can be the ultimate chess piece for Dan Quinn, as he'll likely step right into the NFL and be one of the best safeties in the league.

8. New York Giants: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Giants trading back within the top 10 makes a ton of sense as they can still land one of the elite prospects while picking up capital later in the draft. Linebacker was addressed in free agency, but the Giants still need to find a long-term plan at the position. Sonny Styles has all the traits to become an elite linebacker in this era of football, with incredible athletic ability at the position.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

This offseason decimated the Chiefs' secondary as the team traded away Trent McDuffie before losing Jaylen Watson in free agency. While the Chiefs could look to pick an edge rusher 9th Overall, Rueben Bain's off-field concerns may push the team to look in a different direction. Mansoor Delane had an incredible season at LSU, and his ability in man coverage makes him the perfect fit for Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Bengals once again head into the NFL Draft needing to improve on defense, which has been a recurring theme. After taking a developmental pass rusher last offseason, the Bengals should look for a proven producer. Rueben Bain Jr can make plays from anywhere on the defensive line, but his draft stock may be determined by how teams view the off-field issues that were recently uncovered.

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

Jeff Hafley and the Dolphins' new regime are in for a long rebuild with how much talent they've parted ways with this offseason. The priority for the Fins should be building on the offensive line, which has been a struggle over the past few seasons. Francis Mauigoa may be the best tackle in this class, but he'll slide over arm length, which shouldn't be a major concern for Miami, as they can slide him inside to fill their hole at guard.

12. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Trading down in this class should allow the Cardinals to fill multiple holes, especially at positions of need, rather than forcing a pick. Building up the offensive line should be a priority to protect Jacoby Brissett or whoever plays quarterback next. Spencer Fano needs to continue developing, and he may need to add weight, but he has an athletic profile that should excite teams.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

While the Rams could pick to fill more pressing holes long term, the team has shown they're all-in on winning the Super Bowl this season. Adding another wide receiver to this offense would be a nightmare for opponents as the trio would be impossible to guard. Makai Lemon could become a go-to weapon for Matthew Stafford while allowing Puka Nacua and Davante Adams to continue threatening downfield.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

While Baltimore is changing head coaches, this is a roster built to win now, and the draft could help push the team over the top. Protecting Lamar Jackson will be the Ravens top priority, and the draft could fall perfectly for to address the need. Vega Ioane is the best interior offensive lineman in this class, and he'd instantly help keep Jackson upright while opening holes for Derrick Henry.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

Todd Bowles is going to be under a ton of pressure to get the Buccaneers back to the Playoffs after their collapse last year. Bolstering the defensive front will be a priority as the team can use an influx of pass rushers. While Akheem Mesidor is an older prospect, he's a perfect pick for a team looking to win now, like the Bucs.

16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

While the Jets won't pick their franchise quarterback in this draft class, they can set him up perfectly with who they pick in this class. The offense needs to add talent at wide receiver opposite Garrett Wilson if any quarterback is going to have success. Jordyn Tyson may be the best wide receiver in this class, but teams will have to believe in his medicals in order to take the risk early.

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

Dan Skipper's retirement, along with Taylor Decker asking for his release, leaves the Lions with a major hole to fill at offensive tackle. Kadyn Proctor would make a ton of sense for the Lions with his experience playing on the left side, along with the physicality he can bring in the run game with his massive frame.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

After signing Kyler Murray, the biggest need for the Vikings is to plug holes in the secondary as the defense needs a ton of help. Jermod McCoy missed the entire season with a torn ACL, but his 2024 tape is the best of any defensive back in this class. After proving he's healthy at Tennessee's Pro Day, McCoy has a chance to jump right back into the top 20, and develop into a shutdown cornerback.

19. Carolina Panthers: Dillon Thieneman - Safety - Oregon

After making a run to the Playoffs last season, the Panthers will be looking to build on that success to try and repeat as NFC South Champions. Free Agency saw the Panthers make major splashes on defense, and the unit is going to be pivotal in their hopes of repeating. Adding a safety of Dillon Thieneman's caliber would take this unit to another level, as his versatility to play in the box or deep roles would allow the defense to throw a ton of looks at teams.

20. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

Picking a quarterback 3rd Overall would be far too big a reach, but if the Arizona Cardinals trade down, they could fill a need while also finding a plan at quarterback. Ty Simpson had a ton of success early in the season before dealing with injuries, and he'd learn a ton by sitting for a while behind Jacoby Brissett.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr - Wide Receiver - Indiana

The Steelers are currently seemingly banking on Aaron Rodgers returning for another season with his former head coach, Mike McCarthy. Regardless of who's at quarterback, the offense needs to add playmakers on the outside. Omar Cooper Jr was recruited to Indiana by the Steelers' WR coach, and he's the type of explosive playmaker who'd pair nicely with DK Metcalf.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

The 2026 season is going to have to be a Super Bowl push for the Los Angeles Chargers as the roster is good enough to go on a deep run. Signing Dalvin Tomlinson was an underrated move, but pairing him with another monster in the middle would make it almost impossible to run on the Chargers. Kayden McDonald is a monster in the run game, and he'll only get better as a pass rusher as he continues to develop.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The Eagles brought back Dallas Goedert in free agency, but the short-term deal signals that the two could part ways next offseason. AJ Brown's future is still up in the air, and if Howie Roseman plans to trade the disgruntled wide receiver, Jalen Hurts will need more weapons. Kenyon Sadiq can give the Eagles a long-term plan at tight end, while he's a major weapon as a receiver who can help fill the void if Brown is traded.

24. Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

While the Browns get a ton of heat, they quietly hit a home run in the draft last year landing several exciting playmakers. As the Browns continue to try and solve their quarterback puzzle, adding weapons will only help whoever starts this season. KC Concepcion is an exciting playmaker who can win in a variety of ways while his ability after the catch will greatly help this offense.

25. Chicago Bears: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety - Toledo

After making the Playoffs in the first season under Ben Johnson, the Bears will look to build on that success this season. The offense is always going to have success with Johnson calling plays, but the defense can use more talent. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has the potential to become one of the most exciting safeties in the league, with a massive frame, exciting ability near the line of scrimmage, and great ability in coverage.

26. Buffalo Bills: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

The Bills continue to push for Super Bowls, but they've cycled through veteran pass rushers without finding a long-term plan. Keldric Faulk is the perfect type of edge rusher to take a chance on, as he has all the tools to become a 10+ sack player as he develops, but he'd make an immediate impact against the run.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Spencer Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The 49ers may need to begin planning for the future on the offensive line as Trent Williams ages, while the team has had a dispute over his contract. Spencer Lomu would be a great long-term pick for the 49ers as an elite pass protector who can help protect their investment in Brock Purdy.

28. Houston Texans: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

While the Texans can look to upgrade the offense at the top of this class, building on one of the scariest defenses in the NFL is never a bad idea. Adding a defensive tackle with the pass rush ability of Peter Woods to the talented edge rush combo would create nightmares for opposing offensive lines.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Zion Young - Edge Rusher - Missouri

If the Chiefs opt to pass on an edge rusher at the top of this class, there are going to be several options they can explore later in the 1st round. Zion Young has been a highly productive player for Missouri, and he can make an immediate impact in the run game, while he'll only get better as a pass rusher as he develops his moves.

30. Miami Dolphins: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

As a defensive-minded head coach, Jeff Hafley is going to need to add some major talent to his unit in this draft class. The secondary stands out as a major weakness, as the team will likely need to pick several cornerbacks. Avieon Terrell is on the smaller side for a cornerback, but he has the talent to succeed at the next level, while he could play in the slot or on the outside for the Fins.

31. New England Patriots: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

After making a run to the Super Bowl, Mike Vrabel and the Patriots will get to continue building this roster in their image. When you think of all the best Patriots teams, the defense always had an elite linebacker, including their current head coach. CJ Allen can become that centerpiece of the defense as a high-IQ player with the athletic traits that some of the Patriots' current linebackers lack.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price - Running Back - Notre Dame

This past season, the Seattle Seahawks rode a two-headed monster in the backfield all the way to a Super Bowl win. Kenneth Walker departing in free agency deals a major blow to that formula, and the team will need to fill that hole in the draft. Jadarian Price was overshadowed by Jeremiyah Love, but he's an explosive back with upside as a receiver, and elite ability as a returner who can help Seattle to continue their dominance on the ground.