Aaron Donald sends Pat McAfee flying for doubting Pitt on College GameDay

For the first time in 20 years, College GameDay made the trip to Pittsburgh this weekend as the 22nd-ranked Pitt Panthers host the 9th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. GameDay coming to town isn't the only big event for Pitt this weekend, as former Panthers' star and NFL legend Aaron Donald returned to campus for his number to be retired at the game. Given that Donald was already coming back to town making him the guest picker made perfect sense.

When Aaron Donald took the stage and looked like he could still step right into the NFL or College level again, it should've sent a message to the rest of the GameDay crew that he's still someone you don't want to mess with.

Aaron Donald launched Pat McAfee off the College GameDay set

When it came time for every cast member to make their picks for the Pitt Vs Notre Dame game, everyone should've looked over at their guest picker and agreed with what he said. Pat McAfee instead turned heel on the home crowd, and Aaron Donald declaring that Notre Dame was going to beat Pitt.

As Pat McAfee stood on his chair trolling Pitt, Aaron Donald couldn't take it much longer, pushing Pat McAfee off his chair.

Aaron Donald pushed Pat McAfee off the College Gameday set 😭 pic.twitter.com/OOWCFQlmqR — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 15, 2025

The little effort that Aaron Donald had to put into the push, paired with how far he sent Pat McAfee, shows why the NFL has rules against hitting the kicker or punter.

Pat McAfee deserves a ton of credit, as most people would look next to them, seeing Aaron Donald looking like he could break you into a million pieces and pick his alma mater. We'll see who comes out on top in this pivotal clash, but if it's close, Donald will be sure to get the crowd fired up during his jersey retirement.