Adam Schefter reveals most likely NFL Draft destination for Ty Simpson

The NFL Draft is exactly one week away, as Thursday, April 23rd will kick off the biggest event in the NFL offseason. The first round of the draft should be one of the most hectic we've seen in several years, as everything is up in the air after Fernando Mendoza will be picked 1st Overall. Arguably the biggest reason for the looming chaos is the lack of top tier quarterback prospects in this class.

If there's going to be any other quarterback joining Mendoza in the 1st Round, it's likely going to be Alabama's Ty Simpson. After patiently waiting his turn behind Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson had an impressive start to the season before he was slowed by injuries. In the months leading up to the draft, Simpson has become the most polarizing player in the class.

Adam Schefter reveals how Ty Simpson could land in Arizona

Ty Simpson won't have a ton of potential suitors in this class with a loaded draft class of quarterbacks expected next year. On NFL Live, Adam Schefter broke down how the buzz with Ty Simpson has shifted, but why that could land him in Arizona.

"It certainly feels like there’s a lot of smoke around the Arizona Cardinals, I think the Los Angeles Rams would have had some interest in Ty Simpson if they had two first round picks, which they don’t. And where was Mike LaFleur before he took the Cardinals head coaching job? Los Angeles with the Rams." Adam Schefter

The hope for Ty Simpson will be to go in the 1st Round, but the Cardinals almost certainly wouldn't pick him with the 3rd Overall pick. Given that the Cardinals hold the 34th pick, they could either stand pat and grab Simpson if he slides or they can swing a trade to ensure they get him in the 1st Round.

"Now, the Cardinals have the (second) pick in the second round. That is a valuable pick to bargain with, they certainly could decide to move up. They certainly could sit back and wait for Ty Simpson to try to come to them." Adam Schefter

Among the teams needing a quarterback, the Cardinals make the most sense as a landing spot for the Alabama star. The Jets have loaded up on picks in 2027, and seem set on landing their franchise QB next year. The only real threat to the Cardinals could be the Steelers as Aaron Rodgers' future is up in the air.

When the NFL Draft begins, Ty Simpson will almost certainly become the biggest talking point, especially with his decision to attend the event.