Are we in the midst of the greatest Heisman Trophy race of all time?
The race for the most prestigious award in college football, the Heisman Trophy, is on and boy is it a good one. At this point in the season we usually see one or two guys who sit head and shoulders above everyone else, but this year is different.
Through nine weeks of the season we have four contenders who have a legitimate shot to win the award. What really makes this race so great though is the unique situations that these four are in and what they are doing in the current landscape of college football.
While it is impossible to predict exactly how the race will pan out, we are seemingly in for an all-time neck and neck finish that we have not seen in years.
Here are the current front runners in the Heisman race.
The man on pace for one of the greatest college football seasons all-time, while leading his Group of 5 team to a College Football Playoff bid.
There’s not much to say other than Ashton Jeanty is so good at running the football. He broke onto the scene after rushing for 267 yards and 6 touchdowns in Week 1, and has continued to put up video game-like numbers.
Jeanty is so good that his 128 yards and 1 TD against UNLV last week is seen as an off game for him.
The junior running back, who easily could have hopped in the portal and headed to a bigger program, has Boise State sitting at 6-1, ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll, and the favorite to receive the Group of 5 playoff bid.
The two-way phenom who does it all as the most exciting player in college football.
After injury issues the previous two weeks, Hunter thrust himself right back into the race with a 153 yard, 2 touchdown, and 4 pass break up performance against Cincinnati on Saturday. Playing both ways in college football is special enough, but doing so and producing at the level Hunter has is something we may never see again.
He also is a large reason why Colorado is sitting at 6-2 and coach Deion Sanders has that program heading in the right direction.
If the Heisman is really awarded to the “best” player in college football, it is hard to say that anyone else deserves it more than Travis Hunter.
The former FCS quarterback who has brought The U back to relevance in college football.
It really says something when Cam Ward loses some hype in the race last week after having his first game with less than 300 yards. Miami would be nowhere near the spot they are currently in without Ward and his QB heroics against Cal and Virginia Tech.
As a guy who was barely recruited out of high school and began his career at Incarnate Word, Ward has the chance to become the first former FCS player to win the Heisman.
The 6th year model of consistency QB leading the top team in the nation.
Gabriel was the preseason favorite for the award, but fell off after a lackluster start for Oregon. Then Week 7 came along and he threw for 341 yards, 2 TD’s, and added another score on the ground against a top Ohio State defense. This performance put Gabriel on a rocket ship up the Heisman board, and he has been smooth and steady since.
He is currently the slight odds on favorite to win the award, but with how close this race is, that could change in a heartbeat.
The four finalists for the award will be announced on December 9th and the Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place on December 14th.