2026 NFL Combine: The 10 fastest 40-yard dash times for running backs

Day 3 of the NFL Combine is underway as the Running Backs just completed their workouts, turning the attention over to the quarterbacks and the wide receivers. One of the best events to watch for the running backs at the NFL Combine is the 40 yard dash as everyone wants to see the breakway speed.

This year, there were 21 running backs in attendance at the combine, but just 10 opted to run the 40 yard dash. The day was headlined by the best running back in the class Jeremiyah Love and a surprise riser who won the day.

These 10 running backs ran the fastest 40 yard dash times

1. Mike Washington Jr - Arkansas - 4.33 seconds

Arkansas star Mike Washington Jr made himself some money at the NFL Combine with an impressive workout led by his blazing fast 4.33 second 40 yard dash. After proving he can play in a league as tough as the SEC this season, and testing off the charts, Washington may have locked himself in as a Top 100 pick.

2. Jeremiyah Love - Notre Dame - 4.36 seconds

Jeremiyah Love would've had every reason not to participate at the NFL Combine as he's clearly the best running back in this class. Instead, Jeremiyah Love showed up and chose to compete which will earn him some good will with the scouts and GMs. Love is moving closer to locking himself in as a Top 10 pick, and what he did at the combine will certainly help.

3. Demond Claiborne - Wake Forest - 4.37 seconds

Wake Forest Running Back Demond Claiborne was a player many circled with a chance to bolster his draft stock in Indianapolis. Running a sub 4.4 40 yard dash will only help Claiborne as an undersized running back coming off of back-to-back impressive seasons.

4. Jam Miller - Alabama - 4.43 seconds

As Alabama's lead back, Jam Miller didn't have the season many hoped for, but you can easily look at Alabama's woes on the offensive line and Miller's injuries and throw the stats out. Miller has receiving upside, and he's elite in pass protection which will pair nicely with the speed he showed.

5. Eli Heidenreich - Navy - 4.44 seconds

Eli Heidenreich was a do-it-all player at Navy with great numbers rushing and receiving in the option heavy offense. Heidenreich will need to find a position in the NFL, but the athletic ability is clearly there.

T6. Seth McGowan - Kentucky - 4.49 seconds

Kentucky Wildcats star Seth McGowan was visibly disappointed with his time after his 40 yard dash making him a player to watch at Pro Day. It took McGowan a while to find his place after starting his career at Oklahoma, but with his receiving upside he's a player that will certainly have a place in the NFL.

T6. Jadarian Price - Notre Dame - 4.49 seconds

Notre Dame has the two top running back prospects in this class with Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love. The backup ran a solid time, and with his explosiveness that he's shown in the kick return game, Price should hear his name called early on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

8. Adam Randall - Clemson - 4.50 seconds

Adam Randall converted from wide receiver to running back for Clemson, and he's become one of the most interesting prospects in the group. Randall obviously has receiving upside, but he should also only continue to get better with more experience.

9. Robert Henry - UTSA - 4.52 seconds

UTSA star Robert Henry was quietly one of the most impressive backs in the Country this season with 1,045 yards and 9 touchdowns this season. The time may be a bit underwhelming for Henry, but he's an explosive player who should be able to make an impact early in his career.

10. Emmett Johnson - Nebraska - 4.56 seconds

Nebraska star Emmett Johnson is one of the most interesting prospects in this running back class as he set career highs rushing for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Johnson's 40 yard dash was never going to blow scouts away as he's at his best managing space and manipulating defenders with receiving ability.