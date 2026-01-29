All-Big Ten Transfer Portal team reveals Curt Cignetti is ready to repeat in 2026

The college football season is over with the Indiana Hoosiers crowned champions turning everyone's attention to the 2026-27 season. The activity in the Transfer Portal is slowed almost to a halt as all of the big name players have come off the board, and the rosters for next season appear to be set. As the teams are now set, you can start to look at which teams could deliver the Big Ten it's 4th National Championship in a row.

The Indiana Hoosiers will no longer be the scrapy underdog, as everyone will be out to knock them off their pedestal. Curt Cignetti has recognized that more than anyone else, and loaded up in the Transfer Portal more than any other program in the Big Ten.

Revealing the All-Big Ten Transfer Portal Team

QB Josh Hoover - Indiana

Curt Cignetti needed to go out and use the Transfer Portal to replace the Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. The Indiana Hoosiers landed on TCU quarterback and one time Indiana commit Josh Hoover. Over the last two seasons, Josh Hoover has been one of the most underrated passers, making him a player primed for a breakout in this system.

RB Abu Sama III - Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers needed to go out and land a running back that can carry the offense, and they may have found the perfect fit in Abu Sama III. This season, Sama rushed for 732 yards and 5 touchdowns averaging 5.2 yards per carry for the Cyclones. With more carries as the featured back, Sama is easily a 1,000+ yard back, and the type of player this team needed if they're going to be more competitive in 2026.

WR Nick Marsh - Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers are tasked with replacing Omar Cooper Jr and Elijah Sarratt on the outside after both had massive seasons. Curt Cignetti went out and added one of the best wide receivers on the market, landing Michigan State star Nick Marsh to pair with Charlie Becker on the outside. Marsh is clearly one of the most talented playmakers at the position, and with better quarterback play he's set up to have a massive season.

WR Terrell Anderson - USC

Lincoln Riley was tasked with replacing two of the best playmakers in the Country as Ja'Kobi Lane and Biletnikoff Awardd winner Makai Lemon are off to the NFL. USC made a splash bringing in NC State star Terrell Anderson after his breakout season with 629 yards. Anderson is an elite playmaker who will thrive with Lincoln Riley's ability to scheme receivers open.

WR JJ Buchanan - Michigan

As a true freshman at Utah, JJ Buchanan recorded 26 catches for 427 yards and 5 touchdowns as a tight end. Now Buchanan follows his head coach to Michigan where he'll make a move to wide receiver where he'll be a far better fit. Bryce Underwood needed some talent on the outside, and Buchanan gives the Wolverines an instant upgrade at receiver.

TE Ben Brahmer - Penn State

Arguably the most impactful player that Matt Campbell is bringing with him from Iowa State is tight end Ben Brahmer. Where Brahmer will need to improve is as a run blocker as he struggled at times during his time with the Cyclones. Brahmer will however make a big impact as receiver after catching 37 passes for 446 yards and 6 touchdowns this season.

OT Kolt Dieterich - Washington

The Washington Huskies made an under the radar addition that could end up being one of the best when it's all said and done. Kolt Dieterich was an impressive blocker this season for Sam Houston, allowing just 3 sacks in 490 pass blocking snaps. Dieterich will step right in at right tackle and fill a need for the Huskies.

OT Tree Babalade - Nebraska

South Carolina's offensive line wasn't pretty this season, but the offensive coaching staff didn't do the players any favors. Nebraska landed offensive tackle Tree Babalade who will step in and instantly fill a role on this offensive line. Babalade comes to Nebraska with a chance to play several positions with experience at both offensive tackle positions.

IOL Joe Brunner - Indiana

Curt Cignetti has some big holes to fill on this roster, and he went out and landed Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Brunner to step in at guard. During his time at Wisconsin, Brunner was a solid pass protector, but he'll need to continue to grow as a run blocker to truly fit the mold of the offensive linemen in this unit.

IOL Brendan Black - Nebraska

The offensive line was an issue for Nebraska last season, and Matt Rhule clearly made it one of the top priorities in the Transfer Portal. The Huskers landed a three-year starter in Iowa State guard Brendan Black who will instantly upgrade this unit. Black has been at his best as a run blocker, and he'll need to get better in pass protection, but the experience will be key for this team.

IOL Trevor Buhr - Penn State

Matt Campbell is tasked with replacing an elite guard in Vega Ioane who's off to the NFL as a potential 1st Round Pick. Campbell filled the need with another one of his players from Iowa State bringing over Trevor Buhr. During his time at Iowa State, Buhr showed exciting flashes, but he'll need to become a more consistent player if he's going to be a starter in the Big Ten.

DE John Henry Daley - Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines landing John Henry Daley thanks to Kyle Whittingham may be the biggest addition any Big Ten team made this offseason. This season, John Henry Daley became one of the biggest breakout stars in the Country, racking up 11.5 sacks. As Michigan is tasked with replacing star edge rusher Derrick Moore, the Wolverines instantly have another player who's proven he can be a 10+ sack player.

DE Tobi Osunsanmi - Indiana

Curt Cignetti is looking to keep his defensive line room loaded after the Hoosiers dominated the trenches. Over the last three seasons, Tobi Osunsanmi has been a solid pass rusher for Kansas State, and will instantly play a key role in the Hoosiers rotation.

DT James Smith - Ohio State

Ryan Day has a ton to replace on defense especially on the defensive front with several stars off to the NFL. Ryan Day turned to Alabama to land veteran defensive tackle James Smith who'll be an instant impact player. James Smith will certainly play a key role for the Buckeyes, but the team will need him to take a step forward if he's going to be an elite player.

DT D'Antre Robinson - Oregon

Dan Lanning is loading up for what should be a season where Oregon is one of the front runners for the National Championship. The Ducks added North Carolina transfer D'Antre Robinson to an interior that already returns A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander. Robinson is at his best against the run, but he could develop into an even greater pass rusher playing with the players in this unit.

LB Samuel Omosigho - UCLA

Bob Chesney may have landed a defensive star in Oklahoma transfer linebacker Samuel Omosigho. This season, Omosigho played a MLB as well as a WLB role and showed plenty of flashes in both roles. As a full time starter, Omosigho will give this defense a massive boost as a sure tackler with just a 2.5% missed tackle rate.

LB Owen Chambliss - Nebraska

Incoming Nebraska transfer Owen Chambliss will fly under the radar, but he may end up being one of the best additions in the Big Ten. Chambliss comes over after being the man in the middle for Rob Aurich's defense at San Diego State with the two reuniting in Lincoln. Chambliss racked up 109 tackles last season and should emerge as one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten.

CB Jontez Williams - USC

While Lincoln Riley's an offensive minded head coach, he's not afraid to make a splash on defense. This offseason, Lincoln Riley reeled in the top cornerback in the Transfer Portal landing Iowa State star Jontez Williams. This season, Williams only played 5 games before tearing his ACL, but when he's healthy he's one of the best cornerbacks in the Country.

CB Smith Snowden - Michigan

One of the best pieces that Kyle Whittingham was able to bring with him from Utah was cornerback Smith Snowden. In coverage, Smith Snowden has shown flashes, and playing opposite a player of Jyaire Hill's caliber should only make this defense better and life easier on the rest of the defense.

CB Jeremiah Cooper - Penn State

Among the many star players following Matt Campbell to Happy Valley is defensive back Jeremiah Cooper. The 2025 season was Cooper's first at cornerback, and he impressed before suffering a season ending injury 4 games into the season. If Cooper can return to form, at cornerback or safety he'll be one of the best defenders in the Big Ten.

S Koi Perich - Oregon

After a standout freshman season, Koi Perich tried to play receiver and safety for Minnesota and it heavily affected his game. Koi Perich now makes the move to Oregon where he'll replace Dillon Thieneman and focus solely on playing safety. If Perich can return to his freshman form in a loaded defense, he'll be one of the top defensive playmakers in the Country.

S Earl Little Jr - Ohio State

Initially, Florida State safety Earl Little announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft, but he instead decided to enter the Transfer Portal. Little quickly landed at Ohio State where he'll try to help replace the loss of Caleb Downs. This season, Little racked up 76 tackles, 4 interceptions, and a pair of forced fumbles as he'll make a ton of plays for the Buckeyes.