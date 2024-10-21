After being disrespected by Travis Hunter, Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty has the perfect response
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty had the perfect response just days after being disrespected by Travis Hunter amid the 2024 Heisman Trophy race.
Hunter, a two-way star for Colorado, sparked some buzz when he expressed confidence in his chances of winning the Heisman, even comparing his opportunities to those of Jeanty. According to Hunter, his impact on both offense and defense sets him apart, and he wondered how things might look if he had the same number of touches as Jeanty.
"(Jeanty) has I think 95 carries for 1,000 yards. If I had 95 catches, how much yards you think I’d have? If I had 95 targets on defense what you think I’d have? If I had 95 catches on offense, what do you think I’d have?” Hunter said.“I try to tell you, he’s got double the touches I’ve got on the offensive side of the ball and I still have defensive stats... that’s still crazy... and we’re only in Week 6, So, I’m not gonna argue about it.”
In response, Jeanty took a respectful stance, acknowledging Hunter's talent. In a conversation with YouTuber Deestroying, Jeanty said, "Kudos to Travis, he's balling for real. He’s doing some stuff we haven’t seen before."
However, Jeanty also stood by his own accomplishments, noting that what he's doing at Boise State is equally special. "For me, what I’ve been doing hasn’t been done in 36, 37 years," he said, referring to the college football single-season rushing record held by Barry Sanders.
Jeanty is having a remarkable season, rushing for 1,248 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns through just six games. With several more games ahead, he is on track to break Sanders’ record of 2,628 yards, a feat many thought untouchable. While Jeanty acknowledged Hunter's unique role as both a wide receiver and a lockdown corner, he remained confident in his own Heisman case, stating, "I feel like I’m the best player in college football."
Jeanty will be back in action this week as Boise State travels to UNLV for a Friday night matchup.