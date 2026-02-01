Arizona Cardinals 7-Round Mock Draft: Mike LaFleur era starts with exciting defender

The Arizona Cardinals long lasting search for a head coach has come to an end filling the final head coaching gig. On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Arizona Cardinals were hiring Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on a 5-year deal.

Cardinals now have officially hired Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as their head coach, agreeing with him on a five-year deal. pic.twitter.com/dxsop6iNXT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2026

The decision gives the team some direction heading into a pivotal offseason with plenty of issues to address. The biggest question is at quarterback, as Kyler Murray's standing is unclear after another season where he missed a ton of time dealing with injuries. With the 3rd overall pick, the Cardinals are out of the range for Fernando Mendoza, meaning they'll have to build up the rest of this roster.

Arizona Cardinals 7-Round Mock Draft focuses on rebuilding the defense

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Cardinals have drafted some exciting young players on the defensive line that the new coaching staff will need to develop. Arvell Reese may be the best talent in this draft class, and he's a player that the Cardinals should pick to develop. Reese would be a great high upside pick at Linebacker, or if the team opts to move him to edge rusher, giving this team an exciting young linebacker.

34. Arizona Cardinals: Emmanuel Pregnon - Guard - Oregon

The offensive line should be an area of concern for the Cardinals in this draft in order to keep whoever plays quarterback healthy. Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon was a standout at USC and Oregon as one of the best offensive linemen in the class. Pregnon is punishing at the point of attack, and he'd help open big holes in the run game.

65. Arizona Cardinals: Skyler Bell - Wide Receiver - UConn

The Cardinals have size on the outside with Marvin Harrison Jr and Michael Wilson, meaning they should add a smaller, quicker receiver in this class. UConn star Skyler Bell is an elite threat at all three levels, which would make him a great complement to an exciting core of weapons for whoever plays quarterback.

104. Arizona Cardinals: Tacario Davis - Cornerback - Washington

Landing Will Johnson in the second round last season was a massive boost for the Cardinals, but they should continue to add young defensive backs. Washington star Tacario Davis had a massive bounce back season this year after a down season in 2024. Davis has all the physical tools and size to become a high upside defensive back for a team like the Cardinals to take a swing on.

141. Arizona Cardinals: Drew Allar - Quarterback - Penn State

The Arizona Cardinals are outside the range of one of the top quarterbacks, but Mike LaFleur and his staff could opt to take a swing on one later in the draft. Coming into the season and at the end of 2024 Drew Allar was viewed as a 1st Round talent. Allar has all the physical tools to be a great quarterback and LaFleur and his staff can bet on his traits.

181. Arizona Cardinals: Febechi Nwaiwu - Guard - Oklahoma

Adding to the Cardinals' depth on the offensive line, the team should take a swing at Oklahoma lineman Febechi Nwaiwu. Drafting Nwaiwu would bring positional versatility to this group as he played all 3 positions on the interior over the past two seasons.

217. Arizona Cardinals: Eric Gentry - Linebacker - USC

USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry is such a unique playmaker that some team will take a big swing on him with a role in mind. Eric Gentry has insane length for an off-ball linebacker with freakish athletic traits. Where Gentry fits long term is a question, but he's more than deserving of a Day 3 selection.