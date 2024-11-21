Ashton Jeanty is running away from Travis Hunter with the Heisman in hand
By Tony Thomas
Until 2000, the Heisman Trophy was predominantly a running back award. But since the start of the new millennium, 21 of the last 24 Heisman presentations have been awarded to quarterbacks. Just three running backs have hoisted the Heisman over that same period:
- Reggie Bush, USC
- Mark Ingram, Alabama
- Derrick Henry, Alabama
However, none of those great college running backs rushed for more yards and touchdowns through 10 games than Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Over 10 games, Jeanty has averaged 7.39 yards per carry and leads the nation in carries (256), rushing yards (1,893) and rushing touchdowns (26). He is on the cusp of cracking the 2,000 yard mark, just 107 yards shy (he averages 189 yards per game). If he eclipses that threshold, Jeanty will be the first running back to rush for 2,000 yards and win the Heisman since Ricky Williams of Texas in 1998.
Jeanty has rushed for three or more touchdowns in a game five times this season, including a hat trick and 192 yards against then No. 7 Oregon in a 3-point loss by the Broncos. In addition, Jeanty has posted four games of 200 yards or more for a Boise State team (9-1, 6-0 in the Mountain West) that has won 8-straight games.
Two regular season games remain for the Broncos: they are on the road at Wyoming and they host Oregon State to close the regular season. If they win out, the Broncos will be the Group of 5 representative in the 12-team College Football Playoff, possibly as the 4th seed with a first-round bye.
And that’s why Jeanty will win the Heisman Trophy over Colorado star athlete Travis Hunter. Yes, Hunter is a stud athlete, but Shedeur Sanders is the engine that drives the Prime Time Express. And, the Buffaloes have two losses and are one of the first four teams out of the CFP rankings.
As Jeanty goes, so go the Broncos. And he is running far and away from his gridiron brethren that came before him. So, dust off a chair for Jeanty in NYC next month. He will need a place to sit while he waits to hear his name called to join the most prestigious fraternity in collegiate sports.