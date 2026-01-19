2026 NFL Mock Draft: John Harbaugh brings defensive chess piece to New York

The chase for the Super Bowl is down to 4 teams as the NFL Divisional Round is in the books, shifting the attention to Conference Championship Weekend. The games were once again incredible, as almost every game this postseason has been tightly contested. While the Playoff field continues to get smaller, the offseason becomes the full focus for most teams.

The coaching carousel has seen two openings filled as John Harbaugh finally signed his deal with the Giants, while the Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski. Monday Night brings an end to the college football season, which will turn the attention for most teams to scouting the NFL Draft as offseason showcases begin.

John Harbaugh lands his defensive star in 1st round mock draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

The easiest pick to project in what's going to be a wild NFL Draft cycle is the Las Vegas Raiders landing their franchise quarterback with the 1st Overall Pick. Fernando Mendoza has played his way into being a first round pick this entire season, and he can cap it off with a win over Miami on Monday Night. The Raiders have great pieces on offense with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, and adding a quarterback will start to make this unit click.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

Dante Moore's decision to return to Oregon for one more season hurts the Jets the most as there isn't a quarterback behind Mendoza worth taking in the Top 10. This team has far too many holes, and the Jets would be wise to take the best player available regardless of position. Arvell Reese has played several roles for Ohio State, but the Jets moving him to edge rusher full time could give the team an elite defender.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Cardinals are in a similar position to the Jets, as it looked like the team may move on from Kyle Murray, but there isn't a great quarterback prospect to move on with. The team needs to add blue-chip pieces to this roster, setting them up to win with Kyler Murray or whoever ends up being their next starter. Rueben Bain Jr has been playing at an elite level throughout Miami's Playoff run, and he'd give this team an elite pass rusher to build around.

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

This offseason for the Titans is going to be all about building around Cam Ward, as he started to flash the elite traits that made him the first overall pick down the stretch. This team has some exciting young weapons, but they really need a top wide receiver to help everyone fall in place. Carnell Tate can win at all three levels, while his speed will help Cam Ward hit on those big plays.

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

The New York Giants have their next head coach after hiring John Harbaugh following his long tenure in Baltimore. This Giants team isn't far off with an exciting young core, and with a few solid additions, this team could quickly flip to make the Playoffs. Harbaugh wasn't afraid to take a game-changing safety in the first round while in Baltimore, and Caleb Downs could give this defense another terrifying player.

6. Cleveland Browns: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The Browns may end up reaching on a quarterback with the 6th overall pick, but they'd be wise to wait until later in the draft or roll with the players they have now. The offensive line needs to add tackles, as the group wasn't nearly good enough, while both tackles have dealt with injuries. Francis Mauigoa could become the cornerstone of this line either at right tackle or if the team opts to develop him on the left side.

7. Washington Commanders: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

Dan Quinn is going to have a ton of pressure on him next season after a season where the team regressed and he shook up the coaching staff. This defense didn't have a player post a ton of production rushing the passer aside from Von Miller's 9 sacks which the team can't count on. David Bailey was the most productive pass rusher in the Country, and he could help transform Quinn's unit in 2026.

8. New Orleans Saints: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

Tyler Shough's emergence down the stretch of the season was great for the Saints, as it allows the team to start looking for other building blocks in the draft. Chase Young has reached his potential with the Saints, while Cam Jordan continues to play solidly as he ages, but the team needs to start adding building blocks for the future. Keldric Faulk could step right in and flash against the run while developing as a pass rusher behind the veteran duo.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

The Chiefs need to use this offseason to reload, as the team wasn't nearly good enough to win another Super Bowl, missing the Playoffs. Picking in the Top 10, the Chiefs have to add a blue-chip piece that can be a part of this next run toward the back half of Patrick Mahomes' career. Adding a defensive tackle of Peter Woods' caliber next to Chris Jones would give this team a monster duo on the interior, becoming a nightmare for opponents to gameplan against.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Bengals defense has been the issue for the past several seasons, and one that the team needs to start seeing improve. Trading Logan Wilson at the trade deadline added another hole in the middle for the team to fill. Sonny Styles is arguably the best defensive player in the draft, and he'd give this team a great piece in the middle to continue building around.

11. Miami Dolphins: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

The Dolphins are still looking for a new head coach, and whoever takes over needs to find themselves a quarterback. It seems unlikely that Tua Tagovailoa will start again while Quinn Ewers still needs time before the team can bank on him. Ty Simpson showed flashes of being an elite quarterback at Alabama, and the Fins should roll the dice with him as they're going to be handicapped by Tagovailoa's salary cap hit if they don't find a rookie QB.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Dallas Cowboys need to improve the entire defense, and the secondary would be a great place to start. Injuries and regression on the field made it clear that Trevon Diggs was no longer a player they can count on. Mansoor Delane was the best cornerback in college football this season, and he'd give the team a great player opposite Daron Bland.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Rams are going to be able to add a blue-chip player thanks to the Falcons head scratching decision to trade back into the first round. The Rams need to land a player who can develop into a cornerstone while also having a chance to help the team right away. Spencer Fano is arguably the top tackle in this draft, and he could develop behind the Rams' tackles before growing into a cornerstone for the next quarterback.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Ravens are going to be starting a new era in 2026 with John Harbaugh now coaching the Giants. It's hard to tell where the team will go until they hire a head coach, but this defensive back room could use an upgrade. Jermod McCoy is a classic Ravens pick as a top 10 talent when healthy, who they'll get much later than he should go with him missing his Senior season.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The Buccaneers should be right back in the mix for the Playoffs next season, as the injuries the team suffered wiped them out this season. Given the injury history and the age of some of the Buccaneers' weapons, the team would be wise to add more weapons. Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete at tight end who could help transform this offense with a similar career to former Bucs draft pick OJ Howard.

16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

While the quarterback play didn't help, the Jets wide receiver core was abysmal this season as Garrett Wilson missed half the season but still led the team with just 395 yards. The Jets need to start building up everything around the quarterback for when they likely land their quarterback of the future next year. Jordyn Tyson is an elite talent who can play on the outside and become a reliable talent for whoever the Jets land on at quarterback.

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

The Detroit Lions will be waiting on decisions from Taylor Decker and Dan Skipper as the two have said they're contemplating retirement. If the Lions lose Decker, they're going to need to dip into the draft to protect Jared Goff's blindside. Kadyn Proctor has three seasons of experience in the SEC, and he can continue developing at the NFL level as he has the traits to develop into an even greater player in the pros.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

The Vikings are going to need to get the pieces in place this offseason to make next season a prove-it year for JJ McCarthy. This team isn't far off from being a playoff team, but they'll need to make life much easier on McCarthy to get there. Jeremiyah Love can come in and transform the offense while making it much easier on McCarthy, as he wouldn't be the driver of this unit.

19. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Based on how some of the other young quarterbacks have looked in the Playoffs, Panthers fans should feel pretty good about building around Bryce Young, who had his 5th year option picked up by the team. Bryce Young needs more time to pass as he gets flustered under pressure and Caleb Lomu could instantly upgrade this unit in pass protection.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Hill Jr - Linebacker - Texas

The Cowboys' defense wasn't nearly good enough at linebacker, while trading Micah Parsons hurt the team rushing the passer. This defense needs a piece that it could deploy like a chess piece, as they did with Parsons, to help disrupt games. Anthony Hill Jr flashed playing linebacker and rushing the passer at Texas, and he's a high upside piece worth reaching on if you're Dallas.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

The Steelers' offseason is going to be fascinating as Mike Tomlin stepped down, while this team doesn't have a clear plan at quarterback if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return. The Steelers would be best off in this class signing a free agent quarterback, as they have the pieces in place to compete with a veteran. Makai Lemon would be the perfect addition to this offense as a steady wide receiver who could help pull attention away from DK Metcalf.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The Chargers were always going to have a tough time making a push in the Playoffs after they lost Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater to season ending injuries. While the loss of the tackles hurt this offensive line, some of the pieces on the interior weren't nearly good enough. The Chargers would be wise to add a guard, and Vega Ioane could help lock this line in place for a Championship push.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

Howie Roseman is going to need to do a ton this offseason as the Philadelphia Eagles have some serious holes to fill. While the offense let this team down, the defense needs a pass rusher, as the past few offseasons have decimated this team's threat off the edge. TJ Parker didn't have the level of production everyone expected, but he has all the physical tools to blossom into an elite pass rusher.

24. Cleveland Browns: Trinidad Chambliss - Quarterback - Ole Miss

The Browns still feel like a team that's a quarterback away from competing for the Playoffs and with the second of their first-round picks, they'd be wise to take a swing. Trinidad Chambliss may end up back at Ole Miss, but if he does end up in the draft, he'll be one of the most interesting prospects. The Browns could opt to let Chambliss start right away or develop behind Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.

25. Chicago Bears: Caleb Banks - Defensive Tackle - Florida

The Bears' season came to a heartbreaking end as the Rams kicked the walk-off field goal to end a magical first season under Ben Johnson. The biggest issue for the team is that, besides Montez Sweat, they don't have an elite pass rush threat. Caleb Banks missed most of the season, but he's a monster when healthy, making him a great high upside bet for the Bears.

26. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

Josh Allen wasn't able to keep carrying the Bills, setting the team up for an offseason where changes need to be made. The Bills wide receivers left a ton to be desired, and they'll need to shake the room to benefit Josh Allen. Denzel Boston has elite ability on 50/50 balls and would be a great compliment on the outside to Khalil Shakir in the slot.

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

In the end, all of the injuries proved to be too much for the San Francisco 49ers to overcome in the Playoffs. This team needs to add more weapons this offseason, as Brock Purdy didn't have nearly enough to work with. KC Concepcion would be the perfect addition to this offense, as he could be used in a variety of ways, as the team did with Deebo Samuel.

28. Houston Texans: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

The Houston Texans saw their season come to a miserable end as CJ Stroud played by far the worst game of his career. Stroud was under pressure and making terrible mistakes which the team will need to fix by building up the offensive line. Georgia star Monroe Freeling has gone up against the best in the SEC, and impressed while his frame makes him a player you feel comfortable making the bet on.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

The Rams survived overtime against the Bears, but it wasn't pretty for Sean McVay's team. As the group continues to push for Super Bowls, having a second first-round pick is going to be a great asset. This defense has an impressive front, but could use a cornerback like Avieon Terrell to step in and help some of the elite weapons teams have used to beat the Rams for big plays.

30. New England Patriots: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

While Drake Maye might have been the MVP of the regular season, the defense has been carrying this team in the Playoffs. This is still only the first season of the Mike Vrabel era which makes it even more exciting to see what he builds with more time. The Patriots have constantly had that elite middle linebacker, and Vrabel can land his in Georgia star CJ Allen, who has elite tools with an old school style of play.

31. Denver Broncos: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

What should've been an incredible celebration turned dark for the Denver Broncos as Bo Nix was ruled out for the season right after they advanced to the AFC Championship Game. The team can still ride Jarrett Stidham to a Super Bowl, but it feels highly unlikely, turning the attention to next season. This defense has been incredible, and adding a monster nose tackle in Kayden McDonald would only open up more possibilities.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Seattle Seahawks overcame all of the fears with Sam Darnold's injury to dominate the 49ers setting up another NFC West showdown against the Rams. This defense has been stellar all season long, and the front office should only continue to build the unit up. Colton Hood just put together an impressive season as Tennessee's top cornerback, and would give Mike McDonald another piece he can trust in coverage.