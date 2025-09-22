2026 NFL Mock Post Week 3: The New York Jets take another big swing at quarterback

Week 3 of the NFL season is nearly complete as only the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens are left to play. While there's still a ton of time left in the season, for a ton of fanbases, it's already time to wave the white flag. It's becoming clear that the season isn't going to end in a run for glory for most franchises which brings the excitement of following the top NFL Draft prospects.

The College Football regular season is nearly a third of the way done as most teams have already played 4 games. The early portion of the season has seen several players elevate their game becoming projected first round picks but, the battle for QB1 continues to rage on as NFL teams will have to pick their poision.

Post Week 3 NFL Mock Draft: LaNorris Sellers is QB1 for now

The New York Jets appear headed to another disappointing season after an 0-3 start. The Jets keep missing out on quarterback with failed draft picks of Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson as well as the fact Aaron Rodgers didn't deliver on the hype. Here, the New York Jets land a quarterback with all the traits in LaNorris Sellers who hasn't had the best season but, will be a draft darling.

This past offseason, the New Orleans Saints addressed their needs on the offensive line selecting Texas star Kelvin Banks. Now that the Saints can protect the quarterback, they can draft their signal caller of the future by keeping In-State star Garrett Nussmeier home. This past offseason, the Saints did hire Garrett's father Doug Nussmeier as the offensive coordinator which could either make the LSU star a lock for the Saints or could push him away.

The Tennessee Titans landed Cam Ward with the 1st Overall pick in the last NFL Draft and the offense hasn't looked much better. Calvin Ridley is starting to decline and the Titans top priority is going to need to be landing Cam Ward a weapon. Jordyn Tyson has been dominant at Arizona State and could be the best weapon the Titans have had since trading away AJ Brown.

The Miami Dolphins top priority until they're able to move on from him will be landing players who can protect Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins haven't been able to land any solid players on the offensive line and landing a franchise Offensive Tackle would be a great start. Fano plays right tackle which is important as he'll be protecting Tagovailoa's blindside.

The New York Giants have invested a ton into their defensive line using first round picks on Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence while trading for Brian Burns. The issue for the Giants is that the defensive tackle position next to Lawrence has been an issue and a massive part for the team's struggles stopping the run. Adding Peter Woods would make a strength even scarier while giving some insurance as Dexter Lawrence gets older.

The Houston Texans offense has been in a jarring decline since CJ Stroud's rookie season and the top priority this offseason is going to be finding the pieces to help Stroud find his rhythm again. The Texans blew up their offensive line last season and the group is still a working in progress. The Texans could land a cornerstone offensive tackle in Francis Mauigoa who still has some work to do but, has all the talent to be a star in the NFL.

The New England Patriots still lack a ton of the talent on this roster as the end of the Bill Belichick era put this roster in a terrible place. The Patriots need difference makers and there may not be a bigger star in the entire draft than Caleb Downs. No matter where the team lands Caleb Downs up he can make plays, and he'd be a massive addition to the defense.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a weird position as they could us a quarterback but, made a massive financial commitment to Geno Smith. The Raiders will likely be in a position to take the best player available and that should be edge rusher Rueben Bain. Miami's star pass rusher has all the tools and the skills to be an instant impact pass rusher in the NFL and could form a fearsome duo with Maxx Crosby.

When you look back at all of Sean Peyton's best teams in New Orleans he always had the uber reliable middle linebacker. Denver's defense is one of the best in the league but, they could use a star in the middle and in this draft that player is Anthony Hill Jr. The Broncos can use Hill as a traditional middle linebacker or off the edge which would make him a star for the Broncos.

The Dallas Cowboys made the bold decision to trade away Micah Parsons and now they'll need to load up on defense at the end of the season. When the Cowboys look to replace Micah Parsons, a great start would be landing TJ Parker. Parker is off to a slow start this season but, he has the explosiveness and traits to be an elite pass rusher in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns have all of the talent on defense to compete for the Playoffs but, the offense remains a massive issue. When the Browns eventually find an answer at quarterback, they'll need to find a way to protect him. Kadyn Proctor at Alabama has the tools to grow into an elite offensive tackle and when he finally puts it all together he will have All Pro potential.

The Carolina Panthers still have needs all over the roster but, in games like Sunday's win over the Falcons, they show signs of making progress. Through the first three games of the season, the Carolina Panthers have only recorded one sack which is a massive issue. The Panthers should take an edge rusher in the first round and Auburn's Keldric Faulk has the talent to be a 10+ sack pass rusher in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been able to click quite like they have in the past few seasons and part of that may be the rushing attack. Isaiah Pacheco hasn't looked the same since his injury last season and the team may need to find a playmaker that can make an instant impact. Jeremiyah Love is the type of running back that could make big plays and force defenses to crowd the box.The

The Chicago Bears finally had the breakout that everyone was waiting for with Ben Johnson at the helm and with Caleb Williams at quarterback. The Bears' defense is now the side the team needs to start adding pieces to start building up. The defense only has three sacks this season and adding a proven pass rusher like Matayo Uiagalelei could help the defense everywhere else.

The Los Angeles Rams were able to land an extra first round pick thanks to a strange trade the Falcons made in this past draft. One of the two picks will need to be made to find Matthew Stafford's successor as the veteran as nearing the end of his career. Fernando Mendoza looks just like the style of quarterback Sean McVay will love as an efficient passer who is taking care of the football at Indiana.

The Lions have spent the past several seasons adding as many pieces as they could to the defensive backfield but, they still have a bit of work to do. Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy has yet to make his debut this season but, if he returns to the field and plays to the level he did last season, he has the talent to be a Top 10 pick.

The Washington Commanders keep hitting on their Day 2 and Day 3 picks in the NFL Draft especially on offense which makes it easy for the team to keep adding pieces wherever they'd like. Improving the defense may be the top priority and adding another great cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore would be a great pick. Avieon Terrell has experience outside and in the slot and could be a perfect addition to a defense that needs young talent.

The Rams offensive line is going to need to play at a higher level over the next few seasons as Matthew Stafford continues to age if they're going to keep competing for Super Bowls. Taking a chance on Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World could end up being the perfect fit as he has all the physical tools to become an All Pro while he's gaining key experience against better talent at Oregon.

The Baltimore Ravens never draft for need as they take the best player available and it ends up giving them a star. Caleb Banks has dealt with injuries this season at Florida but, when he's on the field he's a Top 10 talent which would make him the perfect homerun pick for the Ravens defense.

The Cleveland Browns may eventually turn this offense over to one of their young quarterbacks and when they do it'll need to be with better weapons around them. Right down the road at Ohio State, Carnell Tate has developed into an elite wide receiver and based on how the Buckeyes' former stars arrive in the NFL ready to contribute, it would be a perfect pick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep cycling through veteran quarterbacks and eventually, they're going to need to find their long term plan. The Steelers could look right down the road to Penn State as quarterback Drew Allar could end up being the answer long term. Allar has all the physical tools to become an elite quarterback, and he could be best served by sitting a year behind a veteran like Aaron Rodgers.

One of the breakout stars of the College Football season has been LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. If Mansoor Delane entered the Draft last season he would've been a Day 2 pick but, he instead transferred to LSU where he's taken his game to another level. The Vikings could use another cornerback they can rely upon and Delane looks like the type of player that can step instantly into the NFL and make a key contribution.

This offseason, right tackle Jonah Williams hits free agency and the Arizona Cardinals may look to find a long term player to fill the hole. The Utah Utes have one of the best offensive tackle duos in the Country and Caleb Lomu will likely make it 2 first round picks for the Utes at offensive tackle. Lomu could bring long term stability to this group helping Kyler Murray buy time for his receivers.

The Seattle Seahawks have a big decision coming up as Left Tackle Charles Cross will be coming off of his rookie deal in the near future. Cross has some concerns and if the team eventually lands on lookng elsewhere, Xavier Chaplin would be a solid fit. After gaining experience in the ACC, Chaplin is getting great reps against the best edge rushers in the SEC which will help prepare him for the NFL.

The Cincinatti Bengals defense has been a massive storyline as the group couldn't slow anyone in 2024. This offseason could be an even bigger blow as edge rusher Trey Hendrickson could be a free agent following this season. The Bengals need young, cheap blue chip talents and Dani Dennis-Sutton could be a great addition at a premium position.

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 1-2 start and could easily be 0-3 because of the weakness in the defensive backfield. The Cowboys have allowed Russell Wilson and Caleb Williams to throw all over them the past two weeks and it's clear they need an infusion of talent in the secondary. Thieneman has rare speed which makes him impressive in coverage and he's a violent tackler which would be a welcomed addition to this defense.

Eventually, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to need to replace Lavonte David yet, we say this every year and he's still impressing at 35 years old. Sonny Styles is the perfect linebacker to plug into the defense next to David before replacing him. Styles has elite speed with solid ability defending the run and the pass which will make him a star in Todd Bowles' defense.

By the end of the season, the Indianapolis Colts could be picking in the Top 10 of the draft and seeking a quarterback but, for now, Daniel Jones has the team 3-0. If the winning continues, the Colts won't need to address the offense as they have all of the talent they need around Jones. The defense could use some elite playmakers and an edge rusher like David Bailey who's on his way to another great season could help elevate the defense.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are firing on all cylinders once again as this team looks to finally breakthrough to the Super Bowl. The Bills don't have many holes and it's hard to look toward the NFL Draft with how promising this season looks. If the Bills could use one thing it's a true alpha Wide Receiver and they should take a chance on Washington star Denzel Boston who has skyrocketed up draft boards the past two season.

The past few seasons have seen a ton of talent on offense leave the San Francisco 49ers as they deal with starting to pay players big deals. The decline and loss of Deebo Samuel certainly hurt this team and he's a difficult player to replace. The USC Trojans have the style of player who could play the Deebo Samuel role in this offense with the speed to beat defenses deep and the ability to make plays on designed runs.

The Los Angeles Chargers are starting to look like one of the best teams in the NFL as Jim Harbaugh's blueprint is proving to be a winner. The Chargers are going to be in a position to land the best player available and that should be Georgia linebacker CJ Allen who's the high IQ player Jim Harbaugh loves.

Everything continues to go right for the defending Super Bowl Champions and there aren't a ton of areas the team needs to address. One of the issues the team has is at cornerback as Adoree Jackson has been an issue and teams are picking at whichever cornerback is the weak link on the field. Penn State cornerback AJ Harris has the blend of size, speed, and physicality to be an elite cornerback in the NFL and could grow into the Eagles best defensive back.

