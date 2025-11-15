Pat McAfee gives wink-wink reason why he thinks Disney-YouTube dispute was settled

Over the last two weekends, College Football fans have been left waiting for answers as a dispute between Disney, which owns ESPN, against Google and YouTube TV left millions of college football fans without access to ESPN. While ESPN and its employees had their knives out against YouTube TV, Pat McAfee was the total opposite, siding with the fans left in the middle.

On Friday Night, the fans finally got their wish as ESPN and YouTube TV agreed to a new deal, thus putting ESPN and its affiliated channels back on the streaming platform. After the two sides had been negotiating for more than two weeks, everyone was surprised that a deal was reached, as it appeared ESPN would hold out for a long time.

Pat McAfee gives hilarious answer for what ended the dispute

The ESPN employee who had been the most outspoken against ESPN in the dispute was far and away Pat McAfee. The GameDay analyst was constantly speaking against his employer while his show became a free place online to watch College GameDay.

On Saturday, Pat McAfee and the GameDay broadcast were finally back on the air, and he was always going to play it up. When talking about why the ESPN dispute had finally come to an end, Pat McAfee joked that it was because GameDay was coming to Pittsburgh, which grew a great reaction from the crowd, while McAfee himself grew up in Pittsburgh.

After College GameDay, Pittsburgh and Notre Dame will kick off at 12:00 PM ET in a pivotal game for the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame can't afford to lose this game, as any loss would knock them out of the Playoff, while Pitt would like to win, but they can lose this game and still be in the Playoff race via the ACC.