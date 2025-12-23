2026 Transfer Portal rankings: Ranking the top RBs on the move in college football

Every program looking to win a National Championship needs a solid rushing attack to help balance out the offense. Teams that don't already have a star running back in place are often dipping into the Transfer Portal to find the star that can help take them over the top. This season, stars like Kewan Lacy and Ahmad Hardy took massive leaps, helping transform their offenses.

Saturday Blitz transfer portal rankings 2026: QB, WR, RB

The Transfer Portal already has its crown jewel at running back in NC State star Hollywood Smothers, who put together an incredible season. Aside from Smothers, this class is loaded with potential stars from the Group of 5 level, along with some playmakers who had exciting seasons with limited carries for Power 4 programs.

Where should your program look for its next bell cow running back? That all depends on whether you prefer a proven running back or a lesser-known playmaker with all the upside to become the next Ahmad Hardy. Taking into consideration proven production, eligibility, potential, and more, these are your official Saturday Blitz 2026 transfer running back rankings:

Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal RB Rankings | Ericka Brockish

Last rankings update: 7:00 a.m. ET, 12/23/2025

1. Hollywood Smothers - NC State

NC State star Hollywood Smothers entered the Transfer Portal instantly, becoming one of the top players in the Transfer Portal and the best running back to hit the market. This season, Smothers carried the ball 160 times for 939 yards and 6 touchdowns while adding 189 yards and a score as a receiver.

Smothers is exceptional after contact, as 614 of his 939 yards came after contact, as he's constantly bouncing off of defenders. Wherever Smothers lands in the Transfer Portal, the next program would be wise to tap into his ability as a receiver, as NC State didn't target him nearly enough.

2. Adam Mohammed - Washington

For most of the season, no one noticed Washington running back Adam Mohammed as he was the backup to the incredibly explosive Jonah Coleman. Whenever Coleman missed time, Mohammed flashed as a player who could be an elite running back if he was featured.

Whenever Mohammed received 10 or more carries, he averaged 5.39 yards per carry, which lands him in the same group as elite backs in Nate Frazier and Jadan Baugh. Considering that Mohammed just finished his Sophomore season, he'll draw a ton of interest as he has the potential to lead a backfield for multiple seasons.

3. Marquise Davis - Missouri

In an offense with two elite running backs in Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts, true freshman Marquise Davis made an early impact. Davis only played in Missouri's first 3 games, carrying the ball 34 times for 200 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry with 2 touchdowns. Given that Davis took a redshirt this season, he'll have all 4 years of eligibility remaining, making him a top transfer to watch.

4. Dylan Edwards - Kansas State

Kansas State's season got off to the worst possible start when Dylan Edwards was injured before even taking a snap on offense. When Edwards returned he clearly wasn't himself aside from a massive game against UCF where he rushed for 166 yards on 20 carries. After the injury, Edwards only played in 4 games opting to announce he'd transfer back in November.

When healthy, Dylan Edwards is one of the most explosive weapons in the country making him one of the most attractive running backs to follow this offseason. Edwards would fit best in an offense that utilizes it's running backs in the passing game as he's one of the better receiving backs in the Country.

Whichever program lands Dylan Edwards is getting a back that can provide home run plays as a runner, receiver, and returner which makes him so valuable.

5. Jahiem White - West Virginia

After back to back seasons rushing for over 840 yards, there was a ton of excitement for Jahiem White especially with Rich Rodriguez returning to West Virginia. This season was derailed for White as he appeared in just two games after suffering a knee injury against Ohio leaving a massive hole in the West Virginia offense.

As Jahiem White enters the Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining, he's an incredibly attractive option for Power 4 teams replacing a running back. White has already shown twice that he can lead an offense as the leading rusher in 2023 and 2024. If White lands in the right system he should easily surpass 1,000 yards while he can make an even bigger impact as a receiver.

6. Evan Dickens - Liberty

After starting his career at Georgia Tech, Evan Dickens transferred to Liberty and instantly emerged as a star. Evan Dickens rushed for the 7th most yards in the FBS with 1,339 yards and 16 touchdowns averaging 5.8 yards per carry. After breaking out in the Group of 5, Dickens will receive a ton of attention to return to the Power 4 level.

Dickens has elite breakaway speed, which will give him a chance to make a seamless transition against a higher level of competition. This season, Dickens also showed impressive balance with 840 yards after contact, averaging 3.67 yards after contact per attempt.

7. Cam Edwards - UConn

The UConn Huskies were one of the biggest surprises of the season in part due to how great their running back Cam Edwards played. The Junior rushed for 1,132 yards and 14 touchdowns averaging 5.7 yards per attempt. As a receiver, Cam Edwards was able to add another 187 yards and a score marking 3 straight seasons with 100 or more receiving yards.

Given that Cam Edwards has shown for 3 seasons that he can lead an offense while improving year over year, he should draw a ton of interest. It'll be most interesting to see if he follows his head coach to Colorado State or if he considers other options.

8. Trequan Jones - Old Dominion

Old Dominion star Trequan Jones entered the Transfer Portal, adding a unique playmaker to the market. Jones only received 105 carries this season, but he made the most of them, averaging 7.5 yards per carry, which ranked 2nd in the FBS. If Jones could land in a run-heavy offense, he could end up being one of the breakout stars of 2026 with more touches.

9. Sutton Smith - Memphis

One of the most explosive playmakers in the American is on the move as All-AAC running back and return specialist Sutton Smith announced his intentions to transfer. This season Sutton Smith did it all for the Tigers with 669 rushing yards, 109 receiving yards, and 280 return yards with 8 touchdowns.

Sutton Smith is most known for being the running back who delivered the nail in the Arkansas Razorbacks' coffin in Non-Conference play with the game winning touchdown. Wherever Smith lands, the program is landing a player who can impact the game in every facet and can become more of a receiving threat in the right offense.

10. CJ Baxter Jr - Texas

After a breakout true freshman season where he rushed for 659 yards and 5 touchdowns, the expectation was that CJ Baxter Jr would breakout in 2024. Instead, a knee injury caused him to miss the entire season, and in 2025, he wasn't as effective, rushing for 196 yards, watching his yards per carry drop from 4.8 to 3.6.

Adding CJ Baxter Jr would be betting on the talent for most programs, hoping that he returns to form next season. When healthy, Baxter showed elite ability, and an ability as a receiver that could've been built on, but he'll likely end up in a split backfield until he shows he's back to elite form.