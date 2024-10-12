Cameron Skattebo puts Arizona State on his back as Sun Devils upset Utah
One of the most underrated players in college football introduced himself to America on Friday night, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo had 22 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 4 catches for 41 yards in the Sun Devils' 27-19 victory over 16th-ranked Utah.
With freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt dealing with pain after a big hit in the second quarter, Skattebo became the main focus on offense in the second half and he came through in a big way.
Skattebo's biggest run came in the fourth quarter, with a one-point lead and 2:52 left on the clock Skattebo broke off a 47-yard touchdown run to give the Sun Devils an eight-point lead.
As Utah quarterback Cam Rising was struggling with an injury, the Utes were forced to try and tie the game through the air. But on a 3rd and 15 play with 1:40 left, Sun Devils linebacker Caleb McCullough intercepted him for the second time in the game in what would be the victory-sealing play.
Filling in for linebacker Keyshaun Elliot after his targeting penalty last week forced him to miss the first half versus Utah, McCullough posted his best game as a Sun Devil. The senior linebacker had 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions and was the best defensive player on the field Friday night.
Picked to finish last in the Big 12, Arizona State is now 5-1 after beating a Utah team picked to finish first in that same preseason poll. After winning three games in 2023, second-year coach Kenny Dillingham has brought life back into a program that was left for dead by previous head coach Herm Edwards.
The Sun Devils will look to continue their momentum as they take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on the road next week.