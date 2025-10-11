Aaron Morris Injury Update: Stanford DB leaves game in ambulance after scary hit

The Stanford Cardinal are currently facing off against the SMU Mustangs down in Dallas, Texas as the Cardinal look to get back to .500 on the season. The rest of the game, the Stanford Cardinal will likely have their minds elsewhere as a truly terrifying moment took place in the first quarter with defensive back Aaron Morris.

Aaron Morris Injury Update: Scary hit causes concerns

Junior Cornerback Aaron Morris went down with a scary injury, and the training staff was instantly out on the field to check on him. According to the broadcast, Aaron Morris was being evaluated for a potential neck injury, which is the last thing anyone wants to hear. It's unclear what the medical team diagnosed, but the Junior was loaded onto a stretcher and left the game in an ambulance.

Update: According to the broadcast, Morris is awake, alert, and doing well which is great to hear after such a scary moment.

Aaron Morris is in his third season with the Stanford Cardinal after joining the team as a true freshman in 2023. During the 2024 season, Aaron Morris became a starter for the Cardinal, appearing in 9 games with 5 starts at cornerback. The 32 tackles and 4 pass breakups that Morris recorded last season set career highs in his young career.

This season, Aaron Morris has missed time with injury and was returning to the lineup looking to help boost this defense. On the season, Aaron Morris has recorded 5 total tackles and 4 solo tackles with a pass deflection.

This story will be updated as additional information is provided on Aaron Morris' status.

