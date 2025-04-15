5 college football teams that could make big moves in Spring Transfer Portal

We’re headed into another wild spring in the college football world—and no, the chaos isn’t just happening on the field.

With the House v. NCAA settlement still unsettled, NIL rules are still pretty much the Wild West. That means we’re about to witness yet another Spring Transfer Portal window filled with collectives throwing cash like there’s no tomorrow. Why? Because there might not be another chance like this.

If you’re a program looking to fill a key roster gap—or a player hoping to cash in one last time before future restrictions potentially lock things down—this is your moment. And make no mistake, the money is flowing. Some teams are going all-in, knowing that the NIL price tags might be harder to justify or flat-out restricted once the courts and NCAA hammer out the final details of the settlement.

With that context, here are five college football teams that could shake things up in a major way during the spring portal window.

1. Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State’s in a spot where one elite transfer wideout could make them a legitimate national title favorite. They’ve got Drew Allar back under center, one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the country. They’ve got a stacked backfield and a veteran offensive line. But the receiving corps? That’s the missing puzzle piece.

There just hasn’t been that breakout guy on the outside. If they want to close the gap between themselves and Oregon or Ohio State, they’ll need to make a splash and bring in a high-level pass catcher or two who can stretch the field and win one-on-one matchups.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes might be loaded with talent at a lot of positions, but you can’t sugarcoat it—this year’s defensive front just doesn’t stack up to last season’s group. And considering how dominant Ohio State was defensively in 2024, that’s a tough standard to live up to.

Still, if Ohio State is going to power through the Big Ten and stay in the College Football Playoff hunt, they’re going to need to find another piece or two on the line. That might mean grabbing a proven edge rusher or a disruptive interior lineman who can rotate in and keep the pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

They don’t need a full overhaul. But a couple of strategic additions could be the difference between another Playoff run—or watching from home in December.

3. Tennessee Volunteers

The Vols' spring got flipped upside down when Nico Iamaleava entered the portal just days before it opened. Suddenly, a Tennessee team that was hoping to build continuity is back to square one at the quarterback position.

Josh Heupel has said they’ll be looking to add a QB, and that’s not the only spot Tennessee might want to patch up. Wide receiver and secondary help could also be on the table.

But everything starts with who they land at quarterback. That move is going to send ripple effects through the roster—and could determine whether the Vols are competing in the SEC or taking a step back in 2025.

4. Miami Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal won big in the first transfer window, which included pulling former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck to Coral Gables. That alone was massive — assuming health — but there are other moves that need to be made.

The Hurricanes lost four key wideouts from last year’s roster, and the guys left behind don’t have a ton of experience. LSU transfer CJ Daniels and tight end Alex Bauman are solid, but Miami needs a go-to receiver—someone who can take the top off defenses and turn short routes into explosive plays.

If they can land that, watch out. The ACC could be a lot more interesting this fall.

5. USC Trojans

The pressure is mounting for Lincoln Riley after a rocky 7-6 debut season in the Big Ten. The Trojans did some work in the first portal window—bringing in quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back Eli Sanders, and several defensive backs—but there’s still a lot left to do.

USC’s offensive and defensive lines still need work. Linebacker and wide receiver depth is another concern. And after watching last year’s team get pushed around, there’s a sense of urgency to toughen up in the trenches.

The hire of Chad Bowden as the new general manager (coming over from Notre Dame) suggests USC isn’t messing around this time. If the Trojans are serious about getting back into the national conversation, this portal window might be their last real shot to build a contender before fall camp.

