2026 NFL Mock Draft: Major trade lands the Bengals their long needed defensive savior

The NFL Draft is rapidly approaching as we're just under 3 weeks away from the beginning of the biggest event of the offseason. As the draft continues to inch closer, everyone is starting to get an idea of each team's biggest needs along with the players they're looking at targeting. When several teams are targeting the same pieces, trades prove to be pivotal.

This offseason, in a weaker NFL Draft class, teams will be looking to trade their way into the top 10 of this class. The blue chip pieces at the top of this class are far ahead of the rest of the class creating a potential war to land one of the elite players.

2026 NFL Mock draft sees major trades shift the 1st round

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

As soon as the NFL Draft officially opens, the Las Vegas Raiders should turn in their pick as Fernando Mendoza is clearly the 1st Overall Pick. Free Agency was the first step for the Raiders in building up this roster for the Hoosiers' star. Kirk Cousins was signed in free agency, meaning he'll be the likely Week 1 starter, but Mendoza will be the clear future of this franchise.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

Aaron Glenn heads into a pivotal season for his future after a miserable debut season with the Jets. This offseason, the Jets have brought in the pieces to help this group be competent, and the 2nd overall pick should be used on the best player available. Ohio State star Arvell Reese may be the most exciting prospect in the class, especially as he takes on being an edge rusher full-time.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

The Cardinals won’t be drafting their franchise quarterback this year, unless the team falls in love with Ty Simpson. As the Cardinals prepare the team to pick a quarterback next offseason, building up the rest of the offense will be key. Jeremiyah Love is a game changing weapon who can instantly upgrade the offense while giving the team a cornerstone long term.

4. Tennessee Titans: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

If Jeremiyah Love isn't on the board when the Titans are on the clock, Robert Saleh and his staff should look to pick the best player available. In the conversation for the best player available is linebacker Sonny Styles who'd make a ton of sense for the Titans. Robert Saleh's defense is at it's best with an elite linebacker in the middle, and Styles could fill that role perfectly.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

Building up the defense has been a need for the Bengals for several offseasons, and they should do whatever it takes to leave this class with a blue-chip defender. After drafting a developmental edge rusher with all the traits last year, the Bengals should go out and land a pass rusher with proven production. Rueben Bain Jr has concerns over arm length, but he's dominated elite tackles, which should make him a priority for the Bengals.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

As the Cleveland Browns look to find out if any of their 3 quarterbacks are worth building around, this season will be a pivotal year. Adding pieces to the offense will help with evaluating the offense while setting the team up nicely if they pick a quarterback next season. Carnell Tate would be the perfect wide receiver to add to this class, with an ability to win deep, while he can make plays in the short and intermediate areas.

7. Los Angeles Rams: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

Heading into the season, the Rams are all in after transforming their defensive backfield in free agency and with trades. The biggest hole on the roster could be on the offensive line, where the Rams would be fine as is, but there are areas the team could upgrade. The Commanders need more picks in this draft, and if Francis Mauigoa slides into range, the Rams should pounce to land the top offensive lineman in the class.

8. New Orleans Saints: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

The Saints still haven't re-signed veteran edge rusher Cameron Jordan which creates questions over their plans on defense. Regardless of Jordan's future, the Saints should look to bring in a younger building block on the defensive front. Texas Tech star David Bailey is arguably the best edge rusher in the class after a monster season, and he could elevate this defense's pass rush.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

This offseason dealt a major blow to the Chiefs' secondary as they traded away Trent McDuffie while Jaylen Watson signed with the Rams. If the Chiefs are going to contend for the Playoffs once again, this team will need to draft cornerbacks to fill the void. Mansoor Delane has the talent to develop into the elite-level player that Trent McDuffie was after a dominant season in the SEC.

10. New York Giants (via Cincinnati): Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

Trading out of the 5th Overall pick should be in consideration for the Giants as they don't own a 3rd round pick after trading back into the 1st round for Jaxson Dart last offseason. While the Giants plugged a ton of holes in free agency, the secondary should continue to add pieces. John Harbaugh constantly had elite safeties in Baltimore, and Caleb Downs can become that game-changing piece for the Giants' secondary.

11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Chris Grier and his staff always struggled to nail picks on the offensive line, which is in part why the team is where it is today. While the Dolphins have a ton of needs, getting the right pieces in place on the offensive line would be a great way to start this rebuild. Spencer Fano is an elite athlete for the tackle position with the ability to kick inside to guard if he struggles.

12. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The top priority for the Ravens this offseason has to be continuing to put Lamar Jackson in the best position to succeed. Losing Tyler Linderbaum in free agency dealt a significant blow to the interior offensive line, which should be addressed in the draft. Vega Ioane is far and away the best interior offensive lineman in the class, and if he's available, the Ravens should move up to bolster their offensive line.

13. Washington Commanders (via Los Angeles): Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

Building up the offense around Jayden Daniels should be the top priority after he dealt with injuries this season. While Terry McLaurin is back, Daniels could use an influx of capable younger talent on the outside. Jordyn Tyson comes with some medical concerns, but he has all the talent to become a superstar, which should be appealing to a team already banking on Daniels.

14. Dallas Cowboys (via Baltimore): Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

Improving the defense is going to be the top priority for the Cowboys this offseason after fielding the league's worst unit in 2025. Trevon Diggs regressed severly which created a need for this team to address in the draft. Jermod McCoy returned from injury for Tennessee's Pro Day, wowing everyone with his athletic ability, which should have him back to being a Top 15 selection in this class.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dillon Thieneman - Safety - Oregon

Todd Bowles heads into 2026 facing immense pressure, as missing the Playoffs could cost him his job. Adding to the defense will be key, given that it's Bowles' unit, and losing Lavonte David to retirement is a major blow. Dillon Thieneman can become Bowles' chess piece as a safety who can fill a variety of roles from the safety position.

16. New York Jets: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

Last season, when Garrett Wilson dealt with injuries, the Jets' offense fell apart as they didn't have nearly enough talent on the outside. Geno Smith will give the offense a higher floor, but the unit will need more talent if it's going to save Aaron Glenn's job. Makai Lemon can become the go-to weapon for this team out of the slot, allowing Wilson to become more of a big play receiver.

17. Detroit Lions: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

While Aidan Hutchinson has been a force for the Lions, the team has struggled to find a solid piece opposite him long-term. While Keldric Faulk still has a long way to go in his development, he fits the profile of what the Lions are looking for. Faulk would instantly help this team against the run while he can develop as a pass rusher long term.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety - Toledo

Bringing Kyler Murray in via free agency takes drafting a quarterback off the table at the top of the draft. The Vikings roster has all the talent to return to the Playoffs, but Harrison Smith is still a free agent, leaving a hole at safety. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is an elite talent at the position as a bigger safety who can make plays in the box or in traditional deep roles, giving Brian Flores a chess piece.

19. Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

Ikem Ekwonu's injury in the playoffs dealt a brutal blow to the Carolina Panthers as they'll miss their starting Left Tackle for the entire season. Given the uncertainty around Ekwonu's future with his contract situation, the Panthers could look to draft a more stable option in this class. Monroe Freeling has all the traits to develop into one of the best tackles in the NFL, with experience to step in right away at Left Tackle.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

While some teams building for the future may be scared off by Akheem Mesidor's age, a team trying to win now, like the Cowboys, should jump on the opportunity to add him. Mesidor is arguably the most talented edge rusher in this class, and he'd provide a major upgrade as this defense tries to improve drastically.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

As long as Aaron Rodgers remains undecided on his future, the Steelers don’t have a solid plan at quarterback. Mike McCarthy should look to find a long term plan that he can develop, and the Steelers should be in range to land one. While most young quarterbacks would benefit from sitting behind a veteran, Ty Simpson would be best suited by gaining experience on the field as a one year starter at Alabama.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The Chargers will head into 2026 with a win-now mentality, as the offensive line should be far less injured than it was this season. Giving Justin Herbert all the weapons he needs will be a priority in the draft as this team looks to hit the next level. Oregon star Kenyon Sadiq can instantly become an elite receiving threat for this offense, giving Herbert another player to lean on.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

The Eagles got a boost when both Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson decided not to retire after both had decisions to make. While both are back in 2026, the team needs to start planning for the future especially after the unit dealt with injuries last season. Kadyn Proctor comes with a ton of experience at left tackle, but the size to also play guard which should be appealing to the Eagles as he can give the team a ton of insurance at both positions as he continues to devel

24. Cleveland Browns: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

The Browns' defensive front has plenty of talent to lean on, but improving in the back end can help take this unit to the next level. Avieon Terrell could be the perfect addition to Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, as his size makes him an ideal slot cornerback, while he could slide to the outside long term or if either deals with injury.

25. Chicago Bears: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

One of the areas where the Bears will need to improve the most is in getting after the passer, as Montez Sweat was the only consistent threat off the edge. Adding to the defensive front will be impactful in the NFC North, where every team is incredibly talented on offense. Peter Woods had a down season, but he's a potential top 5 talent in this class when at his peak, and he can develop into a game wrecker in the middle as he continues to evolve.

26. Buffalo Bills: Zion Young - Edge Rusher - Missouri

The last several seasons have seen the Buffalo Bills cycle in veteran edge rushers without finding a long-term solution at the position. As the Bills look to continue pushing for a Super Bowl, finding an elite pass rusher on a rookie deal could be the biggest difference for this team. Missouri star Zion Young has all the traits to continue developing into an elite pass rusher as he continues to refine his moves.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Omar Cooper Jr - Wide Receiver - Indiana

Kyle Shanahan's offense is going to need an influx of weapons as Jauan Jennings is still a free agent, while George Kittle will miss most of the year. Adding weapons to this unit and the impact they make will likely make or break the 49ers' hopes this postseason. Omar Cooper Jr just helped the Hoosiers win the National Championship, and he has all the ability to become the go-to target on the outside as soon as his rookie season.

28. Houston Texans: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

While the interior offensive line remains a concern for the Texans, it's an issue the team can look to address on Day 2 of the draft. This defense is one of the league's best, and continuing to bolster the unit will only make this team scarier. CJ Allen is the throwback style of linebacker that DeMeco Ryans would love, while he's a high-IQ player who can call the defense just like he did at Georgia.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

Last season, the Chiefs' wide receiver room wasn't nearly good enough as the unit dealt with injuries and drop issues. As Patrick Mahomes comes back from his torn ACL, the Chiefs' weapons need to make life easier on their quarterback. KC Concepcion would be the perfect addition to this offense as a weapon who can make big plays after the catch while Andy Reid can deploy him in a variety of ways.

30. Miami Dolphins: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

Jeff Hafley is inheriting a blank slate with the Miami Dolphins as this team enters a drastic overhaul. Hafley’s a defensive minded head coach, and this team could use cornerstones on defense. Kayden McDonald is a force against the run who could give this team an identity on the interior with Kenneth Grant.

31. New England Patriots: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

While Drake Maye's development was the most important, a big reason for the Patriots' run to the Super Bowl was the upgrades made to the defensive front. As the Patriots continue to build up Mike Vrabel's defense, adding talent off the edge would make this front even scarier. TJ Parker had a down season production-wise, but he'd give this team a player with elite pass rush upside.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price - Running Back - Notre Dame

The two-headed monster of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet helped carry the load for the Seahawks offense, bringing the team to the Super Bowl. Walker left on a mega deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency which creates a void for the Seahawks to address. Jadarian Price brings exciting athletic ability as a proven producer running the ball, while he brings receiving upside, which could pair nicely with Charbonnet.