The 2026 NFL Draft turned into a dream recruiting pitch for these five schools

Thursday Night kicked off the NFL Draft as we saw a ton of trades, and players come off the board in chaotic fashion. While the night is all about the NFL, the event also showcases colleges as the teams are picking the best players in college football. For certain schools, teams can use the event as a perfect recruiting pitch.

The best recruits in the country often want to land at the schools that can best prepare them for the NFL Draft. On Thursday Night, 5 schools dominated the 1st Round which should only help their efforts on the recruiting trail.

These 5 schools dominated the NFL Draft

Indiana Hoosiers

After winning the National Championship, Curt Cignetti got to show recruits that his program will develop elite NFL Draft prospects. The night started with Fernando Mendoza being picked 1st Overall which would've seemed impossible before he transferred to play for Cignetti. Add in wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr coming off the board to end the night, and the Hoosiers now have a nice NFL Draft pipeline to point to.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ryan Day should've spent the entire night on FaceTime with recruits as it was a parade of Ohio State Buckeyes. "WRU" produced the first receiver off the board as Carnell Tate went 4th Overall a year before Jeremiah Smith could go 1st Overall. Linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles each went off the board in the top 7 while Caleb Downs went soon after at 11th Overall. Ohio State has become an NFL Draft factory, and Thursday Night was another great advertisement.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

If you're an elite running back recruit, you have to notice what Marcus Freeman's program did on Thursday Night. Jeremiyah Love came off the board 3rd Overall which is incredible for a running back, but Notre Dame producing 2 1st Round picks at running back with Jadarian Price going 32nd Overall is a statement.

Michigan Wolverines

While Kyle Whittingham is no longer at Utah, he was certainly invested in their NFL Draft prospects. Offensive Tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu coming off the board was a major win for Michigan's new head coach. The Wolverines already recruit at an elite level, and Whittingham adding two 1st Round picks in the trenches will only help his pitch.

Miami Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal has built Miami up to a level where they're competing for National Championships, and Thursday Night was a showcase of their talent level. The Canes produced two 1st round picks at edge rusher and a top 10 pick on the offensive line in Francis Mauigoa. Cristobal only adds to his track record of development in the trenches, and this was an incredible showing.