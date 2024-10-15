3 worst losses from Week 7 of college football: Down went No. 2 OSU and more
By John Strong
It's hard to believe we've completed seven weeks of college football. We played some great games during week seven, like Oregon taking down Ohio State, Alabama surviving against South Carolina, and LSU winning in overtime against Ole Miss. While we had those great games, we also had some double-digit home favorites lose. We will discuss the worst three losses of Week 7 of college football.
Kentucky loses as double-digit home favorites against Vanderbilt:
Kentucky came into this game off a BYE and as 12.5-point favorites, while Vanderbilt comes off a historic win against Alabama during Week 6. The Commodores caused two turnovers, making the Cats have 12 penalties on the night. To no one's surprise, the star of the game was Diego Pavia. Pavia threw for two touchdowns and had another great game rushing the ball.
Rutgers gets destroyed by Wisconsin on their home field:
The Badgers head to Piscataway, New Jersey, as 1.5-point road underdogs and end up beating Rutgers 42-7. The Scarlet Knights allowed 309 yards on the ground. Led by Tawee Walker, who had 24 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns. An absolute domination by the Wisconsin Badgers.
Utah loses on the road as favorites at Arizona State:
Similar to Wisconsin, Arizona State had an outstanding day on the ground led by Cam Skattebo, who had 22 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Then we will look at the Sun Devils' defense. That defense made Cam Rising throw three interceptions. Skattebo made sure the 5.5-point home underdogs were going to move to 5-1 on the season.