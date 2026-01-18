Atlanta Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft: The Kevin Stefanski era starts with exciting WR

The Atlanta Falcons have found their head coach as Adam Schefter reported that the team has hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Landing Kevin Stefanski is a great get for the Atlanta Falcons, as he's a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, constantly finding a way to make the Browns competitive with less-than-ideal quarterback play. The Falcons are uncertain at the quarterback position as they took Michael Penix Jr in the 1st round, but he hasn't proven that he's the guy to build around yet.

The Falcons have some great young talent on the roster with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, AJ Terrell, Jalon Walker, James Pearce, and Xavier Watts, among others. Building out this roster won't be easy, as the team traded away it's 1st and 5th round picks.

Atlanta Falcons 7 Round Mock Draft: Ja'Kobi Lane forms dominant duo for Michael Penix

48. Atlanta Falcons: Ja'Kobi Lane - Wide Receiver - USC

The Falcons need another high-end weapon, especially if Kyle Pitts opts to leave the Falcons in free agency. Ja'Kobi Lane is a player that the Falcons should strongly consider if he's still on the board as a potential 1st round talent when he's playing his best. Ja'Kobi Lane would bring size to the outside opposite Drake London, giving the team two matchup nightmares in the redzone.

79. Atlanta Falcons: D'Angelo Ponds - Cornerback - Indiana

Aside from AJ Terrell, the Falcons need cornerbacks as the team has cycled veterans through the position. D'Angelo Ponds is a smaller cornerback, but it's hard to watch him match up against the likes of Jeremiah Smith, Germie Bernard, and other star receivers and think that he can't continue to be a lockdown corner in the NFL.

114. Atlanta Falcons: Dametrious Crownover - Offensive Tackle - Texas A&M

The Falcons' season was doomed early when Kaleb McGary was injured in the preseason, while Jake Matthews played through injury the entire season. Given the way this season went, the Falcons need to draft and develop a reliable swing tackle who can eventually step in as the long-term fix at the position. Dametrious Crownover has the size and traits to bet on, and could even end up moving inside.

195. Atlanta Falcons: Bryce Foster - Center - Kansas

Center Ryan Neuzil was solid as a run blocker, but struggled in pass protection which should lead to the team bringing in competition. Kansas center Bryce Foster excelled in pass protection, but he has plenty of room to grow as a run blocker which would make him a great player to bring in and develop.

231. Atlanta Falcons: Barion Brown - Wide Receiver - LSU

The Falcons will have a decision to make with Darnell Mooney, who has just one season left on his contract, but the team could get out of it, and may do so, as he hasn't been too productive. If Mooney isn't a part of the future plans, the Falcons will need to land a wide receiver who can stretch the field. Barion Brown has elite speed and never had solid quarterback play in college, making him a breakout candidate in the NFL.