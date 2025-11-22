Why Lane Kiffin’s next move won’t be decided by money

While all the action on the field has been exciting this season, the biggest story in the sport has been the chaotic coaching carousel. Three of the biggest programs in the sport are currently looking for head coaches in LSU, Florida, and Penn State. When the top programs in the sport are looking for head coaches, it starts a truly hectic coaching carousel.

The top programs are always looking to land the top coaches on the market, and in this cycle, no one is more popular than Lane Kiffin. The 6th ranked Ole Miss Rebels are on their way to the College Football Playoff, and with the job Kiffin has done turning around this program it makes a ton of sense.

Money won't be the deciding factor for Lane Kiffin

When programs like LSU and Florida start to pursue Lane Kiffin, the first reason people claim he will leave Ole Miss is the fact that they feel the other programs can give him more resources. The fact of the matter is, when a program like Ole Miss needs to pony up the funds to keep a coach like Kiffin in Oxford, the boosters will quickly meet that figure.

On Friday, Ross Dellenger reported that LSU was finalizing an offer of roughly $90 million for Lane Kiffin. The report quickly sent everyone into a frenzy, especially with LSU offering around $25 million a year to build the roster.

While everyone is shocked by the sticker price on Lane Kiffin, the LSU Tigers' massive offer isn't really that big of an offer. That was quickly proven when On3 reported that Florida, LSU, and Ole Miss were all offering Lane Kiffin in the range of $13 million per year.

When you see the figures thrown around for Lane Kiffin, it becomes clear rather quickly that the biggest deciding factor won't be money, as each school is willing to pay the price. Barring some team offering Kiffin a price he won't refuse, this decision will be made on a ton of other factors with each program.

Ole Miss has given Lane Kiffin a career revival and is proving that they can take him to the College Football Playoff. LSU is one of those jobs that most coaches can't turn down, especially a coach like Lane Kiffin. Choosing Florida would give Kiffin a chance to live out his childhood dream of being Steve Spurrier.

Lane Kiffin has created a ton of buzz around himself, and every day until he makes a decision will only drive up the craziness around him.