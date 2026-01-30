All-Big Ten Transfer Portal team reveals a clear favorite in the ACC

The Transfer Portal has slowed nearly to a complete stop as the vast majority of player have already landed at their next school. While the schools in the Big Ten and the SEC flexed their muscles, the ACC had a far different approach in the Transfer Portal. While some schools like Miami went all in, other schools were far more conservative.

Miami landing Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate from Duke at the end of the transfer cycle makes the Hurricanes the clear favorites to win the ACC. While the Hurricanes are all-in, several teams have made big additions in the Transfer Portal that could prove to be a threat to Miami's championship hopes.

Revealing the All-ACC Transfer Portal team

QB - Darian Mensah

The Miami Hurricanes needed to dip into the Transfer Portal for a quarterback for the third straight offseason. At first, it looked like Miami may be in serious trouble, but when Darian Mensah decided to transfer it changed everything. Mensah finished 2nd in the Country in passing yards and touchdowns last season, and with the weapons he'll have, he's instantly a Heisman favorite.

RB - Justice Haynes

Brent Key had to go through an offense filled with changes on offense as he lost his offensive coordinator, top 2 quarterbacks, and running back Jamal Haynes. After he initially announced he'd be entering the NFL Draft, Justice Haynes entered the Transfer Portal, and Georgia Tech quickly scooped him up. Haynes was a monster for Michigan, rushing for 857 yards in 7 games, and if he can stay healthy, he'll be one of the best backs in the Big Ten.

WR - Cooper Barkate

Landing Darian Mensah came with an added bonus as Mario Cristobal was able to lure in Duke wide receiver Cooper Barkate. After starting his career at Harvard, Barkate transferred to Duke, catching 72 passes for 1,106 yards and 7 touchdowns. Pairing Barkate and Malachi Toney is a cheat code for Miami, as the Hurricanes will have the two best wide receivers in the ACC.

WR - Ian Strong

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele emerged as one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the Country, and Tosh Lupoi made it a priority to set him up for success. Cal landed Ian Strong from Rutgers beating out several blue bloods who were reportedly interested. Ian Strong caught 52 passes for 762 yards and 5 touchdowns last season, and he'll instantly become a top weapon in the ACC.

WR - Chase Hendricks

Not only did Tosh Lupoi reel in Ian Strong, but he also landed Chase Hendricks, who was one of the most underrated wide receivers in the Country. Hendricks caught 71 passes for 1,037 yards and 7 touchdowns giving the Golden Bears an elite duo on the outside.

TE - Luke Reynolds

One of the most exciting pieces that James Franklin was able to bring with him from Penn State was tight end Luke Reynolds. This season. Reynolds played a bigger role in the offense, catching 25 passes for 257 yards with 26 rushing yards. Franklin will deploy Reynolds in a variety of ways, and he should be able to emerge as one of the best tight ends in the Country.

OT - Xavier Chaplin

Mike Norvell needed to make some splashes this offseason as he enters the 2026 season on the hot seat. The biggest addition by far for Mike Norvell was landing Auburn offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin. Coming into the season, Chaplin had buzz as a potential 1st round pick, and if he can return to form back in the ACC, he'll have a chance to be one of the biggest pickups of the offseason.

OT - Nick Del Grande

The end of the Transfer Portal cycle will leave a sour taste in the mouths of Duke fans, but the team did add some nice pieces. Coastal Carolina offensive tackle Nick Del Grande is an underrated addition that could have a massive impact on this offense. Del Grande is an elite pass protector, allowing just 11 pressures and no sacks on 321 pass blocking snaps.

IOL - Eryx Daugherty

The Louisville Cardinals look to continue building as they keep pushing toward making the Playoff under Jeff Brohm. As the Cardinals look to improve on the offensive line to hold up against some of the elite linemen in the ACC, landing Eryx Daugherty was a significant pickup. Daugherty is an elite pass blocker, and as he continues to develop as a run blocker, he's an All-ACC caliber player.

IOL - Ryan Berger

After an impressive debut season at Wake Forest, Jake Dickert is looking to build this team into a contender in the ACC. The Demon Deacons got a massive pickup on the offensive line in Oregon State transfer Ryan Berger. While Berger played against lesser competition, he's an impressive pass blocker with plenty of time to continue developing, as he just finished his Sophomore season.

IOL - Kristian Phillips

Bill O'Brien enters 2026 feeling the heat after a 2-10 season where the Eagles went just 1-7 in ACC play. As Boston College hopes for a bounce-back season, Bill O'Brien used the Transfer Portal to try to add the pieces to become more competitive in the ACC. Kristian Phillips is a solid pass protector, but Boston College will need him to take a significant leap in the run game.

DE - Damon Wilson II

Mario Cristobal has the impossible task of trying to replace two of the best pass rushers in the Country in Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr. Landing Missouri star Damon Wilson II makes that task far more manageable. After starting his career at Georgia, Wilson emerged as a star this season racking up 9 sacks, which will make him one of the best returning edge rushers.

DE - London Merritt

Coming out of High School, London Merritt was a highly sought after 4-star recruit, signing with Deion Sanders and Colorado. After recording 24 tackles and a sack as a freshman, Merritt transfers to Clemson. Dabo Swinney and his staff will look to develop Merritt to hope that he can fill the massive holes left behind by the likes of TJ Parker and Peter Woods.

DT - Zion Wilson

After starting his career as an offensive lineman, Zion Wilson started playing defensive tackle for East Carolina, emerging as a star. This season, Wilson racked up 42 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 7 sacks, and a pass deflection. Virginia is getting a talented defensive lineman who's just scratching the surface of his potential.

DT - Jericho Johnson

Tosh Lupoi is bringing defensive tackle Jericho Johnson with him to Cal to help bolster the defensive line. Coming out of High School, Johnson was a highly touted recruit who Tosh Lupoi clearly thinks is set to break out now that he's no longer behind several elite defensive linemen.

LB - Mikai Gbayor

The Florida State Seminoles turned to ACC rival North Carolina to land a linebacker, picking up Mikai Gbayor. During his career at North Carolina, Gbayor made 18 starts, giving the Seminoles a veteran linebacker to help lead the defense.

LB - Kris Jones

Bill O'Brien made an interesting high upside bet on Georgia transfer linebacker Kris Jones. Coming out of High School, Kris Jones was a Top-150 recruit, but hadn't gotten a ton of playing time in a loaded linebacker room.

CB - Daniel Harris

Coming into the season, Daniel Harris was a starter at cornerback, but Georgia replaced him in the starting lineup with Ellis Robinson, and Harris never regained his role. Tosh Lupoi will look to get Harris to play more consistently, as he had great flashes during his time at Georgia.

CB - Jaquez White

Aside from his additions from Penn State, James Franklin made several high-upside additions this offseason. Troy transfer defensive back Jaquez White can become one of the best cornerbacks in the Country. While White is great in coverage, he isn't afraid to make plays against the run, giving Franklin an elite cornerback.

S - Omar Thornton

Going all in on transfer defensive backs worked for Mario Cristobal last offseason, and this offseason, he's tasked with adding pieces to the unit. One of the biggest pieces of this transfer class is Boston College transfer Omar Thornton, coming off a season where he posted 82 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and an interception.

S - Koen Entringer

Louisville made a quiet splash in the Transfer Portal, landing Iowa safety Koen Entringer to bolster the secondary. This season, Entringer had a massive year, racking up 73 tackles, 4 pass deflections, and a forced fumble. Entringer brings high-level talent and a veteran presence to a unit that loses several of its most important pieces.