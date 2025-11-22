Updated SEC tiebreakers: Paths to Atlanta for Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss

Week 13 of the College Football season wasn't the most exciting slate of games, especially in the SEC, as some of the top teams spent the weekend blowing out far inferior opponents. With a lack of SEC games this weekend, there wasn't a massive impact on the race for the SEC Championship Game, but the path for each team became much clearer.

While Texas A&M blew out Samford, Georgia bullied Charlotte, and Alabama demolished Eastern Illinois, the rest of the SEC figured out the path to the Conference Championship Game. Kentucky Vs Vanderbilt was a key game for figuring out which team would hold an important tiebreaker, and the path is now set for each of the 4 teams.

Updates SEC Championship Game tiebreakers after Week 13

Texas A&M Aggies

The path to the SEC Championship Game continues to run through College Station, with Texas A&M being the lone unbeaten team in SEC play. If the Aggies win the regular season finale over the Longhorns, they're in with nothing to worry about. Losing to Texas would leave the Aggies rooting for Alabama and Ole Miss losses as their backup path to the Playoff.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide saw its path to the SEC Championship Game become much clearer as Vanderbilt blew out Kentucky. If the SEC ends in a tie between 1-loss teams, Alabama holds the tiebreaker with the best opponent winning percentage. The Iron Bowl has become a win and in for Alabama, and Kalen DeBoer's team can't waste a golden opportunity.

Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart's team has already completed its SEC resume, as only a matchup against Georgia Tech remains. If the Georgia Bulldogs are going to defend their SEC Championship, they're going to need some help in the form of a loss by Alabama or Texas A&M.

Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels saw their path to the SEC Championship Game get a bit harder this weekend, as Alabama now controls the opponent-winning percentage tiebreaker. There's only one path for the Rebels as they'll need to beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl while hoping Texas beats Texas A&M and that Auburn wins the Iron Bowl over Alabama.