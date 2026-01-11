Alabama must pivot to these 3 running backs after shocking Hollywood Smothers flip

The Transfer Portal can be cruel to teams, either with the players they lose to new programs or the players they miss out on. One of the biggest issues for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season was their lack of a running game, which we saw kill them in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia and in the Playoff against Indiana.

It looked like Alabama solved their biggest issue early in the Transfer Portal cycle when they landed NC State star Hollywood Smothers giving the team an elite running back. Smothers ranks as the 2nd best running back in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

On Sunday, Alabama was instead dealt a crushing blow as Hollywood Smothers flipped his commitment to Texas.

BREAKING: NC State transfer RB Hollywood Smothers has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Texas, @Hayesfawcett3 reports🤘https://t.co/ADrMfwPXUE https://t.co/tcNhkiqrtF pic.twitter.com/bbUjQnA95L — On3 (@On3sports) January 11, 2026

After losing Hollywood Smothers to Texas, Alabama is going to need to find a new running back and quickly as the market is already playing out.

Alabama must pivot to these 3 transfer running backs

As a true freshman, Caden Durham burst onto the scene for LSU, becoming the Tigers' starting running back. In his two seasons in Baton Rouge, Caden Durham has shown elite big-play ability, but the Tigers' struggles on the offensive line have limited his impact. Durham could step right in and be the Crimson Tide's featured back, allowing the younger pieces to serve certain roles.

This season was derailed by a punt return gone wrong as Kansas State lost Dylan Edwards to injury before he even got a touch on offense leading to him playing just 4 games. When Dylan Edwards is healthy, he's a true do-it-all playmaker who can help out in the receiving and return games as well. Adding Edwards would likely lead to a committee approach by Alabama, but it would help give this room a leader.

Dylan Edwards ranks as the 10th best running back in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

If Alabama is looking for a talented and proven running back, Jamarion Wilcox would make a ton of sense as a player with several years of eligibility remaining, and experience in the SEC. This season, Wilcox ran for 590 yards and 2 touchdowns on 96 carries averaging a stellar 6.4 yards per carry. Wilcox wouldn't give Alabama an elite high-end running back, but it would give them another reliable piece.