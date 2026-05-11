Ahmad Hardy Update: There's 'optimism' the RB can play again after concert shooting

The football world was shocked on Monday morning when ESPN's Pete Thamel broke the news that Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi on early Sunday Morning. In a statement released by the school, Missouri shared the following on Ahmad Hardy.

"Mizzou Football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound. Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans. We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support. A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available." The University of Missouri

Given how recent the news is, the lack of a timeline for his return to football makes sense at this point in time.

Everyone's biggest concern should be that Ahmad Hardy is still alive, and the news that he's in stable condition is great to hear. Once Ahmad Hardy makes a recovery to live a normal life, then everyone can start wonder about his status on the football field.

Ahmad Hardy could play football again after scary incident

On Monday Morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel released further news as an ESPN source stated that there's optimisim that Hardy will play football again, but how quickly and the level of impact is unknown. The biggest positive is that Hardy is currently alert and moving around as of Monday Morning.

Per an ESPN source, there’s optimism that Ahmad Hardy will play football again. How quickly he can return and the impact isn’t known. He’s alert today and moving around. https://t.co/YIr8uNmgI1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 11, 2026

After transferring from UL Monroe to Missouri, Ahmad Hardy became one of the biggest stars in college football. This season, Ahmad Hardy was a consensus All-American, rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns on 256 carries.

Given how much Ahmad Hardy can accomplish, the hope for everyone will be that he can return to football next season at the same level of play. Hardy would've entered 2026-27 as a Heisman contender and a likely 1st round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

This story will be updated as additional information is made available.