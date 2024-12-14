Adidas signs Travis Hunter-3 Stripes and Out of this World Talented
By Tony Thomas
During the 2024 season, Travis Hunter took the college game (and his) to levels fans have not seen in quite a while. Etching his name in college football lore, Hunter was named the recipient of the Chuck Bednarik Award (presented by the Maxwell Football Club) as the Defensive Player of the Year and the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s most outstanding receiver in college football in the same season.
Hunter signed an endorsement deal this week with adidas, joining their roster of elite athletes as he prepares to take his extraordinary talents to the NFL.
"“Working with adidas is a special opportunity for me and something that I’m really excited about as I look ahead to what’s next. The partners they currently have are top-tier with some of the best young guys like me. I’m pumped to join the three stripes as we continue pushing the boundaries of the sport we all love.”"- Travis Hunter, Colorado Buffaloes WR/DB
Playing for the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter logged over 1,300 total snaps as the Iron Man of Boulder. Hunter recorded 1,152 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns. In addition, he had 32 tackles, 4 INTs and 11 pass breakups on defense.
As a result, Hunter won the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football for the second straight season and the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He helped lead the Buffs to 9 wins and a berth in the Alamo Bowl on December 28 vs. BYU. Hunter has stated he will play against the Cougars.
Hunter becomes an adidas brand ambassador and celebrates his partnership with a collection of limited-edition merchandise. He joins Miami quarterback and fellow Heisman finalist Cam Ward to represent the three stripes brand in future marketing campaigns.
Hunter now heads to New York City to attend the Heisman Trophy presentation on Saturday night. Will he hear his name called over Ward, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel? We shall see. But whatever happens, Hunter has left his mark on the game of college football that will not soon be forgotten.
Heisman Trophy Presentation
- Date: Saturday, December 14
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- T.V.: ESPN/ESPN+