A new wave: Polynesian talent sets record in 2026 NFL Draft First Round

The 2026 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday Night as 32 players got to hear their names called as 1st Round picks. While there's often a ton of conversation around which conference has the most 1st Round picks or which team set records, there's often other records set that fly under the radar. This year, there were 5 Polynesians selected in the first round which is the most in any draft class.

HISTORY MADE 🌴



A record FIVE Polynesians selected in the FIRST ROUND of the @nfldraft - accounting for 16% of all first-round picks.



An incredible milestone, considering Polynesians represent just 0.3% of the U.S. population.



Congratulations @getabagkai , @FanoSpencer ,… pic.twitter.com/GhS58SFGo8 — Polynesian Football (@PolynesianFBHOF) April 24, 2026

Polynesian stars set incredible record with 2026 NFL Draft surge

Considering that Polynesians account for just 0.3% of the United States population, accounting for 16% of the 1st Round picks in a single draft class is an incredible record.

Spencer Fano started the run as the Browns made him the 9th Overall pick as they try to build up the offense around their quarterbacks. Francis Mauigoa wasn't too far behind Fano as he came off the board 2nd as he'll look to protect Jaxson Dart as a guard after being picked 10th Overall by the New York Giants.

Offensive Linemen Vega Ioane and Caleb Lomu will be tasked with protecting MVP caliber quarterbacks as the Ravens plug Ioane into their interior while Caleb Lomu gives Drake Maye an elite pass protector.

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon was one of the stories of the night as the hosting Pittsburgh Steelers thought they were landing the wide receiver 21st Overall before the Eagles swooped in with a trade to add him to their Super Bowl caliber roster.

The moment that Makai Lemon found out the Eagles were trading up to get him at No. 20 while he was the on the phone with the Steelers, who were planning to take him at No. 21. pic.twitter.com/Iqv7wfzbtu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2026

Over the past several years, there's been a surge of Polynesian talent making it to the NFL, and the players are a higher caliber than ever. This crop of prospects have a chance to continue the wave as each has a chance to instantly lift a roster to contender status if they prove to translate well to the NFL.