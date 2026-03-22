Alabama surges for Nation’s No. 1 QB in battle that could seal Kalen DeBoer’s fate

The Kalen DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa has delivered mixed reviews through his first two seasons leading the Crimson Tide. Missing the College Football Playoff in Year 1 certainly set DeBoer off on the wrong foot with the fans whether it's fair or not. This past season, Kalen DeBoer did bring the Crimson Tide to the SEC Championship Game and the Playoff, but his team also lost 4 games on the year.

As Kalen DeBoer heads into his 3rd season at the helm, the roster is now almost fully his own leaving his fate up to himself. While Nick Saban was known as a defensive mastermind, Kalen DeBoer is known for his offenses which could save or sink his tenure.

The Nation's No.1 QB Elijah Haven plans return visit to Tuscaloosa in major win for Kalen DeBoer

The biggest positive early on in the Kalen DeBoer era has been the way that he and his staff have recruited quarterbacks. In his first recruiting cycle, DeBoer reeled in the Nation's 2nd ranked quarterback Keelon Russell while this offseason he signed promising recruits in 5-star Jett Thomalla and 3-star Tayden Kaawa.

On Sunday, the Nation's top quarterback recruit Elijah Haven announced he'll be returning to Tuscaloosa for a visit on April 11th.

NEW: 2027 No. 1 QB Elijah Haven locks in Alabama return visit for A-Day on April 11.



Baton Rouge native was on campus for The Third Saturday in October, win over LSU in November + Junior Day in January.



Crimson Tide still looking good here…



🔗 https://t.co/IaFCwXAe6f pic.twitter.com/xJojgKY8vR — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) March 21, 2026

Elijah Haven is currently uncommitted, but he's become a mainstay at Alabama's recruiting events making the news of another visit perfect news for Kalen DeBoer. Elijah Haven is one of the most highly sought after players in the Country, ranking as the 11th best player in the Country, the top quarterback in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of Louisiana.

Winning out for Elijah Haven could mean that Kalen DeBoer and Alabama avoid playing him over the next several seasons. Kentucky, Florida, and Auburn are all involved in recruiting the Louisiana native while LSU could end up entering the fold if they lost their quarterback commit Peyton Houston.

Kalen DeBoer and his staff could secure their place in Tuscaloosa by continuing to recruit quarterbacks at such a high level. DeBoer is looking at a 3rd straight recruiting class with a 5-star quarterback which would ensure that every season the Crimson Tide have the talent to replace anyone who leaves for the NFL.