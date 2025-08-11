5 things the AP got 100 percent wrong in the Preseason Poll

The college football season is right around the corner as we are less than two weeks away from the most exciting time of the year. As the preseason comes to a close and the season is on the horizon, one of the most exciting moments of the off-season comes when the Associated Press releases its preseason Top 25 poll.

The rankings give everyone an idea of where their team fits in Nationally compared to the other top teams. While the AP Poll typically gets most of its rankings correct, these 5 things were wildly incorrect in this rankings.

5. Indiana is once again disrespected

The Indiana Hoosiers just went on a magical run to the College Football Playoff in Curt Cignetti's first season leading the team. While it was a surprise last season, when the Hoosiers go from 20th to the Playoff race this season it'll just be this team proving it's potential. The biggest change comes as Fernando Mendoza takes over at quarterback but, the rest of the roster is experienced and talented enough to the point where this could be a Top 10 team in the Country,

4. Miami being ranked in the Top 10

The Miami Hurricanes are one of the most overhyped teams in the initial AP poll as they begin the season ranked 10th. Last season, Miami couldn't crack the Top 10 with the best offense in the sport and as they replace Cam Ward and his explosive group of weapons it's impossible to believe they're a Top 10 team. Carson Beck will lead a solid offense but, it may not be enough to overcome what is an entirely new defense built of transfers.

3. Not ranking Ohio State 2nd

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off of a National Championship and have a ton of holes to fill which makes being ranked 3rd totally fair. With that being said, Penn State being ranked ahead of them is wrong when you look at how one-sided this matchup has been head to head. The Buckeyes have plenty of questions to answer but, Penn State shouldn't be ranked ahead of them especially as it robs everyone of a 1 vs 2 matchup to start the season.

2. Leaving the Auburn Tigers unranked

The Auburn Tigers were an utter disaster last season especially on offense but, it's hard to argue that this isn't one of the Top 25 rosters in the Country. Jackson Arnold will need to bounce back but, he'll be playing behind the best offensive line he's had with a star studded cast of receivers. The Tigers defense will be one of the best units in the Country which further points toward Hugh Freeze turning it around this year.

1. The Tennessee Volunteers being ranked

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off of a trip to the College Football Playoff which likely fueled their inclusion in the AP Top 25 but, even being ranked is a stretch. This season was already going to be tough for Tennessee as they lost some of their biggest stars to the NFL Draft in James Pearce, Omarr Norman-Lott, and Dylan Sampson. The transfer portal then took a massive toll on this team headlined by the loss of Nico Iamaleava.

Tennessee has now spent fall camp trying to figure out who will be their starting quarterback which is never ideal as Iamaleava got all of the first-team reps in the spring. Whether it's Joey Aguilar or one of the quarterbacks that has been on the roster, Tennessee will disappoint this season.

More College Football News: