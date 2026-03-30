Ranking the top 3 NFL Draft destinations for Jeremiyah Love post free agency shakeups

March is almost over, and April is on the horizon, turning the attention of the football world to the 2026 NFL Draft. The event gives every team excitement and promise as the future of each franchise is shaped with every selection. This year, few prospects will bring as much excitement and promise to their team as Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

The Notre Dame star is seen as the best player in the draft regardless of position, but he likely won't hear his name called in the first 3 picks due to positional value. Free agency drastically reshaped Jeremiyah Love's market, leaving 3 teams as the most likely destinations for the dazzling running back prospect.

These 3 teams are the most likely Jeremiyah Love destinations

3. New York Giants

While Cam Skattebo had an exciting rookie season, his ankle injury will be a major concern until he's back on the field. The Giants were heavily interested in signing Kenneth Walker, and after sitting out on the free agent running back market, they could pick one at the top of the draft. Adding Jeremiyah Love to an offense with Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, and Isaiah Likely would give the Giants a unit capable of making the Playoffs in John Harbaugh's debut season.

2. Washington Commanders

After last season, the Commanders need to take as much pressure of Jayden Daniels as possible to try to prevent further injury. The best way the Commanders can keep Daniels healthy is by drafting him a bell cow running back that can carry the load of the offense. Jeremiyah Love would instantly become the top weapon on the offense giving the unit another cornerstone to continue building around.

1. Tennessee Titans

The Titans are looking to compete for a place in the Playoffs instantly under Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll after spending big in free agency. Tony Pollard has been a solid player for the Titans, but Daboll and Saleh saw coaching Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey just how much an elite running back can elevate an offense. Pairing Jeremiyah Love and Cam Ward long term would give the Titans a duo to build around, and a chance for instant fireworks to kick off this new tenure.