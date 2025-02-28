5 players seeing their NFL Draft stock fall during Combine Week

The NFL Scouting Combine is a pivotal event for prospects to showcase their talents and boost their draft prospects.

However, for some, unforeseen challenges during this week can lead to a decline in their draft stock. Here are three players whose prospects have taken a hit during this year's Combine Week — two of which won't even workout at the NFL Combine.

3 players who have seen their NFL Draft stock fall this week

1. Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher, Penn State

Abdul Carter, a standout edge rusher from Penn State, entered the Combine as a potential No. 1 overall pick. Unfortunately, medical evaluations revealed a stress reaction in his right foot. Initially, there was consideration for surgery, which would have involved inserting a screw and an eight-week recovery period.

However, after further consultations, doctors advised against surgery, and Carter plans to showcase his skills at Penn State's Pro Day on March 28. Despite his agent's confidence that this injury won't impact his draft position, teams may exercise caution, potentially causing his stock to dip. While we still expect Carter to be selected highly, going No. 1 overall might be out of the question, unless he can prove to teams at Penn State's Pro Day that he will be ready to go from the beginning.

2. Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders, the talented quarterback from Colorado and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, made headlines by opting out of participating in on-field drills at the Combine. While he will still engage in team meetings and interviews, his absence from physical evaluations raises questions among scouts and executives.

In a draft where fellow quarterbacks are showcasing their skills — and with there being some questions about Sanders' arm strength to have success at the next level — his decision to sit out might lead teams to reassess his readiness and potential, possibly affecting his draft standing.

3. Jonah Savaiinaea, Offensive Line, Arizona

Jonah Savaiinaea, an offensive tackle from Arizona, was initially projected as a first-round pick due to his versatility and strength. However, recent evaluations have shared concerns regarding his footwork inconsistencies and pad level. These technical issues have caused his draft stock to drop, with projections now placing him in the mid-third round. Teams in need of offensive line support may still consider him, but his perceived developmental needs could deter early-round interest.

Unlike Sanders and Ward, he'll get a chance to prove himself at the NFL Combine, so his stock could once again rise, but to go from a potential first-rounder — and at the very least a firm second-rounder — to a third-rounder is a massive dropoff.

4. Princely Umanmielen, Edge Rusher, Ole Miss

Princely Umanmielen, an edge rusher from Ole Missi, faced challenges during his Combine performance. He recorded a 4.72-second 40-yard dash at 244 pounds, which is slower than teams prefer for his position. Additionally, his drill work displayed average bend and change-of-direction ability, raising concerns about his agility and explosiveness.

5. Chris Paul Jr., Linebacker, Ole Miss

Chris Paul Jr., a linebacker from Ole Miss, entered the Combine with hopes of solidifying his status as a Day 2 pick. However, his measurements and performance reportedly raised concerns among scouts. His arm length measured at 29 7/8 inches, shorter than desired for the position, and his 4.63-second 40-yard dash, along with a 9-foot-9 broad jump have hurt him big time.

While the Combine serves as a platform for prospects to elevate their status, it's also a time when challenges can arise, impacting perceptions and draft projections. For Carter, Sanders, and Savaiinaea, the events of this week have introduced uncertainties that may influence their paths to the NFL.

