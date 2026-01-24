Lane Kiffin strikes again beating Dan Lanning in the Jordan Seaton sweepstakes

The LSU Tigers have been one of the biggest players in the Transfer Portal this offseason as the Lane Kiffin era has arrived with the program sending a statement. Lane Kiffin inherited a roster that needed to be rebuilt after the Brian Kelly era ended in disappointing fashion, and he's done an impressive job in the Transfer Portal building this team to rank 7th in the Way Too Early Top 25.

The Tigers landed one of the top quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal reeling in Sam Leavitt which allowed the team to build out the roster everywhere else. LSU landed elite running backs, wide receivers, defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs, but the offensive line was the biggest need remaining.

In perfect Lane Kiffin fashion, the Tigers went out and made the biggest splash possible to give LSU a star offensive tackle.

LSU makes a statement with the addition of Colorado OT Jordan Seaton

On Friday, the LSU Tigers made arguably their biggest addition of the offseason, landing Colorado Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton.

NEW: Jordan Seaton has committed to LSU, multiple sources confirm.



The No. 1 portal OT is set to make his announcement public on Instagram shortly.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 24, 2026

The addition is essentially the Tigers renting a First Round pick for a season as Jordan Seaton is that level of player. In his career, Jordan Seaton has allowed just 5 sacks on 948 pass blocking snaps as one of the bright spots on a struggling Colorado offense this season. Seaton ranks as the 2nd best offensive tackle in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings.

Landing Jordan Seaton wasn't easy as the Tigers had to battle Oregon and Miami for the Colorado star. Dan Lanning and Lane Kiffin both flew to Atlanta this week to meet with Seaton after he took a visit to LSU's campus.

Lane Kiffin needed to rebuild this team, and Jordan Seaton feels like the piece that could take this team over the top. The LSU offensive line was a disaster last season, but Kiffin has added some promising players in Devin Harper, Aliou Bah, Sean Thompkins, and Ja'Mard Jones, but Jordan Seaton solidifies this unit.

Sam Leavitt now has one of the best offensive tackles in the Country protecting his blindside while the Tigers have an arsenal of weapons making this one of the best offenses on paper.