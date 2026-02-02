Arizona State Transfer Portal Report Card: Kenny Dillingham is back with a vengeance

The Arizona State Sun Devils fell short of their hopes to repeat in 2025 after a magical run to the College Football Playoff in 2024. Losing Sam Leavitt to injury hurt the Sun Devils, but it was clear that Kenny Dillingham had one of the best teams in the league. Like is often the case at a smaller program like Arizona State, the offseason was a battle.

The first win for Arizona State came when they were able to retain Kenny Dillingham despite big name programs showing a ton of interest. Once Dillingham returned he needed to find a way to replace some of his biggest stars in Sam Leavitt, Raleek Brown, Jordyn Tyson, and Keith Abney II. After using the Transfer Portal, Arizona State looks to be back in a great place to push for a Big 12 Championship once again.

Grading Arizona State's offseason after several triumphs

Most Important Addition: Cutter Boley

As Sam Leavitt made his intentions to leave Arizona State clear, Kenny Dillingham and his staff needed to go out and land a quarterback. The Sun Devils took their swing with Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley. After being thrust into action, Cutter Boley showed a ton of upside, but Kenny Dillingham will need to work his magic again to get Boley to put it all together.

Most Impactful Addition: Omarion Miller

Losing a weapon like Jordyn Tyson to the NFL Draft is a massive blow to any offense leaving behind a hole that Kenny Dillingham needed to fill. The Sun Devils went out and got a massive threat at wide receiver in Omarion Miller after his time at Colorado. Despite the quarterback struggles, Omarion Miller had a monster season with 808 yards on just 45 catches instantly becoming the go-to weapon for Cutter Boley.

Sleeper Addition: Owen Long

Kenny Dillingham is at his best landing transfer additions from a lower level who breakout at Arizona State. Colorado State transfer Owen Long could jump right into the Big 12 and win the conference's Defensive Player of the Year Award. This season, Owen Long racked up 151 tackles and will be the star in the middle of this defense.

Highest Upside Addition: Ashton Stamps

Flying under the radar is Arizona State's addition of former LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps. During the 2024 season, Ashton Stamps started every game for the Tigers, and was likely going to start again before LSU made pickups like Mansoor Delane and DJ Pickett. If Stamps can play at the same level as he did in 2024, he could end up being one of the best cornerbacks in the Big 12.

Biggest Loss: Sam Leavitt

While Sam Leavitt missed time this season with injury, he was still one of the best quarterbacks in the Country. Kenny Dillingham will look to run back the same experiment with Cutter Boley, but if Sam Leavitt was back at Arizona State in 2026, the Sun Devils would be right there with Texas Tech as favorites to win the Big 12.

Offensive Grade: A

Losing Sam Leavitt, Ralek Brown, and Jordyn Tyson in one offseason is a ton to overcome, but Arizona State did a great job reloading the roster. Cutter Boley has shown a ton to be excited about, and with Dillingham's track record developing quarterbacks, there's a great chance that he ends up being the next Leavitt. Adding Omarion Miller and Reed Harris at receiver ensures that if Boley plays well enough this well be one of the best offenses in the conference.

Defensive Grade: A-

When you look at the pieces that Arizona State brought in on defense, it's easy to get excited about this unit. Ashton Stamps has already spent time as a CB1 in the SEC, and played at a high level, but didn't play last season. Owen Long is going to be one of the best linebackers in the Country, and the foundation for this defense. The biggest key factor will be if the additions on the defensive line will pan out, as this has the potential to be an elite unit.

Overall Grade: A

Arizona State faced the tough task of fending off schools to keep Kenny Dillingham, but he appears to be in place for the long haul. Arizona State saw a ton of talent leave, but for every position they lost a star they added a big piece behind it. The task now becomes getting everyone to gel, but the Sun Devils once again have a chance to win the league.