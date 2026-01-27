Michigan DE raised his stock at Day 1 of the Senior Bowl but he wasn't alone

The Panini Senior Bowl kicked off on Tuesday Afternoon as some of the top prospects in the NFL Draft faced off. The event can make or break a prospects draft stock, and those who dominate the event can quickly find themselves flying up NFL Draft boards.

Day One of the event is in the books, and several players took advantage of the day immediately raising their draft stock. While plenty of prospects had great days, these players stood out the most on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl Day One was dominated by the defensive linemen

TJ Parker - Clemson

Coming into the Senior Bowl, TJ Parker was the big name defensive player with the most to prove after a down season. TJ Parker played like a man on a mission, dominating as a pass rusher while making some impressive plays against the run. Parker had a chance to prove he's a lock for the first round this week, and he couldn't have gotten off to a better start.

Derrick Moore - Michigan

Nobody had a better day than Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore as he was dominant regardless of the drill or his matchup. Michigan Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale must've been proud watching his defensive end play as Derrick Moore played with an incredible level of violence. The scouts in attendance will be going back home and taking another look at Derrick Moore's tape as he's certainly grabbing everyone's attention.

Josh Cameron - Baylor

Josh Cameron had a great day for a wide receiver making several big plays deep down the field. If there's one way to grab everyone's attention, it's by beating the best cornerback at the Senior Bowl, Colton Hood on a deep ball. With spectacular catches throughout the day, Cameron is certainly rising up draft boards with each rep he takes.

Josh Cameron is able to come down with the deep ball over Colton Hood. pic.twitter.com/SfOrIgSr9G — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 27, 2026

Lee Hunter - Texas Tech

In a draft class without a clear top defensive tackle, Lee Hunter made a statement to scouts in attendance showing that he deserves first round consideration. Lee Hunter was eating up double teams while putting impressive reps on tape as a pass rusher which will only raise his draft stock.

Ted Hurst - Georgia State

Coming into the Senior Bowl, Ted Hurst wasn't a popular name, but he's a name everyone will remember leaving Day 1. Hurst had several nice plays, but he made the catch of the day deep down the field with 1 hand.

Ted Hurst is going to make an OC very happy on Day 2 in April. pic.twitter.com/jWyoNfU7o8 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 27, 2026

Gabe Jacas - Illinois

The defensive line is always at an advantage early on in these events, and Gabe Jacas used it to his benefit. Gabe Jacas impressed in one on one drill, and in the team drills he was hard to stop as his burst off the line of scrimmage makes him so hard to block.

Gabe Jacas was one of the CFB sack leaders this season. Good reason why with the speed off the edge. pic.twitter.com/k26i4fASiI — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) January 27, 2026

Kevin Coleman Jr - Missouri

Teams like a player that can win down the field, and Kevin Coleman Jr put that on tape on Day 1. Coleman put together plenty of solid reps especially against Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun who's one of the top defenders at the event.