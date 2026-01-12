2026 NFL Mock Draft: Trinidad Chambliss' waiver denial shakes 1st-round mock draft

The first weekend of the NFL Playoffs is almost in the books, as only the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers are left to play on Monday Night to close out Wild Card weekend. While the Wild Card Weekend has sent 5 teams thus far onto the next round, it's also sent another 5 teams into the offseason.

This week brought several intriguing dominoes to the NFL Draft, starting with Ty Simpson turning down one more season of college football to go pro, which was a surprise. Then, Trinidad Chambliss' waiver was denied, meaning he'll most likely end up in the draft, where he'll be an incredibly intriguing prospect.

Wild Card Weekend NFL Mock Draft: Trinidad Chambliss changes the QB picture

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

If the Las Vegas Raiders had any doubt over who they should pick 1st Overall, the Peach Bowl probably ended all discussion. Fernando Mendoza has been the breakout star of the college football season, and he's got all the traits to be, at worst, a very solid starter, while his upside should excite everyone.

2. New York Jets: Dante Moore - Quarterback - Oregon

The College Football Playoff Semifinals game against Indiana may not have been the best showing for Dante Moore, but in this weak of a draft class, he may be wise to still declare. The Jets have made their want for a quarterback known since early in the season, and they're going to be desperate to take one in the draft. Dante Moore will need to develop a ton, but drafting him to learn behind a veteran would give this franchise direction again.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Arizona Cardinals are in a bad place for this draft as they're right outside the range for a quarterback, making them a candidate to trade down. Who the Cardinals end up picking will likely be determined once they figure out their search for a head coach. Arvell Reese is an elite linebacker who would benefit greatly from moving full-time to edge rusher, and he should have the time to develop on this rebuilding team.

4. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Tennessee Titans found their quarterback of the future in Cam Ward, but the rest of the offense has way to many holes. The defense needs to add a player who can compliment Jeffery Simmons off the edge. Rueben Bain has proven just how elite he is against the best in the College Football Playoff, and he'd give this defense a great building block for the future.

5. New York Giants: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

This offseason is going to be all about putting Jaxson Dart in the best position to win once the New York Giants find a head coach. Wan'Dale Robinson is a free agent after his 1,000+ yard season, while Malik Nabers may not be ready in time for the start of the season after tearing his ACL. Makai Lemon could become a trusty target for Jaxson Dart helping him take the next step in his development.

6. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

What the Cleveland Browns do with their quarterback room is one of the biggest questions of the offseason as they hold two first-round picks. Regardless of what the Browns do, the team needs to keep adding weapons. Jordyn Tyson is one of the best talents in the class, and he'd give an exciting young core another piece to be excited about.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

Dan Quinn's second season in Washington DC went far worse than anyone could've expected as the team regressed while Jayden Daniels dealt with injuries. This offseason has to be all about bringing in elite young talent to continue building this roster properly. Dan Quinn could give himself the ultimate chess piece on defense by drafting Ohio State's Caleb Downs to lock down the safety position.

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

Down the stretch of the season, Tyler Shough proved he's a quarterback to build around, changing everything for the Saints. Now that the team thinks it found its quarterback, pairing him with weapons would only help him grow. Pairing Carnell Tate with the all-around ability of Chris Olave and the size of Devaughn Vele would give the team a solid group to build around.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

When Patrick Mahomes returns next season, the Chiefs are going to need to be ready to push for Super Bowls once again. Chris Jones has been the Chiefs monster in the middle and pairing him with another elite player on the interior would only make the defense tougher to run on. Peter Woods is an incredible athlete on the interior, and his upside gives him a chance to emerge to Jones' level long term.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

The Bengals are going to need to get back to contending in 2026, and with Trey Hendrickson hitting free agency, they have a massive hole to fill. The defense needs to continue improving, and landing another young defensive lineman would only help. Keldric Faulk has plenty of room to grow as a pass rusher, but he'd instantly upgrade this unit against the run.

11. Miami Dolphins: Trinidad Chambliss - Quarterback - Ole Miss

Friday brought a fascinating wrinkle to this NFL Draft class as Trinidad Chambliss' waiver for an extra season of eligibility was denied, meaning he'll most likely have to turn pro. After being an unknown at the Division II level, Chambliss became one of the most exciting playmakers in college football, but his age and experience against top competition are a concern. The Miami Dolphins are in a place where they need to gamble on a rookie QB with Tua Tagovailoa's contract, and Chambliss could further develop alongside Quinn Ewers.

12. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

The Dallas Cowboys need to bring in pass rushers this offseason, as losing Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence hurt this defense more than the team imagined. David Bailey was the most productive pass rusher in the Country, racking up 14.5 sacks, and he'd instantly give the Cowboys a pass rushing presence.

13. Los Angeles Rams (Via Atlanta): Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Rams almost saw their Super Bowl hopes crash and burn as Bryce Young was able to carve this defense up in the 4th quarter. This team has an impressive young defensive front, and landing a cornerstone defensive back should be a priority. Mansoor Delane was the best cornerback in college football this season, and he'd instantly give the Rams a player who can shut down a half of the field.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Ravens missed the Playoffs as the aging Aaron Rodgers carved the defense in the 4th quarter before Tyler Loop's missed field goal. Adding another cornerback to this defense would go a long way, and Tennessee's Jermod McCoy would be a top 10 pick in this class if not for his torn ACL.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Buccaneers should be back to Playoff contention next season, as they dealt with far too many injuries in 2025. As Lavonte David continues to age, pairing him with another elite linebacker would only help the defense, like when they had Devin White. Sonny Styles may be the best player in this draft at a less premium position, but he'd open a world of possibilities for Todd Bowles.

16. New York Jets: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

If the New York Jets are going to draft a quarterback early, they need to invest in weapons, as the Jets' wide receivers underwhelmed aside from Garrett Wilson. Denzel Boston would prove to be a great compliment to Garrett Wilson, bringing size and contested catch ability to the outside for this offense.

17. Detroit Lions: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The Detroit Lions may be facing an offensive line issue as Taylor Decker and Dan Skipper are both considering retirement. The top priority for the Lions has to be keeping Jared Goff upright as they have all the weapons a team could need. Francis Mauigoa has been incredibly impressive against the best in the College Football Playoff, and he could step right in and protect Goff while opening holes in the run game.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

During his rookie season, JJ McCarthy showed some promise, but the Vikings are going to need to make things easier for him next season. During his time at Michigan, McCarthy was at his best with a solid rushing attack to help take pressure off him. Jeremiyah Love is as elite as they come at the running back position, and he'd instantly give the Vikings a level of threat that they lacked this season.

19. Carolina Panthers: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

If the Carolina Panthers learned anything from their heartbreaking loss to the Rams, it's that Bryce Young is the quarterback to build around. The priority now has to be getting more pieces around Young to help him to continue in the right direction. Losing Ikem Ekwonu was a serious blow, and if he's going to miss time next season, Spencer Fano would be a perfect addition in a bridge year.

20. Dallas Cowboys (Via Green Bay): Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

The Dallas Cowboys need to overhaul the defense and after addressing the defensive line, the Cowboys need to address the secondary. After cutting Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys are going to need to add another cornerback. Avieon Terrell would be a perfect addition for the Cowboys, giving them another young cornerback along with Shavon Revel to give the team a duo to build around.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

The Steelers will look to knock off the Texans on Monday Night, but the offseason is going to leave a ton of questions that need to be answered. It's unclear if Aaron Rodgers will be back next season, but the team needs to find its signal-caller for the future. Ty Simpson would be the perfect player to take to learn behind Aaron Rodgers, as the talent is there, but he needs to keep developing.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The Chargers couldn't get anything going on offense as all their injuries on the offensive line finally caught up to them. This offseason, the Chargers are going to need to solidify the interior of the offensive line for when the offensive tackles are back next season. Vega Ioane is the best guard in the draft, and he'd greatly bolster this group to give the Chargers a better chance next season.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

The Eagles' attempt to repeat as Champions ended earlier than they expected, and the team now goes into the offseason with some big questions. The offensive line isn't at the level it once was, and Howie Roseman is going to need to retool the group. Alabama's Kadyn Proctor could end up playing guard or tackle in the NFL, giving the Eagles flexibility with how they choose to rework this unit.

24. Cleveland Browns (Via Jacksonville): Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Browns will get to pick 24th overall as the Jacksonville Jaguars' run in the Playoffs came to an end. The Browns need to address the offensive line, as the team has holes to fill with free agency looming. Utah Offensive Tackle Caleb Lomu can step in and instantly give whoever is playing quarterback more time as a high-end pass protector.

25. Chicago Bears: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

The Bears are moving on, thanks to a thrilling 4th quarter scoring 25 points to knock off the Green Bay Packers. This defense still needs to add pass-rushing help opposite Montez Sweat if they're going to be a yearly contender. TJ Parker didn't have the most productive season, but he has all the tools to become an elite pass rusher in the NFL.

26. Buffalo Bills: Chris Bell - Wide Receiver - Louisville

The Bills were able to stay alive on Sunday thanks to another incredible performance by Josh Allen. The wide receivers, aside from Khalil Shakir, still leave so much to be desired, and they'll need to give Allen some help this offseason. Chris Bell could bring size and speed to the outside, giving Allen a weapon to complement Shakir out of the slot.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The 49ers were able to knock off the Eagles, but they suffered another devastating loss as George Kittle tore his Achillies which could keep him out of the entire 2026 season. The 49ers need to give Brock Purdy more weapons, and adding an elite athlete in Kenyon Sadiq would be massive, while he can help once George Kittle comes back, limiting his workload.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Banks - Defensive Tackle - Florida

The Texans will face the Steelers on Monday Night with the winner moving on to the Divisional Round. This team is looking to ride its defense, and when the offseason rolls around, adding to the strength would be wise. Caleb Banks is a top 10 talent when healthy, and with the talent Houston has on the defensive line, Banks is worth taking a risk on.

29. Los Angeles Rams: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

As Matthew Stafford continues to get older, the Rams should keep giving him new pieces to help keep him at the top of the league. While Puka Nacua and Devante Adams are great, adding a big play threat in KC Concepcion to this offense would make this offense a nightmare to slow down.

30. New England Patriots: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

Justin Herbert stood no chance against the Patriots' defense as the unit played its best game of the season. This offseason, the Patriots will look to continue building this roster as this is only year one of the Mike Vrabel era. CJ Allen is the style of linebacker the Patriots had throughout their dynasty run, and he'd grow into the leader of this unit.

31. Denver Broncos: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

The Broncos will kick off their hunt for the Super Bowl next weekend after spending this week on the bye. This team has an elite edge rush duo that can wreck any opponent, but when they enter the offseason, adding a defensive tackle that can stuff the run would make this unit even scarier. Kayden McDonald can play nose tackle with upside as a pass rusher in the middle as he continues to develop.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Seahawks spent the weekend on the bye as they prepare for their Super Bowl push, starting with another matchup with their divisional rivals, the 49ers. This roster doesn't have a ton of needs, but adding a cornerback with elite ability like Colton Hood would only make this incredible defense tougher to score on.