Alabama's QB battle is finished regardless of what Kalen DeBoer admits

One of the biggest stories in the college football offseason is the quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa. After starting for one season, Ty Simpson is off to the NFL, and Kalen DeBoer is tasked with finding a 3rd starting quarterback in 3 seasons. Rather than dipping into the Transfer Portal for a proven starter, Alabama chose to roll with the quarterbacks on the roster headlined by Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

On Saturday, both quarterbacks had what may be the biggest test of their battle as Alabama held its traditional "A Day" practice, which is a scrimmage-like setting that's open to the fans. With all the fans in attendance, Alabama's quarterback battle was quickly tilted in one direction.

Keelon Russell is clearly Alabama's starting quarterback

The A Day scrimmage revealed one major winner in the quarterback battle as Keelon Russell dazzled while Austin Mack didn't have his best day.

A-Day stats for Alabama QBs:



Keelon Russell (9 drives): 21-33, 240 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT



Austin Mack (5 drives): 6-12, 101 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 11, 2026

After the practice, Kalen DeBoer did note that Austin Mack is dealing with some injuries, but Keelon Russell put on a show and clearly looked the part in front of everyone in attendance. Under pressure, Keelon Russell made the play of the day, stepping up and delivering a strike to freshman wide receiver Cederian Morgan.

Get ready to learn Russell to Morgan pic.twitter.com/lxNUeK8lRC — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) April 11, 2026

While Kalen DeBoer would love to carry this battle into the Summer and maybe even the Fall, the fans are going to have their opinion on who the job belongs to. Keelon Russell came to Alabama with incredible buzz as a 5-star recruit, and the fans were already going to favor him over the Washington transfer.

Even the players are clearly drawn to Keelon Russell as Ryan Coleman-Williams sung his praises after the showing.

Ryan Coleman-Williams on Keelon Russell:



“It feels like you’re playing a video game when 12’s in” pic.twitter.com/I96mUgGB6D — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) April 11, 2026

The battle may not be officially over, but to many Keelon Russell won the job over Mack in Saturday's scrimmage. While Russell is inexperienced, he's clearly a different level of talent who's only going to get better with the more reps he gets in practice.