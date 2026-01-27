All-SEC Transfer Portal Team reveals the two biggest winners of the offseason

The Transfer Portal has seemingly slowed to a halt as almost every program has put the finishing touches on their rosters for the 2026 college football season. In the Transfer Portal, we often see the rich get richer, and that was almost certainly the case this offseason. After watching the Big Ten win their third National Championship in a row, it seemed like the SEC was out for blood in the Transfer Portal.

The two biggest players in the Transfer Portal this offseason were Texas and LSU as Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin recruited at another level. Kiffin and Sarkisian built incredible classes filled with top tier talent setting both up to contend for SEC and National Championships in 2026.

Ranking the All-SEC Transfer Portal Team

QB - Sam Leavitt

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers needed a quarterback, and they made arguably the biggest splash possible landing Arizona State star Sam Leavitt. The Sun Devils star led the team to the College Football Playoff in 2024, but missed a massive chunk of the 2025 season with a significant Lisfranc injury in his foot.

If Leavitt is able to be at full strength to start the 2026 season, he gives LSU one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. Leavitt's dual threat ability paired with his ability to push the ball down the field makes him the perfect addition for Lane Kiffin's offense.

RB - Hollywood Smothers

When the Transfer Portal first opened, it looked like Kalen DeBoer and Alabama were landing Hollywood Smothers, but Steve Sarkisian pulled off the flip. The Texas Longhorns struggled to run the ball last season, and now they add a star running back to the backfield. Smothers rushed for 939 yards and 6 touchdowns last season while he brings an ability as a receiver.

WR - Cam Coleman

Texas won the battle for the best player regardless of position in the Transfer Portal when they reeled in Cam Coleman. At Auburn, Cam Coleman never had solid quarterback play, but his talent was still clear. Arch Manning is getting a potential 1st Round Pick at wide receiver, and the pairing of Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo will be one of the SEC's best.

WR - Eric Singleton Jr

One of the benefits of bringing in a new coaching staff is getting players that they have built a connection with. Florida was the beneficiary of Buster Faulkner's time at Georgia Tech as Eric Singleton Jr pulled his name out of the NFL Draft to transfer to Florida. Eric Singleton Jr was the crown jewel in last transfer cycle

WR - Jayce Brown

The LSU Tigers needed to make a splash at wide receiver with all of the departures their room faced this offseason. Early on, Lane Kiffin landed one of the most exciting transfers in Kansas State star Jayce Brown. This season, Brown caught 41 passes for 712 yards and 5 touchdowns and his production should only go up in Lane Kiffin's explosive passing attack.

TE - Jayvontay Conner

Along with losing Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt faces a massive challenge with replacing star tight end Eli Stowers. Vanderbilt went out and landed a tight end with exctiing upside in East Carolina star Jayvontay Conner. This season, Conner caught 23 passes for 333 yards and 3 touchdowns averaging a stellar 14.5 yards per reception.

OT - Jacarrius Peak

The biggest issue for South Carolina was how abysmal their offensive line was for most of the season. Shane Beamer and his staff addressed it in the best fashion possible, going out and landing the top offensive tackle on the market. Peak allowed just 13 pressures and 2 sacks on 486 pass blocking snaps, and if he continues to develop he'll certainly be the SEC's best.

OT - Jordan Seaton

Lane Kiffin saved his biggest splash for last, landing Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. The offensive line was a massive issue for the Tigers last season, and landing Seaton gives the Tigers an elite Left Tackle. Seaton allowed just 5 sacks in 948 pass blocking snaps the last two seasons making him one of the best in pass protection in the Country.

IOL Carius Curne

The Ole Miss Rebels were able to fight back and take a key piece away from Lane Kiffin and LSU landing Carius Curne. Coming out of High School, Curne was a 5-star recruit, getting plenty of experience as a True Freshman for the Tigers. Curne may be best fit on the interior, but he'll step right in and fill a role for the Rebels.

IOL - Coleton Price

As Will Stein builds his first roster at Kentucky, it's clear that he recognized the importance of building up the offensive line. One of Stein's biggest yet most underrated additions was adding Baylor center Coleton Price. This season, Price was elite in pass protection, and if he can take the next step as a run blocker, he could be the best center in the SEC.

IOL - Devin Harper

Among the players Lane Kiffin was able to lure to LSU with him was offensive lineman and Louisiana native Devin Harper. This season, Devin Harper played snaps at both offensive tackle positions, but he may fit best for the Tigers playing on the interior of the offensive line.

DE - Princewill Umanmielen

Late in the Transfer Portal cycle, Princewill Umanmielen hit the market setting Lane Kiffin up for one last splash. This season, Umanmielen made a massive jump racking up 9 sacks, and he was vital for the Rebels on their postseason run. Umanmielen arrives at LSU as the Tigers desperately need edge rushers giving the team a star on the defensive line.

DE - Chaz Coleman

Hiring Jim Knowles proved to be vital for the Tennessee Volunteers when the Transfer Portal opened. The crown jewel of Tennessee's transfer class was Penn State edge rusher Chaz Coleman after his true freshman season. Coleman didn't play a ton this season, but when he did it was clear that he's going to be one of the Nation's best next season.

DT - Devan Thompkins

Kalen DeBoer and his staff needed to make additions on the interior defensive line as Tim Keenan is off to the NFL and James Smith transferred to Ohio State. The Crimson Tide went out and landed one of the top defensive linemen in the Transfer Portal, landing USC's Devan Thompkins. The USC star is solid against the run with a ton of pass rush upside, and should factor into the rotation next season.

DT - Amaris Williams

Kirby Smart didn't do a ton in the Transfer Portal, but the additions he did make were certainly meaningful. Auburn transfer Amaris Williams is set to have a massive impact on the Georgia defensive line from Day 1. Williams has flashed impressive upside, and with this coaching staff he could take a big leap.

LB - Rasheem Biles

With an elite linebacker in Anthony Hill Jr off to the NFL, the Texas Longhorns needed a monster in the middle to run Will Muschamp's defense. Texas was able to lure in the top linebacker in the Transfer Portal, adding Pitt star Rasheem Biles. This season, Biles took his game to another level, racking up 100 tackles with 4.5 sacks, making him the perfect fit for this new Texas defense.

LB - TJ Dottery

After leading the SEC in tackles at Ole Miss, linebacker TJ Dottery entered his name into the Transfer Portal. Dottery quickly found a new home, landing with his former head coach Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge. Dottery will join Whit Weeks and Davhon Keys to form one of the best linebacker trios in the Country.

LB - Amare Campbell

Among the players to follow Jim Knowles to Tennessee was Penn State linebacker Amare Campbell. At North Carolina, Campbell showed a ton of upside rushing the passer, but this season he was a monster against the run racking up 103 tackles. Campbell brings elite ability to this Tennessee defense and his experience in the system will make him a top player to watch this season.

CB - Rickey Gibson

This season, Rickey Gibson saw his season cut short as he suffered an injury in the season opener, and never returned. When healthy, Rickey Gibson showed flashes of being an elite cornerback, If Gibson can return to form after almost a year off, Texas A&M is getting a player with the potential to be one of the SEC's best.

CB - Bo Mascoe

Among all of Texas' big name additions is cornerback Bo Mascoe who ranks as one of the top transfers at his position. This season, Mascoe allowed just 29 catches for 357 yards on 320 catches for Rutgers. The Longhorns add Mascoe to replace Malik Muhammed who's off to the NFL giving this team another top cornerback.

STAR - Ty Benefield

The LSU Tigers made an under the radar addition adding defensive back Ty Benefield from Boise State. Benefield plays most of his snaps in the box in a nickel role or as it's called in most SEC defenses the STAR position. Last season, Ty Benefield racked up 105 tackles, and he'll mae a ton of plays for the Tigers in this role.

S - Edwin Joseph

Pete Golding made a splash to improve his defense going out and landing Florida State safety Edwin Joseph. At Florida State, Joseph was at his best against the run, with 37 tackles and a forced fumble this season. Joseph will need to take the next step in coverage, but he'll be an instant impact player for the Rebels.

S - Faheem Delane

After his brother Mansoor Delane developed into a first round pick under LSU's defensive staff, Faheem Delane made the decision to transfer to LSU. The Tigers are getting one of the most highly sought after recruits from last year's recruiting class who racked up 12 total tackles in limited playing time but has a ton of upside.