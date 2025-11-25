ACC Championship Game scenarios: Hectic race has 6 teams alive in final weekend

In the SEC, Big 12, and Big Ten, there are clear paths to the conference championship games, and then there's the chaotic conference that is the ACC. As things currently stand, there are 3 teams with just 1 loss in conference play, and another three teams that have only lost twice in league play. The close nature at the top of the conference has set up a truly chaotic final weekend of the season.

Heading into the weekend, 6 teams are still in the hunt for the ACC Championship game, with a pair of teams who can punch their ticket with a win. Given how crazy this league has been, we're most likely going to see chaos unfold this weekend as there are 64 possible outcomes that will decide the ACC Championship.

Breaking down the 64 possible outcomes for the ACC Championship

Virginia Cavaliers

The path to the ACC Championship Game is pretty easy for the Virginia Cavaliers, as they only need to win their game. Facing a Virginia Tech team that's already moved on from its coach should allow Tony Elliott to make the conference championship, but playing an In-State rival is always tough. If Virginia loses, they have a backup scenario that would rely on SMU, NC State, and Pitt all losing.

SMU Mustangs

Rhett Lashlee's team is the other program that controls its own destiny, as a win over Louisville would send SMU back to the ACC Championship Game. If SMU loses on Saturday, they could still make it to Charlotte with losses from Duke, NC State, and Virginia Tech.

Pitt Panthers

After dominating Georgia Tech last weekend, the Pitt Panthers have an outside chance to make it to Charlotte. The Panthers will need to beat Miami while hoping that either SMU loses to Louisville or Virginia loses to Virginia Tech.

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes have a complicated path to the ACC Championship that starts with beating Pittsburgh. The first path for Miami after beating Pitt would be with Virginia and Duke losing to Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The other path for Miami starts with the win, and requires SMU, Duke, and North Carolina all losing.

Duke Blue Devils

Despite being just 6-5 on the season, Duke is still alive in the race for the ACC Championship with just 2 losses in ACC play. In order to make the ACC Championship, Duke needs to win while needing Miami to beat Pittsburgh. The Blue Devils would then need either SMU or NC State to lose and Virginia to lose to Virginia Tech.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

After blowing their chance to clinch a bid into the ACC Championship last weekend, Georgia Tech is helpless as they face Georgia in non-conference play. In order to make it to Charlotte, Georgia Tech first needs Cal to beat SMU and Virginia Tech to beat Virginia. The Yellow Jackets would then need either Wake Forest to beat Duke or Miami to beat Pittsburgh.