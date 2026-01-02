Alabama must make these Transfer Portal additions to rebound from shaky 2025 season

The Alabama Crimson Tide saw their season come to an end to start the new year as the Indiana Hoosiers dominated Kalen DeBoer's team in a 38-3 blowout. This season was a year far from what the Alabama faithful are used to seeing with the team losing 4 times. Florida State, Georgia, and Indiana all dominated this group while the team had shaky moments in close wins.

The offseason instantly begins for Alabama and with the Transfer Portal opening on January 2nd, the offseason will start rather quickly. When you look at this Alabama team, the Crimson Tide have some serious holes to address if they're going to get back to competing for National Championships.

Alabama should be all-in for these 3 high profile transfers

The offensive line was an issue for the Crimson Tide the entire season as Ty Simpson spent several games running for his life while the Alabama running game struggled all season. Right Tackle saw several players rotate into the role and with Left Tackle Kadyn Proctor likely off to the NFL, Alabama needs to add an experience tackle.

Picking up an experienced SEC Offensive Tackle would make the most sense for Alabama, and a player who entered during the Alabama game could be a great fit. Lance Heard has spent the last two seasons as a starter for Tennessee allowing just 2 sacks in 2025. Heard can instantly step in and start at either tackle position possibly upgrading it.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will lose its leader in the middle of the defensive line as Tim Keenan wraps up his college career. This team wasn't nearly good enough on the defensive front, and they need to go out and add instant difference makers. Over the last two seasons, Thompkins has racked up 4.5 sacks and could bring another key piece to Alabama's defensive front.

Devan Thompkins ranks 6th in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal DL rankings

Kane Wommack's defense loses a ton at linebacker as Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson, and Nikhai Hill-Green are all graduating. Auburn transfer Robert Woodyard Jr was committed to Alabama during his initial recruitment, and he could benefit from changing sides in the Iron Bowl rivalry. Woodyard would step into the defense as an instant plug-and-play starter that could benefit from the strength of the Alabama secondary.

Robert Woodyard Jr ranks as the top linebacker in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.