Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr stole the show at the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is often great for the players at the top of the NFL Draft, but the event is truly game changing for the players who are projected to go on Day 2 or Day 3 of the Draft. The first of the three positions to work out on Saturday Afternoon were the running backs. While Jeremiyah Love opted to work out, it was an underrated running back prospect who stole the show at the NFL Combine.

Mike Washington Jr has Top 100 potential after stellar NFL Combine

Coming into the NFL Combine, few people were talking about Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr. The Razorbacks star started his career at Buffalo where he played for 3 seasons with his best season coming in 2022 where he rushed for 625 yards and 7 touchdowns. In 2024, Washington transferred to New Mexico State where he rushed for 725 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Surprisingly, Mike Washington Jr had the best season of his career this year after making the jump to the SEC at Arkansas rushing for 1,070 yards and 8 touchdowns.

At the NFL Combine, it was Mike Washington Jr's blazing speed that stole the show as he ran the fastest 40 yard dash for a running with a 4.33 second time.

223-pound @RazorbackFB RB Mike Washington Jr. just took the lead among the RBs with a blistering 4.33u



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CBsgRr8Qf0 — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

After running a time that could change everything for his draft stock, Mike Washington Jr was emotional on the field.

.@RazorbackFB RB Mike Washington Jr. got emotional after running an incredible 4.33u. 🥲



These guys work so hard for this moment. @StaceyDales



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aF5KlGmL9L — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

In the Vertical Jump and the Broad Jump, Mike Washington Jr didn't post the best numbers of the day, but he wasn't far off either. Washington finished 2nd in both the broad jump and the vertical with 10'8" and 39" marks respetively.

After lighting up the NFL Combine, Mike Washington Jr is sending scouts back to their facilities with homework to do, and we may see a large contingent of scouts at the Razorbacks Pro Day.