3 true freshman WRs already dominating spring practice across college football

While it's the offseason, college football is returning to the spotlight as spring practices around the Country are underway. As teams hit the field for the first time since signing their recruiting classes and bringing in transfer classes, the excitement for fans is through the roof to see their newest additions. While transfers present an almost guaranteed plug and play option, fans are most interested in how quickly their freshmen can hit the field.

The wide receiver position has seen a flurry of freshman phenoms in recent years with the likes of Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams, and Malachi Toney. As spring practice begins, there are 3 true freshmen across the Country who are already garnering that high level of praise as they begin their careers.

These 3 true freshmen are turning heads at spring practice

Legend Bey - Ohio State

While Brian Hartline departed for the USF head coaching gig, it looks like he left Ohio State with one last recruiting class filled with star playmakers. While many are looking at the Nation's top wide receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr, Legend Bey is catching the attention of the coaches in Columbus. Legend Bey is already drawing comparisons to Curtis Samuel from Ohio State alum Bobby carpenter while his superstar teammate Jeremiah Smith believes he's going to become a household name.

Jermaine Bishop - Texas

Given all the stars on Texas' roster, you'd expect the talk of camp to be around how good new additions like Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers are. Instead, it's true freshman Jermaine Bishop who's drawing high praise from reporters and even former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant. Bishop already looks the part of a star wide receiver, and it's going to be hard to keep him off the field even in this loaded wide receiver room.

Cederian Morgan - Alabama

The last two seasons have seen Ryan Williams and Lotzeir Brooks post stellar freshman seasons, and next in-line appears to be Cederian Morgan. Coming out of High School, Morgan was ranked as a consensus top 100 recruit giving Alabama an elite playmaker. Morgan is wearing #8 while his massive frame is drawing comparisons to Julio Jones.