A win against Tennessee may cool down the hot seat for Billy Napier
With losses to start the season at home against Miami and Texas A&M, it seemed like Billy Napier wasn't going to get out of the month of September.
Since the bad loss to the Aggies, the Gators have found a little momentum and are looking for a third win in a row when they face Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. This is a rivalry that has been one-sided in the last 20 years and that may be a good sign for the Gators as they look to continue righting the ship this season.
It still seems like Florida getting rid of Billy Napier is more a question of when it will happen than if it will happen, but you do have to wonder if beating Tennessee on the road would at least temporarily be enough to cool Napier's seat in Gainesville.
Obviously, there isn't much patience in place that is hungry to return to glory, but a win on the road against a rival may be the start the decision-makers and fans need to give him a little more time. Of course, winning in Neyland Stadium is a tough task, as Georgia has been the only team to win there consistently over the last couple of seasons.
However, even with a win against the Vols, the margin for error for the rest of the season is razor-thin, but this would do a lot for a guy who has been on the hottest of seats since the end of the 2023 season.
It really seems the players like Coach Napier so we will see if they rally around him and do something that most don't see possible Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. Last year he was able to pull the shocker in the Swamp but this would definitely go down as his biggest win during his tenure in Gainesville.