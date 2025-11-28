Any Egg Bowl joy for Ole Miss will be short-lived as Lane Kiffin’s decision looms

Winning a rivalry game is big for any program, no matter what the circumstances are with the rival program. Ole Miss has won 4 of the last 5 Egg Bowls, and while Mississippi State's been down, the Rebels fanbase couldn't care less as they want to pour it on their rival every season. Heading into a rivalry game, you can sense when chaos is on the horizon, and this year's game has that level of feeling.

Typically, you'd expect the 7th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels to demolish a 5-6 Mississippi State team that's won just 1 SEC game, sending the Rebels into the College Football Playoff on a high note. Instead, there's a sense of impending doom lingering over Ole Miss as a program overshadowing the game.

Lane Kiffin's impending decision looms large over the Egg Bowl

Arguably, the biggest story in college football has surrounded the future of Lane Kiffin and where it'll take place. While Lane Kiffin has his team on the verge of making the College Football Playoff, the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are both pursuing him strongly. While Ole Miss wanted to know a decision before the Egg Bowl, the head coach will decide this weekend.

Let’s lock in and focus on keeping the Golden Egg! pic.twitter.com/5xPfDozhl2 — Keith Carter (@KeithCarterOM) November 21, 2025

As Ole Miss fans make the trip to Starkville or watch the game from home, they know that this could be the last game Lane Kiffin coaches for the Rebels. Losing Lane Kiffin would be a massive blow to Ole Miss as a program, even if they end up with a solid coach as his replacement. Kiffin has been one of the best at adapting to this new era of college football, and he's proving this season he can make the Playoff in Oxford.

Any celebration of the Egg Bowl for Ole Miss will seemingly be short lived as all attention from the game will quickly shift to the looming announcement. The best case scenario is Kiffin announcing his plan before the game and ending any distractions, but it seems more likely we're heading to a dramatic weekend.